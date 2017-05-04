MØ: ascolta il nuovo singolo Nights With You + testo e traduzione

In data 20 aprile 2017 la cantautrice e musicista danese MØ ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Nights With You, che dovrebbe anticipare l’uscita del secondo album in studio ancora senza titolo e release date.
Questa canzone è stata firmata da Ryan Tedder, SOPHIE, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat e la stessa MØ. Benny Blanco, SOPHIE & Cashmere Cat hanno anche curato la produzione di questo pezzo.
Dal punto di vista del testo, in Nights With You la cantante dice di voler trascorrere le sue notti con una ragazza, che reputa bellissima: è forse l’ammissione della sua omosessualità o bisessualità?
La risposta è: no! Il brano è dedicato ad una ragazza che per l’artista è speciale, ovvero la sua migliore amica che potete vedere in foto.
Per ascoltare la nuovissima canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre di seguito potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
MØ – Nights With You traduzione (Digital Download)
[Intro]
Oh, oh, oh, oh x8
[Verso 1]
Ragazza, sei bellissima
Sai che potresti anche non sentirti così, ma lo sei
E ne vali la pena (sì)
Ti assicuro che
Tingerò i miei capelli in colori strani
Solo per farti sorridere
[Pre-Ritornello]
Stasera ti porto fuori
Getta via il telefono
Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo
Ti farò uscire stasera
Lascialo a casa
Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo!
[Ritornello]
Whoa, oh, oh
Voglio trascorrere le notti con te
Fare quel che tua madre dice di non fare
Ogni volta che sentirò il telefono squillare
Penserò la stessa cosa, penserò la stessa cosa – uuuh
Voglio solo trascorrere le notti con te
Con te, con te, con te
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh, oh, oh, oh x8
[Verso 2]
Perdi l’attenzione
Anche se il mondo è impazzito
E ti senti senza controllo
Ma tu sei la cosa più bella
Quando lasci volare tutto
Sbattendo la testa
E mettendo le mani in aria, oh babe
[Pre-Ritornello]
Stasera ti porto fuori
Getta via il telefono
Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo
Ti farò uscire stasera
Lascialo a casa
Non importa se il tuo ragazzo si sveglierà da solo!
[Ritornello]
Whoa, oh, oh
Voglio trascorrere le notti con te
Fare quel che tua madre dice di non fare
Ogni volta che sentirò il telefono squillare
Penserò la stessa cosa, penserò la stessa cosa – uuuh
Voglio solo trascorrere le notti con te
Con te, con te, con te
[Post-Ritornello]
Oh, oh, oh, oh x4
Voglio solo trascorrere le notti con te
Oh, oh, oh, oh x4
Voglio trascorrere le notti con te
[Conclusione]
Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)
Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)
[Intro]
Oh, oh, oh, oh x8
[Verse 1]
Girl, you’re gorgeous
You know you might not always feel like it – but you are
And you’re worth it (yeah)
I assure you
I will dye my hair in crazy colors
Just to make you smile
[Pre-Chorus]
I’ll take you out tonight
Throw away your phone
Don’t care about your boyfriend waking up alone
I’ll take you out tonight
Leave it all at home
Don’t care about your boyfriend waking up alone!
[Chorus]
Whoa, oh, oh
I just wanna spend the nights with you
Do it like your mother said not to do
Every time I hear the phone ring
I feel the same thing, I feel the same thing -uuuh
I just wanna spend the nights with you
With you, with you, with you
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, oh x8
[Verse 2]
Lose attention
Even though the world is mad
And you feel out of control
But you’re the best thing
When you let it all fly –
By banging your head
And putting your hands up in the air- oh babe
[Pre-Chorus]
[Chorus]
[Post-Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh, oh x4
I just wanna spend the nights with you
Oh, oh, oh, oh x4
I just wanna spend the nights with you
[Outro]
Oh, oh, oh, oh (hey)
Oh,oh, oh, oh (hey)