The Chainsmokers e il nuovo singolo “Paris” ft. Louane: video, testo e traduzione

Il 13 gennaio 2017, i The Chainsmokers hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Paris, che dovrebbe essere incluso nell’album d’esordio del duo statunitense composto da Andrew Taggart e Alex Pall, che al momento in cui scrivo, ha all’attivo un paio di EP (Bouquet uscito nel 2015 e Collage pubblicato il 4 novembre 2016) e diversi singoli di successo. Sembra che il loro primo disco, vedrà la luce nel maggio 2017 via Columbia e Sony, ma aspettiamo conferme in tal senso.
Questa bella e accattivante canzone, nuova potenziale hit del duo, che immagino, in un futuro prossimo ascolteremo ripetutamente in radio, è caratterizzata da una produzione elettro, interessanti testi ed una melodia in linea con i precedenti singoli.
Per l’occasione, i Chainsmokers hanno ingaggiato una ragazza francese che con la sua bella voce, dà il suo contributo al brano: il suo nome è Louane ed ha partecipato all’edizione francese del 2013 di The Voice.
In attesa del video ufficiale, è disponibile il lyric video che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano del testo.
The Chainsmokers – Paris traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1: Andrew Taggart]
Eravamo a Parigi
Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori
E ho pensato: “Wow, se potessi prendere quest’occasione al volo ora
Non credo che avremmo potuto sistemare questa cosa”
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Andrew Taggart]
Fuori sul terrazzo
Non so se sia giusto ma ho pensato: “Come potrei farti innamorare
Mentre sto con un’altra”
[Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme
Diranno che potresti fare qualsiasi cosa
Diranno che ero intelligente
Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme
Ce la caveremo sempre
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Dimostriamogli che siamo migliori
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
[Verso 2: Andrew Taggart]
Eravamo a Parigi
Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori
Sembri così orgogliosa lì in piedi facendo smorfie e con una sigaretta
Pubblicando foto di te stessa su internet
[Pre-Ritornello 2: Andrew Taggart]
Fuori sul terrazzo
Respiriamo l’aria di questa piccola città
Per conto nostro non andando a lezione solo per il brivido di farlo
Ubriacandoci sul passato che abbiamo vissuto
[Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme
Diranno che potresti fare qualsiasi cosa
Diranno che ero intelligente
Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme
Ce la caveremo sempre
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
[Post-Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Eravamo a Parigi
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
[Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme
Diranno che potresti fare qualsiasi cosa
Diranno che ero intelligente
Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme
Ce la caveremo sempre
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
[Ponte: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Eravamo a Parigi (Se cadremo)
Eravamo a Parigi (Se andremo giù)
Eravamo a Parigi (Se cadremo)
Eravamo a Parigi (Se andremo giù)
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Eravamo a Parigi
[Conclusione: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Se cadremo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Se andremo giù
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Se cadremo
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori
Paris – The Chainsmokers – Testo
[Verse 1: Andrew Taggart]
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
And I thought “Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now
I don’t think that we could work this out”
[Pre-Chorus 1: Andrew Taggart]
Out on the terrace
I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought “How could I let you fall by yourself
While I’m wasted with someone else”
[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
[Verse 2: Andrew Taggart]
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
You look so proud standing there with a frown and a cigarette
Posting pictures of yourself on the internet
[Pre-Chorus 2: Andrew Taggart]
Out on the terrace
We breathe in the air of this small town
On our own cuttin’ class for the thrill of it
Getting drunk on the past we were livin’ in
[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
[Post-Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are
Let’s show them we are better
[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
If we go down then we go down together
They’ll say you could do anything
They’ll say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We’ll get away with everything
Let’s show them we are better
[Bridge: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
Let’s show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
[Outro: Andrew Taggart & Louane]
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
If we go down
Let’s show them we are better
Let’s show them we are better