Nothing But Thieves – Sorry: video ufficiale e traduzione del testo

Sorry è il secondo singolo estratto da Broken Machine, secondo album in studio dei Nothing But Thieves, pubblicato lo scorso 8 settembre.
Dopo l’ottima Amsterdam, la rock band britannica, che il prossimo 2 dicembre sarà impegnata in un concerto che si terrà al Circolo Magnolia di Milano, torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 6 ottobre 2017.
Il brano è stato scritto da Jim Irvin, Julian Emery, James Price, Phillip Blake, Conor Mason, Dominic Craik & Joe Langridge-Brown, mentre Mike Crossey ha curato la produzione.
Sorry parla dell’invecchiamento e delle difficoltà che ne derivano. Parla del guardarsi dentro affrontando i propri demoni. Racconta di un individuo imperfetto che non riesce a mantenere un rapporto, a discapito di se stesso e della partner.
Con queste parole, il chitarrista Joe Langridge-Brown, ha spiegato il significato della canzone, accompagnata dal video ufficiale disponibile dal 19 luglio.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e il testo del brano.
Nothing But Thieves – Sorry traduzione (Download – Versione Acustica)
[Strofa 1]
Potresti uccidermi dal desiderio
Farmi diventare i nervi più tesi di una corda
È un qualcosa che tu mi fai
Scappo come Mercurio
E so che tu pensi sia dura
Quando cerchi di mettere una pezza sul nostro rapporto
E io dico tesoro “cos’è l’amore?”
Tu dici solo che bevo troppo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Forse sono difettoso (o “ho difetti”)
O forse stupido
Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto
Forse ho un brutto carattere
O forse sono giovane
Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto
[Strofa 2]
E io sono la maglietta che indosso
Raccogli le spine dai miei capelli
Ti ho spezzato il cuore così incautamente
Ma ho reso i pezzi parte di me
E ora fa male ciò che siamo diventati
Perché mi hai insegnato ad amare
Sono io ad averti insegnato come fermarsi
E tu dici solo che bevo troppo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Forse sono difettoso
O forse stupido
Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto
Forse ho un brutto carattere
O forse sono giovane
Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto
[Ritornello]
Ho aspettato questo
Sono pronto
Ho aspettato questo
Sono pronto
Ho aspettato così a lungo
Ho aspettato questo
Sono pronto
Ho aspettato questo
Sono pronto
Ho aspettato così a lungo
Forse sono difettoso
O forse stupido
Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto
Forse ho un brutto carattere
O forse sono giovane
Mi spiace, così tanto per quello che ho fatto
Sorry – Nothing But Thieves – Testo
[Verse 1]
You might kill me with desire
Wind me tighter than a wire
It’s something that you do to me
I run away like mercury
And I know you think it’s rough
When you’re try’na patch us up
And I say honey what is love?
You just say I drink too much
[Pre-Chorus]
Maybe I’m defective
Or maybe I’m dumb
I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done
Maybe I’m bad natured
Or maybe I’m young
I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done
[Verse 2]
And I’m the t-shirt that I wear
Pick the thorns out of my hair
I broke your heart so carelessly
But made the pieces part of me
And now it hurts what we’ve become
‘Cause you taught me how to love
It’s me who taught you how to stop
And you just say I drink too much
[Pre-Chorus]
Maybe I’m defective
Or maybe I’m dumb
I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done
Maybe I’m bad natured
Or maybe I’m young
I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done
[Chorus]
I’ve waited for this
I’m ready for it
I’ve waited for this
I’m ready for it
I been waiting so long
I’ve waited for this
I’m ready for it
I’ve waited for this
I’m ready for it
I been waiting so long
Maybe I’m defective
Or maybe I’m dumb
I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done
Maybe I’m bad natured
Or maybe I’m young
I’m sorry, so sorry for what I’ve done