Paramore: guarda il video di Fake Happy + testo e traduzione







Fake Happy è il terzo singolo estratto dal quinto album in studio dei Paramore, “After Laughter“, pubblicato lo scorso 12 maggio.

Dopo “Hard Times” e “Told You So”, la rock band americana ha pubblicato il terzo singolo ufficiale della quinta era discografica, che rappresenta una sorta di confessione di Hayley Williams sulle sue vere emozioni.





Il brano è stato scritto da Taylor York & Hayley, con produzione di Justin Meldal-Johnsen & Taylor York e come detto, parla delle emozioni della cantante, profondamente infelice anzi… felice per finta, come a detta sua, siamo un po’ tutti.

Disponibile dal 17 novembre, il video ufficiale è stato diretto dal batterista del gruppo Zac Farro e vede protagonista la Williams, che passeggia in una città piena di gente “Fake Happy”.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Paramore – Fake Happy traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione]

Mi piace farti credere che

Quello che ottieni è quello che vedi

Ma sono così felice per finta

Mi sento così felice per finta

E scommetto tutti qui

Sono altrettanto ipocriti

Siamo tutti così felici per finta

E conosco la finta felicità

[Strofa 1]

Ho fatto un ottimo lavoro nel fargli credere

Che sto abbastanza bene

Spero di non battere ciglio

Vedi, è facile quando mi scateno sul palco

Ma nessuno mi vede quando torno a strisciare (credo significhi “quando sto male”)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ehi, se mi vedessi con un sorriso forzato

Scommetti che mi crederesti

Se mi vedessi sorridere forzatamente

Penso che ci crederei anch’io

[Ritornello]

Oh per favore, non chiedermi come sto

Non farmi dire bugie

Oh no, oh a che serve?

Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici

[Strofa 2]

E se stasera esco, camufferò le mie paure

Pensi che stia bene con queste lacrime mischiate col mascara?

Vedi, metterò il rossetto nuovecanzoni.com come farebbe un clown

E se le luci si abbasseranno non mi vedranno mai aggrottare le sopracciglia

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ehi, se mi vedessi con un sorriso forzato

Scommetti che mi crederesti

Se mi vedessi sorridere forzatamente

Penso che ci crederei anch’io

[Ritornello]

Oh per favore, non chiedermi come sto

Non farmi fingere

Oh no, oh oh, a che serve?

Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici

[Ponte]

So di aver detto che stavo facendo del bene e che ora sono felice

ooh ooh

Avrei dovuto sapere che quando le cose andavano bene, allora mi sarei buttato giù

[Ritornello]

Oh per favore, non chiedermi proprio come sto

Non farmi fingere

Oh no, oh no

Oh, a che serve?

Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici

Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici

Fake Happy testo

[Intro]

I love making you believe

What you get is what you see

But I’m so fake happy

I feel so fake happy

And I bet everybody here

Is just as insincere

We’re all so fake happy

And I know fake happy

[Verse 1]

I been doing a good job of makin’ ‘em think

I’m quite alright

Better hope I don’t blink

You see, it’s easy when I’m stomping on a beat

But no one sees me when I crawl back underneath

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey, if I smile with my teeth

Bet you believe me

If I smile with my teeth

I think I believe me

[Chorus]

Oh please, don’t ask me how I’ve been

Don’t make me play pretend

Oh no, oh what’s the use?

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

[Verse 2]

And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears

You think I look alright with these mascara tears?

See, I’m gonna draw up my lipstick wider than my mouth

And if the lights are low they’ll never see me frown

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey, if I smile with my teeth

Bet you believe me

If I smile with my teeth

I think I believe me

[Chorus]

Oh please, don’t ask me how I’ve been

Don’t make me play pretend

Oh no, oh oh, what’s the use?

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

[Bridge]

I know I said that I was doing good and that I’m happy now

Ooh ooh

I shoulda known that when things were going good that’s when I’d get knocked down

[Chorus]

Oh please, just don’t ask me how I’ve been

Don’t make me play pretend

Oh no, oh no

Oh, what’s the use?

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too

















