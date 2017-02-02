Nickelback e il nuovo singolo Feed The Machine dall’album omonimo: video, testo e traduzione







Il 9 giugno 2017 vedrà la luce Feed The Machine (via BMG Rights Management), il nono album in studio della rock band canadese Nickelback, già disponibile in pre-order nel classico CD e nel formato digitale. La title track è stata rilasciata il 1° febbraio e corrisponde al primo singolo estratto dall’atteso progetto prodotto dal gruppo capitanato da Chad Kroeger, insieme a Chris Baseford, che arriverà a poco più di due anni e mezzo di distanza dall’ultima fatica discografica No Fixed Address.

In questa significativa canzone, sostanzialmente la band parla del nuovo ordine mondiale, denunciando i pericoli a cui stiamo andando incontro. Feed The Machine, più che nutrire la macchina, dovrebbe infatti essere inteso come nutrire il sistema.

L’inedito è accompagnato dal lyric video diretto da Simian Design, che potete gustarvi nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Feed The Machine – Nickelback – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

Affrontare dall’alto quelli sotto (o “inferiori”)

Persuadere la sua convinzione (o “fede-credo”) per ciò che ami

Piazzando ogni esca con sporche menzogne

Un altro ciarlatano da idolatrare

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Questa soppressione è solo nella mia testa? (Solo nella mia testa?)

Basta domande, torna in fila! (torna semplicemente in fila!)

[Ritornello]

Paghi con la tua vita

Più banale è il coltello, più tempo ci vorrà (più tempo ci vorrà)

Ma ora tocca a te

Le ceneri bruceranno e si spegneranno

Lasciando le tue ossa fuori con le pietre, rendendole pure (rendendole pure)

Scolpendo la verità, mentre ti raccolgono per alimentare il sistema (per alimentare il sistema)

[Verse 2]

Gli ingranaggi (o “le ruote”) girano sempre per fare a pezzi i topi

Diventerai il carburante per il sacrificio?

Il potere è assolutamente tutta una messinscena

Il pifferaio suona il suo flauto e il gioco è fatto

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Questa ossessione è nei tuoi occhi? (nei tuoi occhi?)

Basta domande, torna in fila! (torna semplicemente in fila!)

[Ritornello]

Si paga con la vostra vita

Il più opaco il coltello, il tempo che impiega (il tempo che impiega)

Ma ora è il tuo turno

Le ceneri si bruciano, e deperire

Lasciando le ossa fuori sulle pietre, raccogliendo puliti (raccogliendo puliti)

E carving la verità, mentre la raccolta di alimentare la macchina (per alimentare la macchina)

[Ponte]

Perché i ciechi devono sempre guidare ciechi?

(Torna in fila! Torna in fila!)

Perché mi sento come se la colpa fosse mia?

(Torna in fila! Torna in fila!)

Perché sono i più deboli ad essere sacrificati?

(Torna in fila! Torna in fila!)

Non ci sono altre domande, torna in fila!

(Torna semplicemente in fila!)

[Ritornello]

Paghi con la tua vita

Più banale è il coltello, più tempo ci vorrà (più tempo ci vorrà)

Ma ora tocca a te

Le ceneri bruceranno e si spegneranno (si spegneranno)

Lasciando le tue ossa fuori con le pietre, rendendole pure (rendendole pure)

Scolpendo la verità, mentre ti raccolgono per alimentare il sistema (per alimentare il sistema)

Per alimentare il sistema

Nickelback – Feed The Machine testo

[Verse 1]

Addressing those beneath from high above

Convincing his belief for what you love

Baiting every hook with filthy lies

Another charlatan to idolize

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Is this suppression just in my mind? (just in my mind?)

No more questions, get back in line! (just get back in line!)

[Chorus]

You pay with your life

The duller the knife, the longer it takes (the longer it takes)

But now it’s your turn

The ashes will burn, and wither away

Leaving your bones out on the stones, picking them clean (picking them clean)

And carving the truth, while harvesting you to feed the machine (to feed the machine)

[Verse 2]

The gears forever turn to grind the mice

Will you become the fuel for sacrifice?

Power absolutely all for show

The piper blows his flute and off you go

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Is this obsession behind your eyes? (behind your eyes?)

No more questions, get back in line! (just get back in line!)

[Chorus]

You pay with your life

The duller the knife, the longer it takes (the longer it takes)

But now it’s your turn

The ashes will burn, and wither away

Leaving your bones out on the stones, picking them clean (picking them clean)

Carving the truth, while harvesting you to feed the machine (to feed the machine)

[Bridge]

Why must the blind always lead the blind?

(Get back in line! Get back in line!)

Why do I feel like the fault is mine?

(Get back in line! Get back in line!)

Why must the weakest be sacrificed?

(Get back in line! Get back in line!)

No more questions, get back in line!

(Just get back in line!)

[Chorus]

Pay with your life

The duller the knife, the longer it takes (the longer it takes)

But now it’s your turn

The ashes will burn, and wither away (wither away)

Leaving your bones out on the stones, picking them clean (picking them clean)

Carving the truth, while harvesting you to feed the machine (to feed the machine)

To feed the machine

















