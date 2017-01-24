Nicky Romero: guarda il video di Take Me ft. Colton Avery (testo e traduzione)







Take Me è un singolo del disc jockey e produttore discografico olandese Nick Rotteveel, in arte Nicky Romero, uscito il 9 settembre 2016.

Questa canzone viene interpretata dal giovane cantautore americano Colton Avery ed è stata successivamente inclusa nelle compilations DJ Selection 453, Hot Parade Dance Winter 2017, M2o Winter Xperience – La Compilation allo Stato Puro, DJ Zone Best Session 12/2016, Timetoamsterdam 2k16 // Best Of Clubs, Viva Snow Party Compilation Inverno 2017 e Winter Dance Attack.

In Take Me, il producer classe 1989 ha lavorato anche insieme ai The Script, che hanno co-scritto quest’interessante pezzo, accompagnato dal video ufficiale disponibile dallo scorso 5 ottobre.

Il filmato è stato diretto da Kyle Padilla (storia e concept di Kyle Padilla e Jorik Van De Pol) e prodotto da Cedar Films.

Il videoclip (per accedere cliccate sull’immagine sottostante) vede protagonista un bambino che da sonnambulo, si da alla pazza gioia in giro per la città.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono la canzone.

Take Me – Nicky Romero – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Il diavolo ha cacciato l’angelo dalla mia spalla

Dice “divertiamoci un po’”

Puoi avere la tua parte di sonnifero quando sarai più grande

Il ragazzo, la notte è giovane

Ha detto “pensare a tutte le tentazioni che ti aspettano nell’oscurità

Oh, sto facendo, sto facendo, del mio meglio per essere buono

Ma signore, sta diventando difficile

[Pre-Ritornello]

Portami nel Paradiso che conosco

Dove tutti gli angeli ballano

E la croce rispende

Accompagnami all’altare stasera

Andate fammi fare il bagno in acqua

Fammi annegare nella luce

[Verso 2]

Sento tutte le mie buone intenzioni svanire al tramonto

Sto provando combattere i miei demoni, ma la verità è che hanno già vinto

Domani pagherò il prezzo per le follie che faccio stasera, si

Cosa c’è in questa serata, che rende queste cose sbagliate così giuste

Giuste, giuste, giuste

Whoa

[Pre-Ritornello]

Portami nel Paradiso che conosco

Dove tutti gli angeli ballano

E la croce rispende

Accompagnami all’altare stasera

Andate fammi fare il bagno in acqua

Fammi annegare nella luce

[Conclusione]

Portami nel Paradiso che conosco

Che conosco, conosco, conosco.

Nicky Romero – Take Me ft. Colton Avery Testo

[Verse 1]

The devil kicks the angel from my shoulder

Says let’s have some fun

You can get your share of sleeping when you’re older

Boy, the night is young

He said think of all the temptations thats waiting for you in the dark

Oh, I’m trying, I’m trying, my best to be good

But lord, it’s getting hard

[Pre-Chorus]

Take me to the heaven I know

Where the angels all dance

And the neon cross glows

Take me to the alter tonight

Go and bathe me in the water

Drown me in the light

[Verse 2]

Feeling all my good intentions fading with the setting sun

I’m trying to fight my demons, but the truth is they’ve already won

I’ll pay the price tomorrow for the crazy things I do tonight, yeah

What is it about this time tonight, that makes these wrong things feel so right

Right, right, right

Whoa

[Pre-Chorus]

Take me to the heaven I know

Where the angels all dance

And the neon cross glows

Take me to the alter tonight

Go and bathe me in the water

Drown me in the light

[Outro]

Take me to the heaven I know

I know, I know, I know

















