MØ: ascolta il nuovo singolo Nights With You + testo e traduzione







In data 20 aprile 2017 la cantautrice e musicista danese MØ ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Nights With You, che dovrebbe anticipare l’uscita del secondo album in studio ancora senza titolo e release date.

Questa canzone è stata firmata da Ryan Tedder, SOPHIE, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat e la stessa MØ. Benny Blanco, SOPHIE & Cashmere Cat hanno anche curato la produzione di questo pezzo.





Dal punto di vista del testo, in Nights With You la cantante dice di voler trascorrere le sue notti con una ragazza, che reputa bellissima: è forse l’ammissione della sua omosessualità o bisessualità?

La risposta è: no! Il brano è dedicato ad una ragazza che per l’artista è speciale, ovvero la sua migliore amica che potete vedere in foto.

Per ascoltare la nuovissima canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre di seguito potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

MØ – Nights With You traduzione (Digital Download)

[Intro]

Oh, oh, oh, oh x8

[Verso 1]

Ragazza, sei bellissima

Sai che potresti anche non sentirti così, ma lo sei

E ne vali la pena (sì)

Ti assicuro che

Tingerò i miei capelli in colori strani

Solo per farti sorridere

[Pre-Ritornello]

Stasera ti porto fuori

Getta via il telefono

Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo

Ti farò uscire stasera

Lascialo a casa

Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo!

[Ritornello]

Whoa, oh, oh

Voglio trascorrere le notti con te

Fare quel che tua madre dice di non fare

Ogni volta che sentirò il telefono squillare

Penserò la stessa cosa, penserò la stessa cosa – uuuh

Voglio solo trascorrere le notti con te

Con te, con te, con te

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, oh, oh, oh x8

[Verso 2]

Perdi l’attenzione

Anche se il mondo è impazzito

E ti senti senza controllo

Ma tu sei la cosa più bella

Quando lasci volare tutto

Sbattendo la testa

E mettendo le mani in aria, oh babe

[Pre-Ritornello]

Stasera ti porto fuori

Getta via il telefono

Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo

Ti farò uscire stasera

Lascialo a casa

Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo!

[Ritornello]

Whoa, oh, oh

Voglio trascorrere le notti con te

Fare quel che tua madre dice di non fare

Ogni volta che sentirò il telefono squillare

Penserò la stessa cosa, penserò la stessa cosa – uuuh

Voglio solo trascorrere le notti con te

Con te, con te, con te

[Post-Ritornello]

Oh, oh, oh, oh x4

Voglio solo trascorrere le notti con te

Oh, oh, oh, oh x4

Voglio trascorrere le notti con te

[Conclusione]

Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)

Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)

Nights With You – MØ – Testo

[Intro]

Oh, oh, oh, oh x8

[Verse 1]

Girl, you’re gorgeous

You know you might not always feel like it – but you are

And you’re worth it (yeah)

I assure you

I will dye my hair in crazy colors

Just to make you smile

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ll take you out tonight

Throw away your phone

Don’t care about your boyfriend waking up alone

I’ll take you out tonight

Leave it all at home

Don’t care about your boyfriend waking up alone!

[Chorus]

Whoa, oh, oh

I just wanna spend the nights with you

Do it like your mother said not to do

Every time I hear the phone ring

I feel the same thing, I feel the same thing -uuuh

I just wanna spend the nights with you

With you, with you, with you

[Post-Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh, oh x8

[Verse 2]

Lose attention

Even though the world is mad

And you feel out of control

But you’re the best thing

When you let it all fly –

By banging your head

And putting your hands up in the air- oh babe

Oh, oh, oh, oh x4

I just wanna spend the nights with you

Oh, oh, oh, oh x4

I just wanna spend the nights with you

[Outro]

Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)

Oh,oh, oh, oh (hey)

















