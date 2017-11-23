Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ascolta “It’s A Beautiful World”: video, testo e traduzione







“Who Built The Moon?“, il terzo album di Noel Gallagher e il suo gruppo High Flying Birds, uscirà il prossimo 24 novembre e It’s A Beautiful World è il terzo singolo estratto dall’atteso progetto.

Dopo “Holy Mountain” e “Fort Knox”, il 17 novembre l’ex Oasis ha reso disponibile questa canzone, scritta dall’interprete, come del resto tutte le track della nuova era discografica, e prodotta con la collaborazione di David Holmes.





It’s A Beautiful World non è realmente una canzone su quanto sia bello il mondo, ma un brano sarcastico su quanto sia bello il mondo, che sono sicuro stupirà le persone. E’ la mia traccia preferita dell’album. Nella canzone c’è qualcuno che canta e parla in francese e non sono io ma un’adorabile ragazza che si chiama Charlotte.

Queste le parole del cantautore e chitarrista britannico riguardo la quarta track del disco (qui il behind the scenes in inglese), che è possibile ascoltare tramite il lyric video cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e il testo.

It’s A Beautiful World traduzione – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (Download)

[Strofa 1]

È come una canzone

È come una preghiera

È come un sogno che hai fatto una notte

E lo metti lì

Lo indossi come una faccia (o “maschera”)

Che non hai mai visto prima

Lo tieni vicino con una chiave che pensavi di aver trovato

Che era caduta per terra

[Strofa 2]

Asciuga la lacrima

Che si presenta solo con la pace

Eliminala con la rosa dell’amore che hai visto

Cadere sulle foglie

Fallo come una danza

Fallo per un po’

Ma quando non c’è più, te ne accorgi

Cammina per un altro miglio

[Ritornello 1]

È un bellissimo sogno

Una bellissima notte

È un mondo meraviglioso

Quando balliamo nella luce

Tutto questo è reale

E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

È un bellissimo sogno

Una bellissima notte

È un mondo meraviglioso

E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

[Strofa 3]

Sono accecato dalla luce

Cerco di riprendere fiato

Canto una canzone d’amore e tu puoi insegnare

A me cosa nuovecanzoni.com ne sai della morte

Cammina nei tuoi sogni

È scritto nel cielo

E quando percepisci il ​​calore, sai di

Aver scoperto il motivo per cui

[Ritornello 1]

È un bellissimo sogno

Una bellissima notte

È un mondo meraviglioso

Quando balliamo nella luce

Tutto questo è reale

E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

È un bellissimo sogno

Una bellissima notte

È un mondo meraviglioso

E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

[Voce femminile in francese]

Attenzione, attenzione!

Signore e signori

Tenetevi forte e dite addio

L’umanità si sta sciogliendo in entrambi i poli

Attenzione, attenzione!

Signore e signori

Le frontiere si stanno chiudendo

Inspirate, espirate il monossido di carbonio

Rilassatevi e riposate in pace

È solo la fine del mondo

[Ritornello 2]

È un bellissimo sogno

Una bellissima notte

È un mondo meraviglioso

E balliamo nella luce

Tutto questo è reale

E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

È un bellissimo sogno

Una bellissima notte

È un mondo meraviglioso

Quando balliamo nella luce

Tutto questo è reale

E tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

Tutto ciò che è mio è giusto

It’s A Beautiful World testo

[Verse 1]

It’s like a song

It’s like a prayer

It’s like a dream you had one night

And put it over there

You wear it like a face

You never seen before

You keep it with a key you thought you found

Was lyin’ on the floor

[Verse 2]

Wipe away the tear

That only comes with peace

Wipe it with the rose of love you saw

Was falling on the leaves

Do it like a dance

Do it for a while

And when it’s gone, you know it’s gone

You walk another mile

[Chorus 1]

It’s a beautiful dream

A beautiful night

It’s a beautiful world

When we dance in the light

All that is real

And all that is mine is right

It’s a beautiful dream

A beautiful night

It’s a beautiful world

And all that is mine is right

[Verse 3]

I’m blinded by the light

I try to catch my breath

I sing a song of love, and you can teach

Me what you know of death

It’s walking in your dreams

It’s written in the sky

And when you feel the heat, you know

You’ve found the reason why

[Chorus 1]

It’s a beautiful dream

A beautiful night

It’s a beautiful world

When we dance in the light

All that is real

And all that is mine is right

It’s a beautiful dream

A beautiful night

It’s a beautiful world

And all that is mine is right

[French Spoken Word]

Attention, attention!

Mesdames, messieurs

Accrochez-vous bien et faites vos adieux

L’humanité est en train de fondre aux deux pôles

Attention, attention!

Mesdames, messieurs

Les frontières se referment

Inspirez, expirez monoxyde de carbone

Détendez-vous et reposez en paix

C’est juste la fin du monde

[Chorus 2]

It’s a beautiful dream

A beautiful night

It’s a beautiful world

And we dance in the light

And all that is real

And all that is mine is right

It’s a beautiful dream

A beautiful night

It’s a beautiful world

When we dance in the light

All that is real

And all that is mine is right

All that is mine is right

All that is mine is right

All that is mine is right

All that is mine is right

















