E’ uscita Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017: i titoli delle canzoni nei 2 CD







Anche quest’estate è uscita Papeete Beach Compilation giunta ormai alla 27esima edizione. Così dopo la Winter hits è arrivato il momento della Summer hits, disponibile in doppio CD e in digitale dal 7 luglio 2017.

La doppia compilation, una tra le più blasonate nella penisola, include un totale di 46 canzoni: alcune molto conosciute, in gran parte remixate da artisti come R3hab, Seeb, Nicola Fasano, Marco Cavax, Addal, EDX, Nora En Pure e Oliver Heldens, altre meno celebri ma non per questo meno interessanti.

Appena dopo la copertina frontale, trovate i titoli dei brani in scaletta nel due CD che compongono Papeete Beach Compilation Summer hits 2017.

Tracklist Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017 (Reperibile su Amazon nelle versioni: 2 CD – Download Digitale)

CD 1:

CD 2:

Mind If I Stay – Kadebostany (Addal Remix) 4:08 Sunny Days – Armin van Buuren feat. Josh Cumbee 3:30 Almost Mine (Radio Edit) Wankelmut & Charlotte OC 3:09 On My Mind – The Disciples 3:01 Go – Alaia & Gallo feat. Kevin Haden 3:38 Hear Me Now – Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix) [Radio Edit] 4:02 Bright Lights – Vandelux (KC Lights Remix Radio Edit) 3:29 Be Free (Club Mix) BoomBlaster 3:58 Waves – Nora En Pure 3:18 My Body and My Soul (Dr. Space Remix) Gianluca Motta & Antonio Viceversa 3:04 Feel the Rush – EDX 3:21 The House Phenomena – Mattias & Andrea Guidi feat. Master Freez 3:04 Be Somebody – Alex Mills 3:42 Don’t Want You Back – Bakermat & Kiesza 3:18 My Redemption Song – Manovski feat. Sam Gray 3:22 I’m So Excited – Da3el 2:33 Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry (Oliver Heldens Remix) 4:29 Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) TCTS feat. Sage The Gemini & Kelis 3:07 Strange (Federico Scavo Edit) LP 3:19 Start the Fire – DeMarzo 3:12 House Nation – Klangkuenstler 3:29 Beat of Revolution (Essa Nega Sem Sandália) (Nicola Fasano & Miami Rockets Remix) Alex Guesta feat. Honorebel & Raphael 4:18

