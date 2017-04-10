Passenger: guarda il video di If You Go (con traduzione del testo)







Si intitola If You Go il nuovo nonché terzo singolo di Passenger estratto dal settimo album in studio “Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea”, pubblicato lo scorso 23 settembre.

Dopo “Somebody’s Love” e “Anywhere”, il cantautore britannico torna on air con questa canzone (qui il solo audio), trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 7 aprile 2017.

Il brano è stato scritto dall’interprete della hit “Let Her Go”, come del resto tutti le tracks incluse nella settima era discografica, co-prodota dal collaboratore di lunga data Chris Vallejo.

If You Go è pura poesia, una canzone solare e decisamente gradevole, in pieno stile Michael David Rosenberg, aka Passenger.

Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 4 febbraio ed è stato diretto da Jarrad Seng. Per gustarvelo cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Non prima di avervi ricordato che il prossimo 4 luglio, l’artista sarà in concerto nella penisola, nello specifico all’Anfiteatro del Vittoriale di Gardone Riviera (BS). I tagliandi d’ingresso sono reperibili su TicketOne.

If You Go – Passenger – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Visto che (o “mentre”) siamo selvaggi e liberi

Salteremo come se fossimo pietre sul mare

Cantiamo come se fossimo uccelli sull’albero

Come corvi fuori dalla tua finestra

Visto che siamo scintillanti e giovani

Splenderemo come il sole mattutino

A prescindere dalle stagioni che vanno e vengono

O da che parte soffi il vento

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ogni volta che te ne andrai io vedrò

Il mio mondo crollarmi addosso

E se vorrai restare

Non credo che chiederei niente di più

[Ritornello]

Ma se te ne vai, verrò

Oh, se te ne vai, verrò

Oh, se te ne vai, verrò

Finché vuoi che resti

[Verso 2]

Mentre il nostro amore è verde

Dimentichiamo i problemi che abbiamo avuto

Dimentichiamo le persone che siamo state

Prima di tutti gli errori

E delle sofferenze e oh amore mio

Mentre le stelle brillano

Oh, mentre il tuo cuore è il mio

Sì, mentre (o “finché”) c’è musica e vino

Balliamo tutto il tempo, tiriamo giù le stelle

Le tiriamo con le corde, cerchiamo di sorridere finché non ridiamo

Cerchiamo di ridere finché non piangiamo (o “finché non ci vengono le lacrime”), dobbiamo cadere di botto

Sotto i cieli brillanti

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perché ogni volta che te ne andrai io vedrò

Il mio mondo crollarmi addosso

E se vorrai restare

Non credo che chiederei niente di più

[Ritornello]

Ma se te ne vai, verrò

Oh, se te ne vai, verrò

Oh, se te ne vai, verrò

Finché vuoi che resti

[Ponte]

Ma resterò finché il sole non cadrà dal cielo

Resterò, resterò finché tutti i fiumi non si asciugheranno

Hey adesso

[Ritornello]

Oh se te ne vai, verrò

Oh, se te ne vai, verrò

Oh, se te ne vai, verrò

Finché vuoi che resti

[Conclusione]

Oh, finché vuoi che resti

Oh, finché vuoi che resti

Oh, finché vuoi che resti

Oh, finché vuoi che resti

Passenger – If You Go testo

[Verse 1]

While we’re wild and free

We’ll skip like were stones on the sea

We sing like we’re birds in the tree

Like crows outside your window

While we’re new and young

We’ll shine like a morning sun

No matter the seasons that come and go

Or which way the wind blows

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Every time you go I’ll see

Just how my world comes crashing round me

And if you want to stay

I don’t think I’d ask for nothing more

[Chorus]

But if you go, I’ll go

Oh if you go, I’ll go

Oh if you go, I’ll go

As long as you want me to stay

[Verse 2]

While our love is green

Forget the troubles we’ve seen

Forget the people we’ve been

Before all of the mistakes

And heart breaks and oh my love

While stars they shine

Oh while your heart is mine

Yeah, while there’s music and wine

Let us dance all the time, let us pull down the stars

Let us tug on the lines, let us smile ‘til we laugh

Let us laugh ‘til we cry, let us fall in a heap

Under diamond skies

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Cause every time you go I’ll see

Just how my world comes crashing round me

And if you want to stay

I don’t think I’d ask for nothing more

[Chorus]

But if you go, I’ll go

Oh if you go, I’ll go

Oh if you go, I’ll go

As long as you want me to stay

[Bridge]

But I’ll stay until the sun falls out of the sky

I’ll stay, I’ll stay ‘til all of the rivers run dry

Hey now

[Chorus]

Oh if you go, I’ll go

Oh if you go, I’ll go

Oh if you go, I’ll go

As long as you want me to stay

[Outro]

Oh I, as long as you want me to stay

Oh I, as long as you want me to stay

Oh I, as long as you want me to stay

Oh I, as long as you want me to stay

















