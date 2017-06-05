Nickelback: ascolta il nuovo singolo Song On Fire + testo e traduzione







Il prossimo 16 giugno vedrà la luce il nono album in studio dei Nickelback che si intitola Feed The Machine, da diverso tempo in pre-order nel classico CD e in download digitale.

Dopo la title track pubblicata come prima estratta dall’atteso disco, a fine aprile la rock band canadese ha rilasciato il brano in oggetto come secondo singolo del progetto.





Questa nuova canzone è stata firmata dallo storico frontman Chad Kroeger e prodotta da Chris Baseford.

Anche se non vi alcuna ufficialità, a quanto sembra il brano è dedicato a Avril Lavigne, ex moglie di Kroeger, ad ogni modo dal punto di vista del testo, egli parla del suo dolore scaturito dalla mancanza della persona amata, alla quale dedica la canzone che non sa se mandare a fuoco-gettare in mare o cantargliela, che in realtà è ciò che vuole fare.

Mentre stavamo lavorando su questa canzone, per me molto intima, ci siamo tutti istantaneamente immedesimati attraverso le nostre esperienze personali. Ognuno ha il bisogno di amare o di essere amato e in amore un po’ tutti siamo stati feriti. Il tuo cuore desidera un qualcosa che la tua mente razionale sa che sarà impossibile riavere.

Il brano è accompagnato dal lyric video che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano.

Song On Fire – Nickelback – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

La prime parole che mi escono

E mi rendo conto che questa canzone riguarderà te

Non posso credere di poter respirare senza di te

Ma tutto quello di cui ho bisogno è andare avanti

La prossima strofa che scrivo

E c’è una lacrima che cade fra le pagine

So che questo dolore dovrebbe guarire gradualmente

Ma solo se riuscirò a restare in piedi

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Scrivo strofe, poi le elimino

Descrivere l’amore non può essere così difficile

[Ritornello]

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone, mandarla in fumo

Potrei gettarla nel fiume e guardarla affondare lentamente

Legare le pagine su un aereo e spedirle sulla luna

Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirà a molto

A meno che non la canti a te

[Verse 2]

Muoio dalla voglia di mostrarti

Che questo potrebbe essere un lieto fine

Non deve per forza finire male

E tutto quello che devi fare è cantare con me

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Scrivo le righe, poi riprenderai

Impossibile descrivere l’amore

[Ritornello]

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone, mandarla in fumo

Potrei gettarla nel fiume e guardarla affondare lentamente

Legare le pagine su un aereo e spedirle sulla luna

Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirebbe a molto

A meno che non la canti a te

[Post-Ritornello]

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone

Cantarti questa canzone

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone

[Ponte]

Do fuoco a questa vecchia chitarra, sentirei comunque le note

Fare annegare in acqua la melodia, sentirei comunque il suo fantasma

Cantarlo con qualcun altro, ma saremmo stonati

Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirebbe a molto

[Ritornello]

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone, mandarla in fumo

Potrei gettarla nel fiume e guardarla affondare lentamente

Legare le pagine su un aereo e spedirle sulla luna

Farla ascoltare al mondo, ma non servirà a molto

A meno che non la canti a te

[Conclusione]

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone

A meno che non la canti a te

Potrei, potrei

Voglio cantarti questa canzone

Potrei dare a fuoco questa canzone

Cantarla a te

Potrei, potrei

Nickelback – Song On Fire testo

[Verse 1]

The first words that come out

And I can see this song will be about you

I can’t believe that I can breathe without you

But all I need to do is carry on

The next line I write down

And there’s a tear that falls between the pages

I know that pain’s supposed to heal in stages

But it depends which one I’m standing on

[Pre-Chorus 1]

I write lines down, then rip them up

Describing love can’t be this tough

[Chorus]

I could set this song on fire, send it up in smoke

I could throw it in the river and watch it sink in slowly

Tie the pages to a plane and send it to the moon

Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much

Unless I sing this song to you

[Verse 2]

I’m dying to show you

This could end happily ever after

There doesn’t ever have to be disaster

And all you have to do is sing along

[Pre-Chorus 2]

I write lines down, then rip them up

Impossible describing love

[Chorus]

I could set this song on fire, send it up in smoke

I could throw it in the river and watch it sink in slowly

Tie the pages to a plane and send it to the moon

Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much

Unless I sing this song to you

[Post-Chorus]

I could set this song on fire

Sing this song to you

I could set this song on fire

[Bridge]

Light this old guitar on fire, I’d still hear the notes

Drown the melody in water, I’d still hear its ghost

Sing it with somebody else, but we’d be out of tune

Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much

[Chorus]

I could set this song on fire, send it up in smoke

I could throw it in the river and watch it sink in slowly

Tie the pages to a plane and send it to the moon

Play it for the world, but it won’t mean much

Unless I sing this song to you

[Outro]

I could set this song on fire

Unless I sing this song to you

I could set this, I could set this

I wanna sing this song to you

I could set this song on fire

Sing this song to you

I could set this, I could set this

















