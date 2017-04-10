Passenger: guarda il video di If You Go (con traduzione del testo)

Si intitola If You Go il nuovo nonché terzo singolo di Passenger estratto dal settimo album in studio “Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea”, pubblicato lo scorso 23 settembre.
Dopo “Somebody’s Love” e “Anywhere”, il cantautore britannico torna on air con questa canzone (qui il solo audio), trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 7 aprile 2017.
Il brano è stato scritto dall’interprete della hit “Let Her Go”, come del resto tutti le tracks incluse nella settima era discografica, co-prodota dal collaboratore di lunga data Chris Vallejo.
If You Go è pura poesia, una canzone solare e decisamente gradevole, in pieno stile Michael David Rosenberg, aka Passenger.
Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 4 febbraio ed è stato diretto da Jarrad Seng. Per gustarvelo cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Non prima di avervi ricordato che il prossimo 4 luglio, l’artista sarà in concerto nella penisola, nello specifico all’Anfiteatro del Vittoriale di Gardone Riviera (BS). I tagliandi d’ingresso sono reperibili su TicketOne.
If You Go – Passenger – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
Visto che (o “mentre”) siamo selvaggi e liberi
Salteremo come se fossimo pietre sul mare
Cantiamo come se fossimo uccelli sull’albero
Come corvi fuori dalla tua finestra
Visto che siamo scintillanti e giovani
Splenderemo come il sole mattutino
A prescindere dalle stagioni che vanno e vengono
O da che parte soffi il vento
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ogni volta che te ne andrai io vedrò
Il mio mondo crollarmi addosso
E se vorrai restare
Non credo che chiederei niente di più
[Ritornello]
Ma se te ne vai, verrò
Oh, se te ne vai, verrò
Oh, se te ne vai, verrò
Finché vuoi che resti
[Verso 2]
Mentre il nostro amore è verde
Dimentichiamo i problemi che abbiamo avuto
Dimentichiamo le persone che siamo state
Prima di tutti gli errori
E delle sofferenze e oh amore mio
Mentre le stelle brillano
Oh, mentre il tuo cuore è il mio
Sì, mentre (o “finché”) c’è musica e vino
Balliamo tutto il tempo, tiriamo giù le stelle
Le tiriamo con le corde, cerchiamo di sorridere finché non ridiamo
Cerchiamo di ridere finché non piangiamo (o “finché non ci vengono le lacrime”), dobbiamo cadere di botto
Sotto i cieli brillanti
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perché ogni volta che te ne andrai io vedrò
Il mio mondo crollarmi addosso
E se vorrai restare
Non credo che chiederei niente di più
[Ritornello]
Ma se te ne vai, verrò
Oh, se te ne vai, verrò
Oh, se te ne vai, verrò
Finché vuoi che resti
[Ponte]
Ma resterò finché il sole non cadrà dal cielo
Resterò, resterò finché tutti i fiumi non si asciugheranno
Hey adesso
[Ritornello]
Oh se te ne vai, verrò
Oh, se te ne vai, verrò
Oh, se te ne vai, verrò
Finché vuoi che resti
[Conclusione]
Oh, finché vuoi che resti
Oh, finché vuoi che resti
Oh, finché vuoi che resti
Oh, finché vuoi che resti
Passenger – If You Go testo
[Verse 1]
While we’re wild and free
We’ll skip like were stones on the sea
We sing like we’re birds in the tree
Like crows outside your window
While we’re new and young
We’ll shine like a morning sun
No matter the seasons that come and go
Or which way the wind blows
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Every time you go I’ll see
Just how my world comes crashing round me
And if you want to stay
I don’t think I’d ask for nothing more
[Chorus]
But if you go, I’ll go
Oh if you go, I’ll go
Oh if you go, I’ll go
As long as you want me to stay
[Verse 2]
While our love is green
Forget the troubles we’ve seen
Forget the people we’ve been
Before all of the mistakes
And heart breaks and oh my love
While stars they shine
Oh while your heart is mine
Yeah, while there’s music and wine
Let us dance all the time, let us pull down the stars
Let us tug on the lines, let us smile ‘til we laugh
Let us laugh ‘til we cry, let us fall in a heap
Under diamond skies
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Cause every time you go I’ll see
Just how my world comes crashing round me
And if you want to stay
I don’t think I’d ask for nothing more
[Chorus]
But if you go, I’ll go
Oh if you go, I’ll go
Oh if you go, I’ll go
As long as you want me to stay
[Bridge]
But I’ll stay until the sun falls out of the sky
I’ll stay, I’ll stay ‘til all of the rivers run dry
Hey now
[Chorus]
Oh if you go, I’ll go
Oh if you go, I’ll go
Oh if you go, I’ll go
As long as you want me to stay
[Outro]
Oh I, as long as you want me to stay
Oh I, as long as you want me to stay
Oh I, as long as you want me to stay
Oh I, as long as you want me to stay