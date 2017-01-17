One Ok Rock ed i 5 Seconds Of Summer nel nuovo brano Take What You Want: video, testo e traduzione







Nell’edizione inglese e giapponese di Ambitions, ottavo album in studio degli One Ok Rock pubblicato lo scorso 13 gennaio, è presente la canzone battezzata Take What You Want, uno dei pezzi più attesi del disco, in quanto vede la collaborazione di uno dei gruppi australiani più in voga degli ultimi tempi: i 5 Seconds Of Summer.

Per la cronaca, nella versione inglese del progetto, è incluso un secondo featuring con Alex Gaskarth degli All Time Low, mentre nell’edizione giapponese il featuring con Avril Lavigne sulle note di “Listen”, un’altra delle tracks più attese.

Take What You Want (Prendi ciò che vuoi) è un bel pezzo accompagnato dal lyric video diretto da Johnny Chew, disponibile dal 16 gennaio 2017.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la canzone.

Take What You Want – One Ok Rock – Traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione: ONE OK ROCK]

Prendi ciò che vuoi

Prendi quel che vuoi e vattene via

Prendi ciò che vuoi

Prendi quel che vuoi e vattene via

Prendi ciò che vuoi

Prendi quel che vuoi e vattene via

Prendi ciò che vuoi

Prendi quel che vuoi e vattene via

[Verso 1: ONE OK ROCK]

Va e viene, la tempesta perfetta

Continuamente, all’infinito

Porte aperte, braccia vuote

Non guardare indietro, non far finta.

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non voglio niente nella nostra famiglia distrutta

Non i ricordi o le cose che possediamo

Non le nostre foto sul muro

Quindi prendi ciò che vuoi

[Ritornellos: ONE OK ROCK]

Riesci a sentirmi? Sto provando a sentirti

Il silenzio colpisce come un uragano

Ora sto cantando per te, mi stai urlando addosso

Sotto la pioggia battente è difficile vedere le tue lacrime

[Pausa Strumentale]

[Ritornello: Luke (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Prendi ciò che vuoi, prendi ciò che vuoi e vai via

Prendi ciò che vuoi, prendi ciò che vuoi e vattene via

Prendi ciò che vuoi, prendi ciò che vuoi e vai via

Ora vai, vai, vai, vai

[Verso 2: Michael (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Ricordo ancora un tempo in cui ti sentivi come a casa

Io e te ad affrontare l’ignoto

Eri la mia vita, ora sei uscita dalla mia vita

Sì, immagino che questa sia la vita.

[Ritornello: Ashton (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Riesci a sentirmi? Sto provando a sentirti

Il silenzio colpisce come un uragano

Ora sto cantando per te, mi stai urlando addosso

Sotto la pioggia battente è difficile vedere le tue lacrime

[Pausa Strumentale]

[Ritornello: Calum Ashton (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Prendi ciò che vuoi, prendi ciò che vuoi e vai via

[Ponte: 5 secondi di Estate & ONE OK ROCK]

Prendilo, per me è inutile resistere

Guardami negli occhi, mi faccio da parte

Tienilo, non mi serve, non mi serve, non mi serve

Prendi ciò che vuoi, prendi quel che vuoi e vai via

[Ritornello: ONE OK ROCK]

Riesci a sentirmi? Sto cercando di sentirti

Il silenzio colpisce come un uragano

Sto cantando per te, mi stai urlando addosso

E’ difficile vedere le tue lacrime sotto la pioggia battente, sotto la pioggia battente

Non voglio niente nella nostra famiglia disastrata

Non i ricordi o le cose che possediamo

Tutti i ricordi

Prendi quello che vuoi, prendi quello che vuoi e vattene

[Conclusione: ONE OK ROCK]

Mi senti?

One Ok Rock feat. 5 Seconds Of Summer – Take What You Want testo

[Intro: ONE OK ROCK]

Take what you want

Take what you want and go

Take what you want

Take what you want and go

Take what you want

Take what you want and go

Take what you want

Take what you want and go

[Verse 1: ONE OK ROCK]

Come and gone, the perfect storm

On and on, never ending

Open doors, empty arms

Don’t look back, no pretending.

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t want anything in our broken home

Not the memories or the things we own

Not the picture of us on the wall

So take what you want

[Chorus: ONE OK ROCK]

Can you hear me? I’m trying to hear you

Silence strikes like a hurricane

Now I’m singing for you, you’re screaming at me

It’s hard to see your tears in the pouring rain

[Instrumental break]

[Chorus: Luke (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Take what you want, take what you want and go

Take what you want, take what you want and go

Take what you want, take what you want and go

Just go now, just go, go, go

[Verse 2: Michael (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Still remember a time when you felt like home

You and me up against the great unknown

You were my life, now you’re out of my life

Yeah, I guess that’s life

[Chorus: Ashton (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Can you hear me? I’m trying to hear you

Silence strikes like a hurricane

I’m singing for you, you’re screaming at me

It’s hard to see your tears in the pouring rain

[Instrumental break]

[Chorus: Calum (5 Seconds of Summer)]

Take what you want, take what you want and go

[Bridge: 5 Seconds of Summer & ONE OK ROCK]

Take it, no reason for me to hold on

Look in my eyes, I’m letting go

Keep it, don’t need it, don’t need it, don’t need it

Take what you want, take what you want and go

[Chorus: ONE OK ROCK]

Can you hear me? I’m trying to hear you

Silence strikes like a hurricane

I’m singing for you, you’re screaming at me

It’s hard to see your tears in the pouring rain, in the pouring rain

I don’t want anything in our broken home

Not the memories or the things we own

All the memories

Take what you want, take what you want and go

[Outro: ONE OK ROCK]

Can you hear me?

















