Pink e la nuova canzone Whatever You Want: video e traduzione del testo







A ormai pochissimi giorni dal dell’attesissimo settimo album in studio Beautiful Trauma, P!nk ha rilasciato il promozionale Whatever You Want, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 5 ottobre 2017.

Dopo il primo singolo ufficiale “What About Us” (certificato Oro nella penisola) e la promozionale title track, a promuovere il disco, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 13 ottobre, ci pensa adesso questa Whatever You Want, un bel pezzo scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Shellback & Max Martin, con produzione di quest’ultimo.





La canzone è a mio parere gradevole, anche se non si tratta di nulla di eccezionale, sono tuttavia certo che i supporters della cantautrice statunitense la apprezzeranno.

Per accedere al lyric video cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.

Whatever You Want – Pink – Traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Ok

(Così)

[Strofa 1]

Corro come un cane

Lotto come mi lamento troppo

E non riesci proprio a sopportarlo, baby

Anche quando cado

Non sembra che te ne freghi nulla

Perché sei troppo freddo, baby

Potremmo avere tutto

Ma nessuno di noi cambierebbe idea (o “cederebbe”)

Perché non possiamo sbagliare, baby

Tirando indietro le braccia, chiudendo il cuore

[Pre-Ritornello]

So, lo so, so, che pensi sia colpa mia, perché voglio tutto

Lo so, lo so, lo so, so che tu capisci, che dobbiamo parlare

Sai, sai, sai che ci dobbiamo credere o ci sgretoleremo

[Ritornello]

Sento che stasera la nostra nave affonderà

Ma momento più buio è quello prima della luce

E questo mi basta per provarci

Qualsiasi cosa tu voglia

Qualunque cosa ti serva

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah

Anche se dico che è finita

Anche se vogliamo in qualche modo voltare pagina

E in un attimo riprendiamo vita

Qualunque cosa tu voglia (ah)

Qualunque cosa ti serva (sì)

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah

[Strofa 2]

Cercando di respirare

Pensando a quella volta in cui hai detto che io ero il tuo cuore, baby

Cercando di capire come un uomo adulto vada avanti senza una parte del corpo, baby

Potrei mettermi da parte

Potrei sempre incassare le fiches e starei meglio, baby

Starei meglio, e anche tu

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, lo so, so che tu pensi che sia io

Ma ya vuole tutto

Lo so, lo so, lo so, so che vedi

Che dobbiamo parlare

Sai, sai, sai che devi credere

Sei abbastanza per me

[Ritornello]

Sento che stasera la nostra nave affonderà

Ma momento più buio è quello prima della luce

E questo mi basta per provarci

Qualsiasi cosa tu voglia (sì)

Qualunque cosa ti serva (ah)

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah

Anche se dico che è finita

Anche se vogliamo in qualche modo voltare pagina

E in un attimo riprendiamo vita

Qualunque cosa tu voglia (sì)

Qualunque cosa ti serva (ah)

Qualunque cosa tu faccia

[Ponte]

Chi ha detto che l’amore sia dolce

(Bevuto un po’ troppo whisky baby)

Chi ha detto che la vita sia facile

(Non ha mai vissuto vicino a me)

Non cambierei una virgola

Perché sei l’unico con cui desidero affondare

[Ritornello]

Sento che stasera la nostra nave affonderà

Ma momento più buio è quello prima della luce

E questo nuovecanzoni.com mi basta

Anche se dico che è finita (che è finita)

Anche se vogliamo (se vogliamo in qualche modo voltare pagina) muoviamo in qualche modo

E in un attimo riprendiamo vita

Qualunque cosa tu voglia

Qualunque cosa ti serva

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah

[Conclusione]

Qualunque cosa tu voglia (sì)

Qualunque cosa ti serva (ah)

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, oh-oh-oh

Qualunque cosa tu voglia (sì)

Qualunque cosa ti serva (oh)

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, ah-ah-ah

Tutto quello che vuoi

Qualunque cosa ti serva

Qualunque cosa tu faccia, oh-oh-oh

P!nk – Whatever You Want testo

[Intro]

Okay

(So)

[Verse 1]

Running like a dog

Fighting like I bitch too much

And you just can’t stand it, baby

Even when I fall

You just don’t seem to give two shits

‘Cause you just too cool, baby

We could have it all

But neither one of us would budge

Cause we can’t be wrong, baby

Folding up your arms, closing up your heart

[Pre-Chorus]

I know, I know, I know, you think it’s me, ‘cause I want it all

I know, I know, I know, I know you see, that we gotta talk

You know, you know, you know we must believe, or fall apart

[Chorus]

I feel like our ship’s going down tonight

But it’s always darkest before the light

And that’s enough for me to try

Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

Even if I say that it’s over now

Even if we want to move on somehow

And just like that we come alive

Whatever you want (ah)

Whatever you need (yeah)

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

[Verse 2]

Tryna’ to get a breath

Thinkin’ ‘bout the time you said that I was your heart, baby

Tryna’ understand how a grown man goes on without a body part, baby

I could walk away

I could always cash my chips and I’d be okay, baby

I would be okay, and you might be okay

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, I know, I know you think it’s me

But ya want it all

I know, I know, I know, I know you see

That we gotta talk

Know, you know, you know you must believe

You’re enough for me

[Chorus]

I feel like our ship’s going down tonight

But it’s always darkest before the light

And that’s enough for me to try

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (ah)

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

Even if I say that it’s over now

Even if we want to move on somehow

And just like that we come alive

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (ah)

Whatever you do

[Bridge]

Whoever said that love was sweet

(Drank a little too much whiskey baby)

Whoever said that life was easy

(Never lived anywhere near me)

I wouldn’t change a thing

‘Cause you’re the one I wanna sink with

[Chorus]

I feel like our ship’s going down tonight

But it’s always darkest before the light

And that’s enough

Even if I say that it’s over now (it’s over now)

Even if we want to (if we want to move on somehow) move on somehow

And just like that we come alive

Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

[Outro]

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (ah)

Whatever you do, oh-oh-oh

Whatever you want (yeah)

Whatever you need (oh)

Whatever you do, ah-ah-ah

Whatever you want

Whatever you need

Whatever you do, oh-oh-oh

















