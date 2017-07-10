Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.

You are here: Home / Album / Album 2017 / E’ uscita Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017: i titoli delle canzoni nei 2 CD

E’ uscita Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017: i titoli delle canzoni nei 2 CD

Scritto in data



Anche quest’estate è uscita Papeete Beach Compilation giunta ormai alla 27esima edizione. Così dopo la Winter hits è arrivato il momento della Summer hits, disponibile in doppio CD e in digitale dal 7 luglio 2017.

La doppia compilation, una tra le più blasonate nella penisola, include un totale di 46 canzoni: alcune molto conosciute, in gran parte remixate da artisti come R3hab, Seeb, Nicola Fasano, Marco Cavax, Addal, EDX, Nora En Pure e Oliver Heldens, altre meno celebri ma non per questo meno interessanti.

Appena dopo la copertina frontale, trovate i titoli dei brani in scaletta nel due CD che compongono Papeete Beach Compilation Summer hits 2017.

Tracklist Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017 (Reperibile su Amazon nelle versioni: 2 CDDownload Digitale)

CD 1:

  1. Intro (Summer 2017) 0:42
  2. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay (R3hab Remix) 2:40
  3. Under Your Skin – Seeb & R. City 3:03
  4. Call on Me – Starley (Ryan Riback Remix) 3:30
  5. Rich Girl (Miss California) (Radio Edit) Audiosonik feat. David Celine 2:36
  6. Voglio ballare con te – Baby K feat. Andrés Dvicio 2:32
  7. Senza Pagare VS T-Pain – J-AX & Fedez feat. T-Pain 3:20
  8. Fight Back with Love Tonight – Kush Kush 3:12
  9. Waterfall – Stargate feat. P!nk & Sia (Seeb Remix)  3:20
  10. Ciao Adios – Anne-Marie 3:27
  11. Partiti adesso – Giusy Ferreri (Marco Cavax Remix) 3:36
  12. Could You Be Loved – Cedella Marley x Savi & Bankay 2:54
  13. Hey Mamma – Sunstroke Project (Radio Edit) 2:54
  14. Wishing Girl – Lola Marsh (Rivaz Remix) 3:07
  15. Be Mine – Ofenbach (Stone Van Brooken Remix) (Radio Edit) 3:24
  16. You Don’t Know Me – Jax Jones feat. Raye (Radio Edit) [Clean] 3:29
  17. Money – Riton feat. Kah-Lo, Mr Eazi & Davido 3:17
  18. Work – Stella Mwangi 2:54
  19. Shed a Light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta & Cheat Codes 3:04
  20. Hard To Love You – Marco Cavax feat. F51 3:05
  21. In Da Club – Christina Novelli & Decoy! 2:36
  22. Feelin’ – Akami & Game Over Djs feat. Max Landry 2:52
  23. Crashing Down – Chris Porter feat. Alithea 3:40
  24. Solo Papeete – Flores Del Sol 2:35

CD 2:

Link sponsorizzati



  1. Mind If I Stay – Kadebostany (Addal Remix) 4:08
  2. Sunny Days – Armin van Buuren feat. Josh Cumbee 3:30
  3. Almost Mine (Radio Edit) Wankelmut & Charlotte OC 3:09
  4. On My Mind – The Disciples 3:01
  5. Go – Alaia & Gallo feat. Kevin Haden 3:38
  6. Hear Me Now – Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix) [Radio Edit] 4:02
  7. Bright Lights – Vandelux (KC Lights Remix Radio Edit) 3:29
  8. Be Free (Club Mix) BoomBlaster 3:58
  9. Waves – Nora En Pure 3:18
  10. My Body and My Soul (Dr. Space Remix) Gianluca Motta & Antonio Viceversa 3:04
  11. Feel the Rush – EDX 3:21
  12. The House Phenomena – Mattias & Andrea Guidi feat. Master Freez 3:04
  13. Be Somebody – Alex Mills 3:42
  14. Don’t Want You Back – Bakermat & Kiesza 3:18
  15. My Redemption Song – Manovski feat. Sam Gray 3:22
  16. I’m So Excited – Da3el 2:33
  17. Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry (Oliver Heldens Remix) 4:29
  18. Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) TCTS feat. Sage The Gemini & Kelis 3:07
  19. Strange (Federico Scavo Edit) LP 3:19
  20. Start the Fire – DeMarzo 3:12
  21. House Nation – Klangkuenstler 3:29
  22. Beat of Revolution (Essa Nega Sem Sandália) (Nicola Fasano & Miami Rockets Remix) Alex Guesta feat. Honorebel & Raphael 4:18

Vedi anche: Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 26 Winter hits 2017.

Cover lato b papeete beach summer hits 2017






LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi

Ci trovi su

Aggiornamenti gratuiti via Email

Feed RSS

Digita il tuo indirizzo email.

Categorie