Pink e la nuova canzone Whatever You Want: video e traduzione del testo

A ormai pochissimi giorni dal dell’attesissimo settimo album in studio Beautiful Trauma, P!nk ha rilasciato il promozionale Whatever You Want, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 5 ottobre 2017.
Dopo il primo singolo ufficiale “What About Us” (certificato Oro nella penisola) e la promozionale title track, a promuovere il disco, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 13 ottobre, ci pensa adesso questa Whatever You Want, un bel pezzo scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Shellback & Max Martin, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
La canzone è a mio parere gradevole, anche se non si tratta di nulla di eccezionale, sono tuttavia certo che i supporters della cantautrice statunitense la apprezzeranno.
Per accedere al lyric video cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.
Whatever You Want – Pink – Traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Ok
(Così)
[Strofa 1]
Corro come un cane
Lotto come mi lamento troppo
E non riesci proprio a sopportarlo, baby
Anche quando cado
Non sembra che te ne freghi nulla
Perché sei troppo freddo, baby
Potremmo avere tutto
Ma nessuno di noi cambierebbe idea (o “cederebbe”)
Perché non possiamo sbagliare, baby
Tirando indietro le braccia, chiudendo il cuore
[Pre-Ritornello]
So, lo so, so, che pensi sia colpa mia, perché voglio tutto
Lo so, lo so, lo so, so che tu capisci, che dobbiamo parlare
Sai, sai, sai che ci dobbiamo credere o ci sgretoleremo
[Ritornello]
Sento che stasera la nostra nave affonderà
Ma momento più buio è quello prima della luce
E questo mi basta per provarci
Qualsiasi cosa tu voglia
Qualunque cosa ti serva
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah
Anche se dico che è finita
Anche se vogliamo in qualche modo voltare pagina
E in un attimo riprendiamo vita
Qualunque cosa tu voglia (ah)
Qualunque cosa ti serva (sì)
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah
[Strofa 2]
Cercando di respirare
Pensando a quella volta in cui hai detto che io ero il tuo cuore, baby
Cercando di capire come un uomo adulto vada avanti senza una parte del corpo, baby
Potrei mettermi da parte
Potrei sempre incassare le fiches e starei meglio, baby
Starei meglio, e anche tu
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, lo so, so che tu pensi che sia io
Ma ya vuole tutto
Lo so, lo so, lo so, so che vedi
Che dobbiamo parlare
Sai, sai, sai che devi credere
Sei abbastanza per me
[Ritornello]
Sento che stasera la nostra nave affonderà
Ma momento più buio è quello prima della luce
E questo mi basta per provarci
Qualsiasi cosa tu voglia (sì)
Qualunque cosa ti serva (ah)
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah
Anche se dico che è finita
Anche se vogliamo in qualche modo voltare pagina
E in un attimo riprendiamo vita
Qualunque cosa tu voglia (sì)
Qualunque cosa ti serva (ah)
Qualunque cosa tu faccia
[Ponte]
Chi ha detto che l’amore sia dolce
(Bevuto un po’ troppo whisky baby)
Chi ha detto che la vita sia facile
(Non ha mai vissuto vicino a me)
Non cambierei una virgola
Perché sei l’unico con cui desidero affondare
[Ritornello]
Sento che stasera la nostra nave affonderà
Ma momento più buio è quello prima della luce
E questo mi basta
Anche se dico che è finita (che è finita)
Anche se vogliamo (se vogliamo in qualche modo voltare pagina) muoviamo in qualche modo
E in un attimo riprendiamo vita
Qualunque cosa tu voglia
Qualunque cosa ti serva
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah
[Conclusione]
Qualunque cosa tu voglia (sì)
Qualunque cosa ti serva (ah)
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, oh-oh-oh
Qualunque cosa tu voglia (sì)
Qualunque cosa ti serva (oh)
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah
Tutto quello che vuoi
Qualunque cosa ti serva
Qualunque cosa tu faccia, oh-oh-oh
P!nk – Whatever You Want testo
[Intro]
Okay
(So)
[Verse 1]
Running like a dog
Fighting like I bitch too much
And you just can’t stand it, baby
Even when I fall
You just don’t seem to give two shits
‘Cause you just too cool, baby
We could have it all
But neither one of us would budge
Cause we can’t be wrong, baby
Folding up your arms, closing up your heart
[Pre-Chorus]
I know, I know, I know, you think it’s me, ‘cause I want it all
I know, I know, I know, I know you see, that we gotta talk
You know, you know, you know we must believe, or fall apart
[Chorus]
I feel like our ship’s going down tonight
But it’s always darkest before the light
And that’s enough for me to try
Whatever you want
Whatever you need
Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah
Even if I say that it’s over now
Even if we want to move on somehow
And just like that we come alive
Whatever you want (ah)
Whatever you need (yeah)
Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah
[Verse 2]
Tryna’ to get a breath
Thinkin’ ‘bout the time you said that I was your heart, baby
Tryna’ understand how a grown man goes on without a body part, baby
I could walk away
I could always cash my chips and I’d be okay, baby
I would be okay, and you might be okay
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, I know, I know you think it’s me
But ya want it all
I know, I know, I know, I know you see
That we gotta talk
Know, you know, you know you must believe
You’re enough for me
[Chorus]
I feel like our ship’s going down tonight
But it’s always darkest before the light
And that’s enough for me to try
Whatever you want (yeah)
Whatever you need (ah)
Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah
Even if I say that it’s over now
Even if we want to move on somehow
And just like that we come alive
Whatever you want (yeah)
Whatever you need (ah)
Whatever you do
[Bridge]
Whoever said that love was sweet
(Drank a little too much whiskey baby)
Whoever said that life was easy
(Never lived anywhere near me)
I wouldn’t change a thing
‘Cause you’re the one I wanna sink with
[Chorus]
I feel like our ship’s going down tonight
But it’s always darkest before the light
And that’s enough
Even if I say that it’s over now (it’s over now)
Even if we want to (if we want to move on somehow) move on somehow
And just like that we come alive
Whatever you want
Whatever you need
Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah
[Outro]
Whatever you want (yeah)
Whatever you need (ah)
Whatever you do, oh-oh-oh
Whatever you want (yeah)
Whatever you need (oh)
Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah
Whatever you want
Whatever you need
Whatever you do, oh-oh-oh