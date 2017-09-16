Nick Jonas e il nuovo singolo Find You: audio, testo e traduzione







Il cantautore statunitense Nick Jonas è tornato con il nuovo brano battezzato Find You, rilasciato il 15 settembre 2017 come primo singolo estratto dal futuro quarto album in studio solista, che farà seguito a Last Year Was Complicated, pubblicato nel giugno 2016.

Commercialmente parlando, l’ultima fatica discografica è andata tutt’altro che bene, così dopo Remember I Told You (con Anne-Marie & Mike Posner) pubblicato a fine dello scorso maggio, Jonas ci riprova con questo secondo tassello del nuovo atteso progetto.





La nuova canzone è stata scritta dallo stesso Nick Jonas con la collaborazione di Simon Wilcox (con cui scrisse l’unico vero suo grande successo da solista “Jelaous”) ed i Jack & Coke, duo di producers e autori svedesi composto da Jakob Hazell e Svante Halldin, co-produttori del brano vincitrice all’Eurovision Song Contest 2012 “Euphoria” di Loreen ed anche di questo pezzo, che a mio parere è niente male.

Siete curiosi di ascoltarlo? E’ possibile farlo su Spotify cliccando sulla copertina in basso.

A seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo brano.

Nick Jonas – Find You traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Ti cerco nel centro del sole

Ho preso una pillola ma non è servita a stordirmi

Vedo il tuo viso anche quando i miei occhi sono chiusi

Ma in realtà non so dove ti trovi

Cerco di capire le parole che continuano a uscirti dalla bocca

Hai una logica che non capirò mai

Se potessi stringerti non ti mollerei mai

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

[Ritornello]

Dove trovarti

Dove trovarti

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

Provo, provo, provo, ma

Provo, provo, provo, ma io, ma

Provo, provo, provo, ma

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

[Strofa 2]

Pensi di sapere come irritarmi (o “persuadermi”)

Va bene per ora, ma è una cosa temporanea

Busso alla porta ma non c’è nessuno che ascolta

E non so proprio dove trovarti

Cerchi l’amore ma non l’hai mai davvero cercato

Dici che non è così, ma ci pensi sempre

Continui a dare la caccia all’oro ma ti perdi una frase d’argento

Ma non so proprio dove trovarti

[Ritornello]

Dove trovarti

Dove trovarti

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

Provo, provo, provo, ma

Provo, provo, provo, ma io, ma

Provo, provo, provo, ma

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

[Ponte]

Forse sto inseguendo un sentimento

Forse nemmeno mi serve

Forse mi stai cercando stasera, stasera

Io ti cerco nel centro del sole

Ho preso una pillola ma non è servita a stordirmi

Vedo il tuo viso anche quando i miei occhi sono chiusi

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

[Ritornello]

Dove trovarti

Dove trovarti

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

Provo, provo, provo, ma

Provo, provo, provo, ma io, ma

Provo, provo, provo, ma

Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti

Find You – Nick Jonas – Testo

[Verse 1]

I look for you in the center of the sun

I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb

I see your face even when my eyes are shut

But I never really know just where to find you

I chase the words that keep falling out your mouth

You got a logic I’ll never figure out

If I could hold you then I’d never put you down

But I never really know just where to find you

[Chorus]

Where to find you

Where to find you

But I never really know just where to find you

Try, try, try, but I-

Try, try, try, but I, but I-

Try, try, try, but I-

But I never really know just where to find you

[Verse 2]

You think you know how to get under my skin

It’s good for now but it’s never permanent

Knock on the door but there’s no one listening

And I never really know just where to find you

You look for love but you never really try

You say it’s not but it’s always on your mind

Keep chasing gold but you lose a silver line

But I never really know just where to find you

[Chorus]

Where to find you

Where to find you

But I never really know just where to find you

Try, try, try, but I-

Try, try, try, but I, but I-

Try, try, try, but I-

But I never really know just where to find you

[Bridge]

Maybe I’m chasing a feeling

Maybe I don’t even need it

Maybe you’re looking for me tonight, tonight

I look for you in the center of the sun

I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb

I see your face even when my eyes are shut

But I never really know just where to find you

[Chorus]

Where to find you

Where to find you

But I never really know just where to find you

Try, try, try, but I-

Try, try, try, but I, but I-

Try, try, try, but I-

But I never really know just where to find you

















