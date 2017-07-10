E’ uscita Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017: i titoli delle canzoni nei 2 CD

Anche quest’estate è uscita Papeete Beach Compilation giunta ormai alla 27esima edizione. Così dopo la Winter hits è arrivato il momento della Summer hits, disponibile in doppio CD e in digitale dal 7 luglio 2017.
La doppia compilation, una tra le più blasonate nella penisola, include un totale di 46 canzoni: alcune molto conosciute, in gran parte remixate da artisti come R3hab, Seeb, Nicola Fasano, Marco Cavax, Addal, EDX, Nora En Pure e Oliver Heldens, altre meno celebri ma non per questo meno interessanti.
Appena dopo la copertina frontale, trovate i titoli dei brani in scaletta nel due CD che compongono Papeete Beach Compilation Summer hits 2017.
Tracklist Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 27 – Summer hits 2017 (Reperibile su Amazon nelle versioni: 2 CD – Download Digitale)
CD 1:
- Intro (Summer 2017) 0:42
- Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay (R3hab Remix) 2:40
- Under Your Skin – Seeb & R. City 3:03
- Call on Me – Starley (Ryan Riback Remix) 3:30
- Rich Girl (Miss California) (Radio Edit) Audiosonik feat. David Celine 2:36
- Voglio ballare con te – Baby K feat. Andrés Dvicio 2:32
- Senza Pagare VS T-Pain – J-AX & Fedez feat. T-Pain 3:20
- Fight Back with Love Tonight – Kush Kush 3:12
- Waterfall – Stargate feat. P!nk & Sia (Seeb Remix) 3:20
- Ciao Adios – Anne-Marie 3:27
- Partiti adesso – Giusy Ferreri (Marco Cavax Remix) 3:36
- Could You Be Loved – Cedella Marley x Savi & Bankay 2:54
- Hey Mamma – Sunstroke Project (Radio Edit) 2:54
- Wishing Girl – Lola Marsh (Rivaz Remix) 3:07
- Be Mine – Ofenbach (Stone Van Brooken Remix) (Radio Edit) 3:24
- You Don’t Know Me – Jax Jones feat. Raye (Radio Edit) [Clean] 3:29
- Money – Riton feat. Kah-Lo, Mr Eazi & Davido 3:17
- Work – Stella Mwangi 2:54
- Shed a Light – Robin Schulz & David Guetta & Cheat Codes 3:04
- Hard To Love You – Marco Cavax feat. F51 3:05
- In Da Club – Christina Novelli & Decoy! 2:36
- Feelin’ – Akami & Game Over Djs feat. Max Landry 2:52
- Crashing Down – Chris Porter feat. Alithea 3:40
- Solo Papeete – Flores Del Sol 2:35
CD 2:
- Mind If I Stay – Kadebostany (Addal Remix) 4:08
- Sunny Days – Armin van Buuren feat. Josh Cumbee 3:30
- Almost Mine (Radio Edit) Wankelmut & Charlotte OC 3:09
- On My Mind – The Disciples 3:01
- Go – Alaia & Gallo feat. Kevin Haden 3:38
- Hear Me Now – Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix) [Radio Edit] 4:02
- Bright Lights – Vandelux (KC Lights Remix Radio Edit) 3:29
- Be Free (Club Mix) BoomBlaster 3:58
- Waves – Nora En Pure 3:18
- My Body and My Soul (Dr. Space Remix) Gianluca Motta & Antonio Viceversa 3:04
- Feel the Rush – EDX 3:21
- The House Phenomena – Mattias & Andrea Guidi feat. Master Freez 3:04
- Be Somebody – Alex Mills 3:42
- Don’t Want You Back – Bakermat & Kiesza 3:18
- My Redemption Song – Manovski feat. Sam Gray 3:22
- I’m So Excited – Da3el 2:33
- Chained to the Rhythm – Katy Perry (Oliver Heldens Remix) 4:29
- Do It Like Me (Icy Feet) TCTS feat. Sage The Gemini & Kelis 3:07
- Strange (Federico Scavo Edit) LP 3:19
- Start the Fire – DeMarzo 3:12
- House Nation – Klangkuenstler 3:29
- Beat of Revolution (Essa Nega Sem Sandália) (Nicola Fasano & Miami Rockets Remix) Alex Guesta feat. Honorebel & Raphael 4:18
Vedi anche: Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 26 Winter hits 2017.