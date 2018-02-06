Noah Cyrus & MØ nel nuovo singolo “We Are… F**ked”: video, testo e traduzione







In data 5 febbraio 2018, la cantante americana Noah Cyrus ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo battezzato We Are… (F**ked censurato), un bel pezzo inciso insieme alla cantautrice danese MØ.

Il brano è stato scritto dalle interpreti con la collaborazione di Ali Payami, Max Martin & Savan Kotecha, trio che l’ha anche prodotto.









“We Are …” dovrebbe essere l’ultimo assaggio dell’attesissimo album d’esordio di Noah “NC-17”, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una release date.

Nel disco saranno presenti pezzi rilasciati precedentemente ovvero “Stay Together”, “Make Me (Cry) (Ft. Labrinth)”, “Again (Ft. XXXTENTACION)”, “I’m Stuck”, “Almost Famous” e “Girls Against the World”, traccia al momento non rilasciata.

Nella nuovissima canzone, caratterizzata da un incisivo ritornello che entra facilmente nella testa dell’ascoltatore di turno, si parla degli anni dell’adolescenza…

Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e al testo.

Noah Cyrus – We Are… traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1: Noah Cyrus]

La mia vita è fantastica; Scrivo quindi mi aggiorno

Ti accendo (o “eccito”)

Voglio appartenerti, quindi vado al centro commerciale

E lo compro tutto

[Pre-Ritornello]

(Tutti insieme) Grazie a Dio è il fine settimana

(Il mio gruppo) Abbiamo tempo, possiamo sprecarlo

(Non so) Dovremmo guidare fino al tramonto o al fuoco?

(È come se) Vivessimo fingendo di essere in una bolla perché siamo giovani

[Ritornello]

Siamo fo**uti

In questi giorni seguiamo solo

Al giorno d’oggi ci sentiamo vuoti

“Fatti pagare”, è l’unico motto

Siamo fo**uti

Dicono che “Tutto migliorerà”

Dicono che “Non durerà per sempre”

Poi qualcuno preme il grilletto

Siamo fo**uti

[Strofa 2: MØ]

La fama, la fama

Voglio sentire il mio nome

E non mi interessa per quale motivo

Cambierò il mondo

Salverò tutti gli alberi e gli uccelli

Ma prima prenderò uno Starbucks e poi mi metterò al lavoro

[Pre-Ritornello]

(Tutti insieme) Grazie a Dio è il fine settimana

(Il mio gruppo) Abbiamo tempo, possiamo sprecarlo

(Non so) Dovremmo guidare fino al tramonto o al fuoco?

(È come se) Vivessimo fingendo di essere in una bolla perché siamo giovani

[Ritornello]

Siamo fo**uti

In questi giorni seguiamo solo

Al giorno d’oggi ci sentiamo vuoti

“Fatti pagare”, è l’unico motto

Siamo fo**uti

Dicono che “Tutto migliorerà”

Dicono che “Non durerà per sempre”

Poi qualcuno preme il grilletto

Siamo fo**uti

[Ponte: Noah Cyrus]

Abbiamo i cuori nei posti giusti (o “abbiamo buone intenzioni”)

Ma siamo ancora un pericolo per noi stessi

Forse a causa del fatto che siamo giovani

[Pre-Ritornello]

Grazie a Dio è il fine settimana

Dovremmo guidare fino al tramonto o al fuoco?

[Ritornello]

Siamo fo**uti

In questi giorni seguiamo solo

Al giorno d’oggi ci sentiamo vuoti

“Fatti pagare”, è l’unico motto

Siamo fo**uti

Dicono che “Tutto migliorerà”

Dicono che “Non durerà per sempre”

Poi qualcuno preme il grilletto

Siamo fo**uti

[Conclusione]

(E non, e non so perché)

Abbiamo i cuori nei posti giusti

Ma siamo ancora un pericolo per noi stessi

Forse perché siamo giovani

Siamo fo**uti!

We Are testo – Noah Cyrus feat. MØ

[Verse 1: Noah Cyrus]

My life is great; I write then hit update

I turn you on

Wanna belong, so I go to the mall

And I buy it all

[Pre-Chorus]

(All on) Thank God it’s the weekend

(My squad) Got time, we can waste it

(Don’t know) Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?

(It’s like) We live in a bubble pretending it’s ‘cause we are young

[Chorus]

We are fucked

These days we only follow

These days we’re feeling hollow

“Get paid”, the only motto

We are fucked

They say “It all gets better”

They say “It won’t last forever”

Then someone pulls the trigger

We are fucked

[Verse 2: MØ]

The fame, the fame

I want to hear my name

And I don’t care what for

I’ll change the world

Save all the trees and birds

But first I’ll grab a Starbucks and I’ll get to work

[Pre-Chorus]

(All on) Thank God it’s the weekend

(My squad) Got time, we can waste it

(Don’t know) Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?

(It’s like) We live in a bubble pretending it’s ‘cause we are young

[Chorus]

We are fucked

These days we only follow

These days we’re feeling hollow

“Get paid”, the only motto

We are fucked

They say “It all gets better”

They say “It won’t last forever”

Then someone pulls the trigger

We are fucked

[Bridge]

We’ve got hearts in the right places

But we’re still a danger to ourselves

Maybe it’s cuz we are young

[Pre-Chorus]

Thank God it’s the weekend

Should we drive to the sunset or the fire?

[Chorus]

We are fucked

These days we only follow

These days we’re feeling hollow

Get paid the only motto

We are fucked

They say “It all gets better”

They say “It won’t last forever”

Then someone pulls the trigger

We are fucked

[Outro]

(And I don’t, and I don’t know why)

We’ve got hearts in the right places

But we’re still a danger to ourselves

Maybe it’s ‘cause we are young

We are fucked!













