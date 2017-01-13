The Chainsmokers e il nuovo singolo “Paris” ft. Louane: video, testo e traduzione







Il 13 gennaio 2017, i The Chainsmokers hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato Paris, che dovrebbe essere incluso nell’album d’esordio del duo statunitense composto da Andrew Taggart e Alex Pall, che al momento in cui scrivo, ha all’attivo un paio di EP (Bouquet uscito nel 2015 e Collage pubblicato il 4 novembre 2016) e diversi singoli di successo. Sembra che il loro primo disco, vedrà la luce nel maggio 2017 via Columbia e Sony, ma aspettiamo conferme in tal senso.

Questa bella e accattivante canzone, nuova potenziale hit del duo, che immagino, in un futuro prossimo ascolteremo ripetutamente in radio, è caratterizzata da una produzione elettro, interessanti testi ed una melodia in linea con i precedenti singoli.

Per l’occasione, i Chainsmokers hanno ingaggiato una ragazza francese che con la sua bella voce, dà il suo contributo al brano: il suo nome è Louane ed ha partecipato all’edizione francese del 2013 di The Voice.

In attesa del video ufficiale, è disponibile il lyric video che potete gustarvi su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano del testo.

The Chainsmokers – Paris traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1: Andrew Taggart]

Eravamo a Parigi

Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori

E ho pensato: “Wow, se potessi prendere quest’occasione al volo ora

Non credo che avremmo potuto sistemare questa cosa”

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Andrew Taggart]

Fuori sul terrazzo

Non so se sia giusto ma ho pensato: “Come potrei farti innamorare

Mentre sto con un’altra”

[Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme

Diranno che potresti fare qualsiasi cosa

Diranno che ero intelligente

Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme

Ce la caveremo sempre

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Dimostriamogli che siamo migliori

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

[Verso 2: Andrew Taggart]

Eravamo a Parigi

Per allontanarci dai tuoi genitori

Sembri così orgogliosa lì in piedi facendo smorfie e con una sigaretta

Pubblicando foto di te stessa su internet

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Andrew Taggart]

Fuori sul terrazzo

Respiriamo l’aria di questa piccola città

Per conto nostro non andando a lezione solo per il brivido di farlo

Ubriacandoci sul passato che abbiamo vissuto

[Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme

Diranno che potresti fare qualsiasi cosa

Diranno che ero intelligente

Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme

Ce la caveremo sempre

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

[Post-Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Eravamo a Parigi

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

[Ritornello: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme

Diranno che potresti fare qualsiasi cosa

Diranno che ero intelligente

Se cadremo allora lo faremo insieme

Ce la caveremo sempre

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

[Ponte: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Eravamo a Parigi (Se cadremo)

Eravamo a Parigi (Se andremo giù)

Eravamo a Parigi (Se cadremo)

Eravamo a Parigi (Se andremo giù)

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Eravamo a Parigi

[Conclusione: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Se cadremo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Se andremo giù

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Se cadremo

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Facciamogli vedere che siamo migliori

Paris – The Chainsmokers – Testo

[Verse 1: Andrew Taggart]

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

And I thought “Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now

I don’t think that we could work this out”

[Pre-Chorus 1: Andrew Taggart]

Out on the terrace

I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought “How could I let you fall by yourself

While I’m wasted with someone else”

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

[Verse 2: Andrew Taggart]

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

You look so proud standing there with a frown and a cigarette

Posting pictures of yourself on the internet

[Pre-Chorus 2: Andrew Taggart]

Out on the terrace

We breathe in the air of this small town

On our own cuttin’ class for the thrill of it

Getting drunk on the past we were livin’ in

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

[Post-Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are better

[Chorus: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

[Bridge: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

[Outro: Andrew Taggart & Louane]

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

















