Nothing But Thieves – Sorry: video ufficiale e traduzione del testo







Sorry è il secondo singolo estratto da Broken Machine, secondo album in studio dei Nothing But Thieves, pubblicato lo scorso 8 settembre.

Dopo l’ottima Amsterdam, la rock band britannica, che il prossimo 2 dicembre sarà impegnata in un concerto che si terrà al Circolo Magnolia di Milano, torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 6 ottobre 2017.





Il brano è stato scritto da Jim Irvin, Julian Emery, James Price, Phillip Blake, Conor Mason, Dominic Craik & Joe Langridge-Brown, mentre Mike Crossey ha curato la produzione.

Sorry parla dell’invecchiamento e delle difficoltà che ne derivano. Parla del guardarsi dentro affrontando i propri demoni. Racconta di un individuo imperfetto che non riesce a mantenere un rapporto, a discapito di se stesso e della partner.

Con queste parole, il chitarrista Joe Langridge-Brown, ha spiegato il significato della canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale disponibile dal 19 luglio.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e il testo del brano.

Nothing But Thieves – Sorry traduzione (Download – Versione Acustica)

[Strofa 1]

Potresti uccidermi dal desiderio

Farmi diventare i nervi più tesi di una corda

È un qualcosa che tu mi fai

Scappo come Mercurio

E so che tu pensi sia dura

Quando cerchi di mettere una pezza sul nostro rapporto

E io dico tesoro “cos’è l’amore?”

Tu dici solo che bevo troppo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Forse sono difettoso (o “ho difetti”)

O forse stupido

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

Forse ho un brutto carattere

O forse sono giovane

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

[Strofa 2]

E io sono la maglietta che indosso

Raccogli le spine dai miei capelli

Ti ho spezzato il cuore così incautamente

Ma ho reso i pezzi parte di me

E ora fa male ciò che siamo diventati

Perché mi hai insegnato ad amare

Sono io ad averti insegnato come fermarsi

E tu dici solo che bevo troppo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Forse sono difettoso

O forse stupido

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

Forse ho un brutto carattere

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

[Ritornello]

Ho aspettato questo

Sono pronto

Ho aspettato questo

Sono pronto

Ho aspettato così a lungo

Ho aspettato questo

Sono pronto

Ho aspettato questo

Sono pronto

Ho aspettato così a lungo

Forse sono difettoso

O forse stupido

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

Forse ho un brutto carattere

O forse sono giovane

Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto

Sorry – Nothing But Thieves – Testo

[Verse 1]

You might kill me with desire

Wind me tighter than a wire

It’s something that you do to me

I run away like mercury

And I know you think it’s rough

When you’re try’na patch us up

And I say honey what is love?

You just say I drink too much

[Pre-Chorus]

Maybe I’m defective

Or maybe I’m dumb

I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done

Maybe I’m bad natured

Or maybe I’m young

I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done

[Verse 2]

And I’m the t-shirt that I wear

Pick the thorns out of my hair

I broke your heart so carelessly

But made the pieces part of me

And now it hurts what we’ve become

‘Cause you taught me how to love

It’s me who taught you how to stop

And you just say I drink too much

[Pre-Chorus]

Maybe I’m defective

Or maybe I’m dumb

I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done

Maybe I’m bad natured

Or maybe I’m young

I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done

[Chorus]

I’ve waited for this

I’m ready for it

I’ve waited for this

I’m ready for it

I been waiting so long

I’ve waited for this

I’m ready for it

I’ve waited for this

I’m ready for it

I been waiting so long

Maybe I’m defective

Or maybe I’m dumb

I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done

Maybe I’m bad natured

Or maybe I’m young

I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done













