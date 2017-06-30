OneRepublic – ascolta il nuovo singolo Truth To Power: video e traduzione del testo







Truth To Power (tradotto significa qualcosa del tipo “parlare ai potenti”) è il titolo del nuovo singolo dei OneRepublic, pubblicato il 30 giugno 2017.

Dopo No Vacancy, la pop rock band capitanata da Ryan Tedder ci propone una canzone completamente differente, che dovrebbe essere inclusa nel quinto studio album, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date né un titolo.

Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Ryan Tedder ed è una sorta di lettera rivolta ai potenti della terra, come testimonia il lyric video che oltre al testo, mostra immagini come catastrofi naturali e inquinamento: il messaggio che credo il gruppo voglia trasmettere è quello che stiamo rovinando questo splendido pianeta e che se non facciamo qualcosa in tempo sarà la fine.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo significativo pezzo.

Truth To Power – OneRepublic – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Potrei dirti che ero fragile

Potrei dirti che ero debole

Potrei scriverti una lettera

Per dirti tutto il necessario

Ho visto minuti che diventano ore

Ore che diventano anni

E ho visto verità che diventano potenza (o “potere”)

[Ritornello]

Se potessi vedermi come ti vedo io

Se potessi sentirmi come ti sento io

Saresti un credente

Saresti un credente

[Post-Ritornello]

Minuti che diventano ore

Ore che diventano anni

E ho visto verità che diventano potenza

[Strofa 2]

Potrei dirti che resterò sempre giovane

Ma so che vedi la luce

Potrei dirti che sono immune a qualsiasi cosa

Ma è una bugia

La polvere non si trasforma in fiori

I cieli non scompaiono

Ma ho visto verità che diventano potenza

[Chorus]

Oh, se potessi vedermi come ti vedo io

Se potessi sentirmi come ti sento io

Saresti un credente (credente)

Saresti un credente (credente)

Saresti un credente (credente)

Saresti un credente (credente)

[Ponte]

E’ dura continuare ad andare avanti (difficile continuare ad andare avanti)

Ho detto che è dura continuare ad andare avanti (difficile continuare ad andare avanti)

Ho detto che è dura continuare ad andare avanti (difficile continuare ad andare avanti)

[Ritornello]

Se potessi vedermi come ti vedo io

Se potessi sentirmi come ti sento io

Saresti un credente

Saresti un credente

Saresti un credente

Saresti un credente

Saresti un credente (credente)

Saresti un credente (credente)

[Post-Ritornello]

Minuti che diventano ore

Ore che diventano anni

E ho visto verità che diventano potenza

OneRepublic – Truth To Power testo

[Verse 1]

I could tell you I was fragile

I could tell you I was weak

I could write you out a letter

To tell you anything you need

I’ve seen minutes turn to hours

Hours turn to years

And I’ve seen truth turn to power

[Chorus]

If you could see me the way I see you

If you could feel me the way I feel you

You’d be a believer

You’d be a believer

[Post-Chorus]

Minutes turn to hours

Hours turn to years

And I’ve seen truth turn to power

[Verse 2]

I could tell you I was ageless

But I know you see the light

I could tell you I’m immune to everything

But that’s a lie

Dust don’t turn to flowers

Skies don’t disappear

But I’ve seen truth turn to power

[Chorus]

Oh, if you could see me the way I see you

If you could feel me the way I feel you

You’d be a believer (believer)

You’d be a believer (believer)

You’d be a believer (believer)

You’d be a believer (believer)

[Bridge]

It’s hard to keep going on (hard to keep going on)

I said it’s hard to keep going on (hard to keep going on)

I said it’s hard to keep going on(hard to keep going on)

[Chorus]

If you could see me the way I see you

If you could feel me the way I feel you

You’d be a believer

You’d be a believer

You’d be a believer

You’d be a believer

You’d be a believer (believer)

You’d be a believer (believer)

[Post-Chorus]

Minutes turn to hours

Hours turn to years

And I’ve seen truth turn to power

















