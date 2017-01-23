Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 26 – Winter hits 2017: titoli delle canzoni e copertina







Il prossimo 3 febbraio, vedrà la luce Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 26 – Winter hits 2017, un doppio CD contenente 40 canzoni tutte da ballare.

Disponibile anche nel formato digitale, la doppia compilation include brani molto conosciuti, in gran parte remixati da artisti del calibro di Alan Walker, Rudimental, R3hab, Steve Aoki, Alesso, Addal e The Cube Guys, tanto per citarne solo alcuni.

Nel ventiseiesimo capitolo di Papeete Beach, sono presenti canzoni di successo come Human di Rag’n’Bone Man, Closer dei Chainsmokers, Hometown Girl di Zhu, Just Hold On di Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson, Alone diAlan Walker, Hey Baby di Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. Diplo, I Feel so Bad di Kungs, In the Name of Love di Martin Garrix ft. Bebe Rexha, I Wanna Know di Alesso feat. Nico & Vinz, Other People di LP, Move Your Body di Sia, Burning di Bob Sinclar e Daddy’s Groove e tanti altri pezzi, tutti da ballare.

Appena dopo la copertina frontale, trovate i titoli delle quaranta tracks incluse in questa nuova uscita discografica.

Papeete Beach Compilation Vol. 26 – Winter hits 2017 (Reperibile su Amazon nei formati 2 CD e Download Digitale)

CD 1:

CD 2:

