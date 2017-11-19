Paramore: guarda il video di Fake Happy + testo e traduzione

Fake Happy è il terzo singolo estratto dal quinto album in studio dei Paramore, “After Laughter“, pubblicato lo scorso 12 maggio.
Dopo “Hard Times” e “Told You So”, la rock band americana ha pubblicato il terzo singolo ufficiale della quinta era discografica, che rappresenta una sorta di confessione di Hayley Williams sulle sue vere emozioni.
Il brano è stato scritto da Taylor York & Hayley, con produzione di Justin Meldal-Johnsen & Taylor York e come detto, parla delle emozioni della cantante, profondamente infelice anzi… felice per finta, come a detta sua, siamo un po’ tutti.
Disponibile dal 17 novembre, il video ufficiale è stato diretto dal batterista del gruppo Zac Farro e vede protagonista la Williams, che passeggia in una città piena di gente “Fake Happy”.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Paramore – Fake Happy traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione]
Mi piace farti credere che
Quello che ottieni è quello che vedi
Ma sono così felice per finta
Mi sento così felice per finta
E scommetto tutti qui
Sono altrettanto ipocriti
Siamo tutti così felici per finta
E conosco la finta felicità
[Strofa 1]
Ho fatto un ottimo lavoro nel fargli credere
Che sto abbastanza bene
Spero di non battere ciglio
Vedi, è facile quando mi scateno sul palco
Ma nessuno mi vede quando torno a strisciare (credo significhi “quando sto male”)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ehi, se mi vedessi con un sorriso forzato
Scommetti che mi crederesti
Se mi vedessi sorridere forzatamente
Penso che ci crederei anch’io
[Ritornello]
Oh per favore, non chiedermi come sto
Non farmi dire bugie
Oh no, oh a che serve?
Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici
[Strofa 2]
E se stasera esco, camufferò le mie paure
Pensi che stia bene con queste lacrime mischiate col mascara?
Vedi, metterò il rossetto come farebbe un clown
E se le luci si abbasseranno non mi vedranno mai aggrottare le sopracciglia
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ehi, se mi vedessi con un sorriso forzato
Scommetti che mi crederesti
Se mi vedessi sorridere forzatamente
Penso che ci crederei anch’io
[Ritornello]
Oh per favore, non chiedermi come sto
Non farmi fingere
Oh no, oh oh, a che serve?
Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici
[Ponte]
So di aver detto che stavo facendo del bene e che ora sono felice
ooh ooh
Avrei dovuto sapere che quando le cose andavano bene, allora mi sarei buttato giù
[Ritornello]
Oh per favore, non chiedermi proprio come sto
Non farmi fingere
Oh no, oh no
Oh, a che serve?
Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici
Oh, per favore, scommetto che anche tutti qui sono finti felici
Fake Happy testo
[Intro]
I love making you believe
What you get is what you see
But I’m so fake happy
I feel so fake happy
And I bet everybody here
Is just as insincere
We’re all so fake happy
And I know fake happy
[Verse 1]
I been doing a good job of makin’ ‘em think
I’m quite alright
Better hope I don’t blink
You see, it’s easy when I’m stomping on a beat
But no one sees me when I crawl back underneath
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey, if I smile with my teeth
Bet you believe me
If I smile with my teeth
I think I believe me
[Chorus]
Oh please, don’t ask me how I’ve been
Don’t make me play pretend
Oh no, oh what’s the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
[Verse 2]
And if I go out tonight, dress up my fears
You think I look alright with these mascara tears?
See, I’m gonna draw up my lipstick wider than my mouth
And if the lights are low they’ll never see me frown
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey, if I smile with my teeth
Bet you believe me
If I smile with my teeth
I think I believe me
[Chorus]
Oh please, don’t ask me how I’ve been
Don’t make me play pretend
Oh no, oh oh, what’s the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
[Bridge]
I know I said that I was doing good and that I’m happy now
Ooh ooh
I shoulda known that when things were going good that’s when I’d get knocked down
[Chorus]
Oh please, just don’t ask me how I’ve been
Don’t make me play pretend
Oh no, oh no
Oh, what’s the use?
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too
Oh please, I bet everybody here is fake happy too