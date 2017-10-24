Paloma Faith – Crybaby: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo + remixes

Il prossimo 17 novembre, vedrà la luce il quarto album in studio della cantautrice inglese Paloma Faith che si intitola The Architect (in pre-order digitale nella versione standard e deluxe), che uscirà ad oltre tre anni e mezzo da A Perfect Contradiction (doppio platino in UK).
Le due versioni del progetto, includeranno rispettivamente 15 e 19 tracce, tra le quali il brano in oggetto, rilasciato lo scorso 31 agosto, mentre dal successivo 22 settembre, è anche disponibile nei remix di Blonde e Todd Edwards.
Co-scritto insieme a Lindy Robbins, Cleo Tighe e Starsmith e prodotto da quest’ultimo, il brano è decisamente più ottimista e sentimentale del precedente materiale della cantante.
Nella canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 13 ottobre, si parla di come gli uomini spesse volte nascondano i propri sentimenti con l’obiettivo di mantenere un’immagine “maschile”, di essere visti come persone forti insomma. Cosa succederebbe se gli uomini mostrassero maggiormente le loro emozioni, i propri sentimenti, senza nasconderli a causa della società in cui viviamo? Seconda Paloma, nel mondo non ci sarebbero più molti problemi…
Il brano è accompagnato dal video ufficiale diretto da Thomas James, un cortometraggio di oltre 5 minuti a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.
Paloma Faith – Crybaby traduzione (Download – Remixes)
[Strofa 1]
Oh, è normale essere
Un po’ distrutto e abbattuto
Sono d’accordo
Sei con me, rilassati
E chiamala debolezza
Baby, sei proprio unico
Esci dall’oscurità
Mai trattenerla
[Pre-Ritornello]
Hai degli occhi così tristi, che dal blu diventano grigi
E mi fa male vederti soffrire in questo modo
[Ritornello]
Oh, continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime (o “piagnucolone”)
Perché non devi tenertelo dentro
(Basta piangere, basta piangere)
Continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
E non c’è motivo di nascondersi
(Basta piangere, basta piangere)
Un vero uomo mostra i propri sentimenti
Le lacrime possono essere d’aiuto
Ed io posso essere la tua salvatore stasera
Quindi continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
Basta piangere
[Strofa 2]
Continui a tornare a casa ubriaco
E non so cosa stia succedendo
Puoi parlare con me
Risparmia quei sogni al whisky
Non devi fare l’uomo
Questa frase fa abbastanza schifo
Riprenditi la tua libertà
E confidati con me
[Pre-Ritornello]
Hai degli occhi così tristi, che dal blu diventano grigi
E mi fa male vederti soffrire in questo modo
[Ritornello]
Oh, continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
Perché non devi tenertelo dentro
(Basta piangere, basta piangere)
Continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
E non c’è motivo di nascondersi
(Basta piangere, basta piangere)
Un vero uomo mostra i propri sentimenti
Le lacrime possono essere d’aiuto
Ed io posso essere la tua salvatore stasera
Quindi continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
Basta piangere, oh
[Ponte]
Nulla è la fine del mondo
Gira e rigira, andrà tutto bene
Un giorno ti guarderai indietro e capirai
Che non valeva la pena stare così male
Potrebbe essere la chiave per un cambiamento
Quindi tira tutto fuori, fallo, sì
[Ritornello]
Oh, continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
(Fammi vedere come piangi)
Perché non devi tenertelo dentro
(Basta piangere, basta piangere)
Continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
(Fammi vedere come piangi nuovecanzoni.com)
E non c’è motivo di nascondersi
Un vero uomo mostra i suoi sentimenti
Le lacrime possono essere d’aiuto
Ed io posso essere la tua salvatore stasera
Quindi continua piangere, baby, strappalacrime
Basta piangere, oh
[Conclusione]
Mio dolce tesoro
Tira tutto fuori
Crybaby testo
[Verse 1]
Oh, it’s okay to be
A little broken and beat
But I’m alright with that
You’re with me, relax
And you call it weak
Baby, you’re just unique
Come out of the black
Never hold it back
[Pre-Chorus]
You got such sad eyes, turn blue to grey
And it hurts me to see you hurt this way
[Chorus]
Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby
‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside
(Just cry, just cry)
Go on and cry, baby, crybaby
And there’s no reason you got to hide
(Just cry, just cry)
A real man shows his feelings
Tears they can be healing
And I can be your savior tonight
So go on and cry, baby, crybaby
Just cry
[Verse 2]
You keep coming home drunk
And I don’t know what’s up
You can talk to me
Spare those whiskey dreams
Don’t have to man up
That phrase kinda sucks
Let yourself be free
And open up to me
[Pre-Chorus]
You got such sad eyes, turn blue to grey
And it hurts me to see you hurt this way
[Chorus]
Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby
‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside
(Just cry, just cry)
Go on and cry, baby, crybaby
And there’s no reason you got to hide
(Just cry, just cry)
A real man shows his feelings
Tears they can be healing
And I can be your savior tonight
So go on and cry, baby, crybaby
Just cry, oh
[Bridge]
Nothing’s the end of the world
Spinning and spinning, it’s gon’ be alright
One day you’ll look back and know
It wasn’t worth all the heartache
This could be the making of you
So let it all out, let it fall down, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, go on and cry, baby, crybaby
(Let me see you cry)
‘Cause you don’t have to keep it inside
(Just cry, just cry)
Go on and cry, baby, crybaby
(Let me see you cry)
And there’s no reason you got to hide
A real man shows his feelings
Tears they can be healing
And I can be your savior tonight
So go on and cry, baby, crybaby
Just cry, oh
[Outro]
Sweet darling
Let it all out