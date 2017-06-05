Nickelback: ascolta il nuovo singolo Song On Fire + testo e traduzione

Il prossimo 16 giugno vedrà la luce il nono album in studio dei Nickelback che si intitola Feed The Machine, da diverso tempo in pre-order nel classico CD e in download digitale.
Dopo la title track pubblicata come prima estratta dall’atteso disco, a fine aprile la rock band canadese ha rilasciato il brano in oggetto come secondo singolo del progetto.
Questa nuova canzone è stata firmata dallo storico frontman Chad Kroeger e prodotta da Chris Baseford.
Anche se non vi alcuna ufficialità, a quanto sembra il brano è dedicato a Avril Lavigne, ex moglie di Kroeger, ad ogni modo dal punto di vista del testo, egli parla del suo dolore scaturito dalla mancanza della persona amata, alla quale dedica la canzone che non sa se mandare a fuoco-gettare in mare o cantargliela, che in realtà è ciò che vuole fare.
Mentre stavamo lavorando su questa canzone, per me molto intima, ci siamo tutti istantaneamente immedesimati attraverso le nostre esperienze personali. Ognuno ha il bisogno di amare o di essere amato e in amore un po’ tutti siamo stati feriti. Il tuo cuore desidera un qualcosa che la tua mente razionale sa che sarà impossibile riavere.
Il brano è accompagnato dal lyric video che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano.
Song On Fire – Nickelback – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
La prime parole che mi escono
E mi rendo conto che questa canzone riguarderà te
Non posso credere di poter respirare senza di te
Ma tutto quello di cui ho bisogno è andare avanti
La prossima strofa che scrivo
E c’è una lacrima che cade fra le pagine
So che questo dolore dovrebbe guarire gradualmente
Ma solo se riuscirò a restare in piedi
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Scrivo strofe, poi le elimino
Descrivere l’amore non può essere così difficile
[Ritornello]
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone, mandarla in fumo
Potrei gettarla nel fiume e guardarla affondare lentamente
Legare le pagine su un aereo e spedirle sulla luna
Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirà a molto
A meno che non la canti a te
[Verse 2]
Muoio dalla voglia di mostrarti
Che questo potrebbe essere un lieto fine
Non deve per forza finire male
E tutto quello che devi fare è cantare con me
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Scrivo le righe, poi riprenderai
Impossibile descrivere l’amore
[Ritornello]
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone, mandarla in fumo
Potrei gettarla nel fiume e guardarla affondare lentamente
Legare le pagine su un aereo e spedirle sulla luna
Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirebbe a molto
A meno che non la canti a te
[Post-Ritornello]
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone
Cantarti questa canzone
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone
[Ponte]
Do fuoco a questa vecchia chitarra, sentirei comunque le note
Fare annegare in acqua la melodia, sentirei comunque il suo fantasma
Cantarlo con qualcun altro, ma saremmo stonati
Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirebbe a molto
[Ritornello]
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone, mandarla in fumo
Potrei gettarla nel fiume e guardarla affondare lentamente
Legare le pagine su un aereo e spedirle sulla luna
Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirà a molto
A meno che non la canti a te
[Conclusione]
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone
A meno che non la canti a te
Potrei, potrei
Voglio cantarti questa canzone
Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone
Cantarla a te
Potrei, potrei
Nickelback – Song On Fire testo
[Verse 1]
The first words that come out
And I can see this song will be about you
I can’t believe that I can breathe without you
But all I need to do is carry on
The next line I write down
And there’s a tear that falls between the pages
I know that pain’s supposed to heal in stages
But it depends which one I’m standing on
[Pre-Chorus 1]
I write lines down, then rip them up
Describing love can’t be this tough
[Chorus]
I could set this song on fire, send it up in smoke
I could throw it in the river and watch it sink in slowly
Tie the pages to a plane and send it to the moon
Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much
Unless I sing this song to you
[Verse 2]
I’m dying to show you
This could end happily ever after
There doesn’t ever have to be disaster
And all you have to do is sing along
[Pre-Chorus 2]
I write lines down, then rip them up
Impossible describing love
[Chorus]
I could set this song on fire, send it up in smoke
I could throw it in the river and watch it sink in slowly
Tie the pages to a plane and send it to the moon
Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much
Unless I sing this song to you
[Post-Chorus]
I could set this song on fire
Sing this song to you
I could set this song on fire
[Bridge]
Light this old guitar on fire, I’d still hear the notes
Drown the melody in water, I’d still hear its ghost
Sing it with somebody else, but we’d be out of tune
Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much
[Chorus]
I could set this song on fire, send it up in smoke
I could throw it in the river and watch it sink in slowly
Tie the pages to a plane and send it to the moon
Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much
Unless I sing this song to you
[Outro]
I could set this song on fire
Unless I sing this song to you
I could set this, I could set this
I wanna sing this song to you
I could set this song on fire
Sing this song to you
I could set this, I could set this