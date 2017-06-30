OneRepublic – ascolta il nuovo singolo Truth To Power: video e traduzione del testo

Truth To Power (tradotto significa qualcosa del tipo “parlare ai potenti”) è il titolo del nuovo singolo dei OneRepublic, pubblicato il 30 giugno 2017.
Dopo No Vacancy, la pop rock band capitanata da Ryan Tedder ci propone una canzone completamente differente, che dovrebbe essere inclusa nel quinto studio album, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date né un titolo.
Il brano è stato scritto e prodotto da Ryan Tedder ed è una sorta di lettera rivolta ai potenti della terra, come testimonia il lyric video che oltre al testo, mostra immagini come catastrofi naturali e inquinamento: il messaggio che credo il gruppo voglia trasmettere è quello che stiamo rovinando questo splendido pianeta e che se non facciamo qualcosa in tempo sarà la fine.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo significativo pezzo.
Truth To Power – OneRepublic – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Potrei dirti che ero fragile
Potrei dirti che ero debole
Potrei scriverti una lettera
Per dirti tutto il necessario
Ho visto minuti che diventano ore
Ore che diventano anni
E ho visto verità che diventano potenza (o “potere”)
[Ritornello]
Se potessi vedermi come ti vedo io
Se potessi sentirmi come ti sento io
Saresti un credente
Saresti un credente
[Post-Ritornello]
Minuti che diventano ore
Ore che diventano anni
E ho visto verità che diventano potenza
[Strofa 2]
Potrei dirti che resterò sempre giovane
Ma so che vedi la luce
Potrei dirti che sono immune a qualsiasi cosa
Ma è una bugia
La polvere non si trasforma in fiori
I cieli non scompaiono
Ma ho visto verità che diventano potenza
[Chorus]
Oh, se potessi vedermi come ti vedo io
Se potessi sentirmi come ti sento io
Saresti un credente (credente)
Saresti un credente (credente)
Saresti un credente (credente)
Saresti un credente (credente)
[Ponte]
E’ dura continuare ad andare avanti (difficile continuare ad andare avanti)
Ho detto che è dura continuare ad andare avanti (difficile continuare ad andare avanti)
Ho detto che è dura continuare ad andare avanti (difficile continuare ad andare avanti)
[Ritornello]
Se potessi vedermi come ti vedo io
Se potessi sentirmi come ti sento io
Saresti un credente
Saresti un credente
Saresti un credente
Saresti un credente
Saresti un credente (credente)
Saresti un credente (credente)
[Post-Ritornello]
Minuti che diventano ore
Ore che diventano anni
E ho visto verità che diventano potenza
OneRepublic – Truth To Power testo
[Verse 1]
I could tell you I was fragile
I could tell you I was weak
I could write you out a letter
To tell you anything you need
I’ve seen minutes turn to hours
Hours turn to years
And I’ve seen truth turn to power
[Chorus]
If you could see me the way I see you
If you could feel me the way I feel you
You’d be a believer
You’d be a believer
[Post-Chorus]
Minutes turn to hours
Hours turn to years
And I’ve seen truth turn to power
[Verse 2]
I could tell you I was ageless
But I know you see the light
I could tell you I’m immune to everything
But that’s a lie
Dust don’t turn to flowers
Skies don’t disappear
But I’ve seen truth turn to power
[Chorus]
Oh, if you could see me the way I see you
If you could feel me the way I feel you
You’d be a believer (believer)
You’d be a believer (believer)
You’d be a believer (believer)
You’d be a believer (believer)
[Bridge]
It’s hard to keep going on (hard to keep going on)
I said it’s hard to keep going on (hard to keep going on)
I said it’s hard to keep going on(hard to keep going on)
[Chorus]
If you could see me the way I see you
If you could feel me the way I feel you
You’d be a believer
You’d be a believer
You’d be a believer
You’d be a believer
You’d be a believer (believer)
You’d be a believer (believer)
[Post-Chorus]
Minutes turn to hours
Hours turn to years
And I’ve seen truth turn to power