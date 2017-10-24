Paloma Faith – Crybaby: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo + remixes







Il prossimo 17 novembre, vedrà la luce il quarto album in studio della cantautrice inglese Paloma Faith che si intitola The Architect (in pre-order digitale nella versione standard e deluxe), che uscirà ad oltre tre anni e mezzo da A Perfect Contradiction (doppio platino in UK).

Le due versioni del progetto, includeranno rispettivamente 15 e 19 tracce, tra le quali il brano in oggetto, rilasciato lo scorso 31 agosto, mentre dal successivo 22 settembre, è anche disponibile nei remix di Blonde e Todd Edwards.





Co-scritto insieme a Lindy Robbins, Cleo Tighe e Starsmith e prodotto da quest’ultimo, il brano è decisamente più ottimista e sentimentale del precedente materiale della cantante.

Nella canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 13 ottobre, si parla di come gli uomini spesse volte nascondano i propri sentimenti con l’obiettivo di mantenere un’immagine “maschile”, di essere visti come persone forti insomma. Cosa succederebbe se gli uomini mostrassero maggiormente le loro emozioni, i propri sentimenti, senza nasconderli a causa della società in cui viviamo? Seconda Paloma, nel mondo non ci sarebbero più molti problemi…

Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Thomas James, un cortometraggio di oltre 5 minuti a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.

Paloma Faith – Crybaby traduzione (Download – Remixes)

[Strofa 1]

Oh, è normale essere

Un po’ distrutto e abbattuto

Sono d’accordo

Sei con me, rilassati

E chiamala debolezza

Baby, sei proprio unico

Esci dall’oscurità

Mai trattenerla

[Pre-Ritornello]

Hai degli occhi così tristi, che dal blu diventano grigi

E mi fa male vederti soffrire in questo modo

[Ritornello]

Oh, continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime (o “piagnucolone”)

Perché non devi tenertelo dentro

(Basta piangere, basta piangere)

Continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

E non c’è motivo di nascondersi

(Basta piangere, basta piangere)

Un vero uomo mostra i propri sentimenti

Le lacrime possono essere d’aiuto

Ed io posso essere la tua salvatore stasera

Quindi continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

Basta piangere

[Strofa 2]

Continui a tornare a casa ubriaco

E non so cosa stia succedendo

Puoi parlare con me

Risparmia quei sogni al whisky

Non devi fare l’uomo

Questa frase fa abbastanza schifo

Riprenditi la tua libertà

E confidati con me

[Pre-Ritornello]

Hai degli occhi così tristi, che dal blu diventano grigi

E mi fa male vederti soffrire in questo modo

[Ritornello]

Oh, continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

Perché non devi tenertelo dentro

(Basta piangere, basta piangere)

Continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

E non c’è motivo di nascondersi

(Basta piangere, basta piangere)

Un vero uomo mostra i propri sentimenti

Le lacrime possono essere d’aiuto

Ed io posso essere la tua salvatore stasera

Quindi continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

Basta piangere, oh

[Ponte]

Nulla è la fine del mondo

Gira e rigira, andrà tutto bene

Un giorno ti guarderai indietro e capirai

Che non valeva la pena stare così male

Potrebbe essere la chiave per un cambiamento

Quindi tira tutto fuori, fallo, sì

[Ritornello]

Oh, continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

(Fammi vedere come piangi)

Perché non devi tenertelo dentro

(Basta piangere, basta piangere)

Continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

(Fammi vedere come piangi nuovecanzoni.com)

E non c’è motivo di nascondersi

Un vero uomo mostra i suoi sentimenti

Le lacrime possono essere d’aiuto

Ed io posso essere la tua salvatore stasera

Quindi continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime

Basta piangere, oh

[Conclusione]

Mio dolce tesoro

Tira tutto fuori

Crybaby testo

[Verse 1]

Oh, it’s okay to be

A little broken and beat

But I’m alright with that

You’re with me, relax

And you call it weak

Baby, you’re just unique

Come out of the black

Never hold it back

[Pre-Chorus]

You got such sad eyes, turn blue to grey

And it hurts me to see you hurt this way

[Chorus]

Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby

‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside

(Just cry, just cry)

Go on and cry, baby, crybaby

And there’s no reason you got to hide

(Just cry, just cry)

A real man shows his feelings

Tears they can be healing

And I can be your savior tonight

So go on and cry, baby, crybaby

Just cry

[Verse 2]

You keep coming home drunk

And I don’t know what’s up

You can talk to me

Spare those whiskey dreams

Don’t have to man up

That phrase kinda sucks

Let yourself be free

And open up to me

[Pre-Chorus]

You got such sad eyes, turn blue to grey

And it hurts me to see you hurt this way

[Chorus]

Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby

‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside

(Just cry, just cry)

Go on and cry, baby, crybaby

And there’s no reason you got to hide

(Just cry, just cry)

A real man shows his feelings

Tears they can be healing

And I can be your savior tonight

So go on and cry, baby, crybaby

Just cry, oh

[Bridge]

Nothing’s the end of the world

Spinning and spinning, it’s gon’ be alright

One day you’ll look back and know

It wasn’t worth all the heartache

This could be the making of you

So let it all out, let it fall down, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby

(Let me see you cry)

‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside

(Just cry, just cry)

Go on and cry, baby, crybaby

(Let me see you cry)

And there’s no reason you got to hide

A real man shows his feelings

Tears they can be healing

And I can be your savior tonight

So go on and cry, baby, crybaby

Just cry, oh

[Outro]

Sweet darling

Let it all out

















