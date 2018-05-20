Passenger – Hell Or High Water: traduzione testo e video del nuovo singolo





Il cantautore inglese Mike Rosenberg, in arte Passenger, il 18 maggio 2018 ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Hell Or High Water, primo estratto dal futuro nono album in studio, che uscirà prossimamente via Black Crow Records/Cooking Vinyl/Edel. Presto verranno indicati titolo e data di pubblicazione del progetto, che fa seguito a “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” (2017)

Scritto e prodotto dall’interprete, con la collaborazione di Chris Vallejo, il brano si ispira al Nord America, sia musicalmente che nel testo, mostrando un rinnovato approccio di Passenger al pop-folk di matrice americana.

Diretto dal collaboratore di lunga data Jarrad Seng, il video ufficiale è il risultato di un viaggio di tre settimane attraverso gli Stati Uniti, i cui paesaggi sono diventati lo sfondo naturale per questa bella e malinconica canzone, che sono certo non vi deluderà.



Hell Or High Water testo e traduzione – Passenger (Download)

[Chorus]

Was it the trick of the light?

Or a shot in the dark?

Was it hell or high water that broke our hearts?

Was it something I said?

Or just a cruel twist of fate?

Was it hell or high water and is it too late?

Oh, is it too late?

[Ritornello]

E’ stato un gioco di luce?

O un tentativo alla cieca?

E’ stato quel “a qualunque costo” a spezzare i nostri cuori?

Ho detto qualcosa di sbagliato?

O solo un crudele scherzo del destino?

Era quel “a qualunque costo” ed è troppo tardi?

Oh, è troppo tardi?

[Verse 1]

Well, all my life I’ve been

Searching for someone, to show me how it feels to be loved

And how to love somebody back

And after stumbling through the years

I thought I found you, just to see you fading out into the night

[Strofa 1]

Beh, ho passato tutta la mia vita

A cercare qualcuno, che mi mostri cosa si prova a sentirsi amati

E come tornare ad amare qualcuno

E dopo aver preso delusioni nel corso degli anni

Pensavo di averti trovata, solo per vederti svanire nella notte





[Chorus 2]

Was it the trick of the light?

Or a shot in the dark?

Was it hell or high water that broke our hearts?

Was it something you said?

Or just a cruel twist of fate?

Was it hell or high water and is it too late?

[Ritornello 2]

E’ stato un gioco di luce?

O un tentativo alla cieca?

E’ stato quel “a qualunque costo” a spezzare i nostri cuori?

Hai detto qualcosa di sbagliato?

O solo un crudele scherzo del destino?

Era quel “a qualunque costo” ed è troppo tardi?

Oh, è troppo tardi?

[Verse 2]

See, all my life I’ve been

Silently reaching for

A hand to hold to warm the cold a spark of light

To guide me through, alright?

And after stumbling through the years

I thought I found you, just to see you fading out into the night

[Verse 2]

Vedi, per tutta la mia vita sono stato

In silenzio cercando di afferrare

Una mano da stringere per scaldare il freddo, cercando un barlume di luce

Che mi guidi, va bene?

E dopo aver preso delusioni nel corso degli anni

Pensavo di averti trovata, solo per vederti svanire nella notte





[Chorus 3]

Was it the trick of the light?

Or a shot in the dark?

Was it hell or high water that broke our hearts?

Was it something we did?

Or just a cruel twist of fate?

Was it hell or high water and is it too late?

Hey, hey

Hey, hey

[Ritornello 3]

E’ stato un gioco di luce?

O un tentativo alla cieca?

E’ stato quel “a qualunque costo” a spezzare i nostri cuori?

È per qualcosa che abbiamo fatto?

O solo un crudele scherzo del destino?

Era quel “a qualunque costo” ed è troppo tardi?

Ehi, ehi

Ehi, ehi

[Bridge]

Was it a knife in my back?

Or a fork in the road?

Was it hell or high water that left us alone?

Is it really game over?

Is it really checkmate?

Was it hell or high water and is it too late?

Oh, is it too late?

[Ponte]

Era una pugnalata nella schiena? (o “coltello nella piaga?”)

O un bivio?

E’ stato quel “a qualunque costo” che ci ha lasciati soli?

È davvero finita?

È davvero scacco matto?

Era quel “a qualunque costo” ed è troppo tardi?

Oh, è troppo tardi?

[Outro]

Was it the trick of the light?

Or a shot in the dark?

Was it hell or high water that broke our heart?

[Conclusione]

E’ stato un gioco di luce?

O un tentativo alla cieca?

E’ stato quel “a qualunque costo” a spezzare i nostri cuori?



