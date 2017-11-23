Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ascolta “It’s A Beautiful World”: video, testo e traduzione

“Who Built The Moon?“, il terzo album di Noel Gallagher e il suo gruppo High Flying Birds, uscirà il prossimo 24 novembre e It’s A Beautiful World è il terzo singolo estratto dall’atteso progetto.
Dopo “Holy Mountain” e “Fort Knox”, il 17 novembre l’ex Oasis ha reso disponibile questa canzone, scritta dall’interprete, come del resto tutte le track della nuova era discografica, e prodotta con la collaborazione di David Holmes.
It’s A Beautiful World non è realmente una canzone su quanto sia bello il mondo, ma un brano sarcastico su quanto sia bello il mondo, che sono sicuro stupirà le persone. E’ la mia traccia preferita dell’album. Nella canzone c’è qualcuno che canta e parla in francese e non sono io ma un’adorabile ragazza che si chiama Charlotte.
Queste le parole del cantautore e chitarrista britannico riguardo la quarta track del disco (qui il behind the scenes in inglese), che è possibile ascoltare tramite il lyric video cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e il testo.
[Strofa 1]
È come una canzone
È come una preghiera
È come un sogno che hai fatto una notte
E lo metti lì
Lo indossi come una faccia (o “maschera”)
Che non hai mai visto prima
Lo tieni vicino con una chiave che pensavi di aver trovato
Che era caduta per terra
[Strofa 2]
Asciuga la lacrima
Che si presenta solo con la pace
Eliminala con la rosa dell’amore che hai visto
Cadere sulle foglie
Fallo come una danza
Fallo per un po’
Ma quando non c’è più, te ne accorgi
Cammina per un altro miglio
[Ritornello 1]
È un bellissimo sogno
Una bellissima notte
È un mondo meraviglioso
Quando balliamo nella luce
Tutto questo è reale
E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
È un bellissimo sogno
Una bellissima notte
È un mondo meraviglioso
E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
[Strofa 3]
Sono accecato dalla luce
Cerco di riprendere fiato
Canto una canzone d’amore e tu puoi insegnare
A me cosa ne sai della morte
Cammina nei tuoi sogni
È scritto nel cielo
E quando percepisci il calore, sai di
Aver scoperto il motivo per cui
[Ritornello 1]
È un bellissimo sogno
Una bellissima notte
È un mondo meraviglioso
Quando balliamo nella luce
Tutto questo è reale
E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
È un bellissimo sogno
Una bellissima notte
È un mondo meraviglioso
E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
[Voce femminile in francese]
Attenzione, attenzione!
Signore e signori
Tenetevi forte e dite addio
L’umanità si sta sciogliendo in entrambi i poli
Attenzione, attenzione!
Signore e signori
Le frontiere si stanno chiudendo
Inspirate, espirate il monossido di carbonio
Rilassatevi e riposate in pace
È solo la fine del mondo
[Ritornello 2]
È un bellissimo sogno
Una bellissima notte
È un mondo meraviglioso
E balliamo nella luce
Tutto questo è reale
E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
È un bellissimo sogno
Una bellissima notte
È un mondo meraviglioso
Quando balliamo nella luce
Tutto questo è reale
E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto
It’s A Beautiful World testo
[Verse 1]
It’s like a song
It’s like a prayer
It’s like a dream you had one night
And put it over there
You wear it like a face
You never seen before
You keep it with a key you thought you found
Was lyin’ on the floor
[Verse 2]
Wipe away the tear
That only comes with peace
Wipe it with the rose of love you saw
Was falling on the leaves
Do it like a dance
Do it for a while
And when it’s gone, you know it’s gone
You walk another mile
[Chorus 1]
It’s a beautiful dream
A beautiful night
It’s a beautiful world
When we dance in the light
All that is real
And all that is mine is right
It’s a beautiful dream
A beautiful night
It’s a beautiful world
And all that is mine is right
[Verse 3]
I’m blinded by the light
I try to catch my breath
I sing a song of love, and you can teach
Me what you know of death
It’s walking in your dreams
It’s written in the sky
And when you feel the heat, you know
You’ve found the reason why
[Chorus 1]
It’s a beautiful dream
A beautiful night
It’s a beautiful world
When we dance in the light
All that is real
And all that is mine is right
It’s a beautiful dream
A beautiful night
It’s a beautiful world
And all that is mine is right
[French Spoken Word]
Attention, attention!
Mesdames, messieurs
Accrochez-vous bien et faites vos adieux
L’humanité est en train de fondre aux deux pôles
Attention, attention!
Mesdames, messieurs
Les frontières se referment
Inspirez, expirez monoxyde de carbone
Détendez-vous et reposez en paix
C’est juste la fin du monde
[Chorus 2]
It’s a beautiful dream
A beautiful night
It’s a beautiful world
And we dance in the light
And all that is real
And all that is mine is right
It’s a beautiful dream
A beautiful night
It’s a beautiful world
When we dance in the light
All that is real
And all that is mine is right
All that is mine is right
All that is mine is right
All that is mine is right
All that is mine is right