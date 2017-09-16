Nick Jonas e il nuovo singolo Find You: audio, testo e traduzione

Il cantautore statunitense Nick Jonas è tornato con il nuovo brano battezzato Find You, rilasciato il 15 settembre 2017 come primo singolo estratto dal futuro quarto album in studio solista, che farà seguito a Last Year Was Complicated, pubblicato nel giugno 2016.
Commercialmente parlando, l’ultima fatica discografica è andata tutt’altro che bene, così dopo Remember I Told You (con Anne-Marie & Mike Posner) pubblicato a fine dello scorso maggio, Jonas ci riprova con questo secondo tassello del nuovo atteso progetto.
La nuova canzone è stata scritta dallo stesso Nick Jonas con la collaborazione di Simon Wilcox (con cui scrisse l’unico vero suo grande successo da solista “Jelaous”) ed i Jack & Coke, duo di producers e autori svedesi composto da Jakob Hazell e Svante Halldin, co-produttori del brano vincitrice all’Eurovision Song Contest 2012 “Euphoria” di Loreen ed anche di questo pezzo, che a mio parere è niente male.
Siete curiosi di ascoltarlo? E’ possibile farlo su Spotify cliccando sulla copertina in basso.
A seguire accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo brano.
Nick Jonas – Find You traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ti cerco nel centro del sole
Ho preso una pillola ma non è servita a stordirmi
Vedo il tuo viso anche quando i miei occhi sono chiusi
Ma in realtà non so dove ti trovi
Cerco di capire le parole che continuano a uscirti dalla bocca
Hai una logica che non capirò mai
Se potessi stringerti non ti mollerei mai
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
[Ritornello]
Dove trovarti
Dove trovarti
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
Provo, provo, provo, ma
Provo, provo, provo, ma io, ma
Provo, provo, provo, ma
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
[Strofa 2]
Pensi di sapere come irritarmi (o “persuadermi”)
Va bene per ora, ma è una cosa temporanea
Busso alla porta ma non c’è nessuno che ascolta
E non so proprio dove trovarti
Cerchi l’amore ma non l’hai mai davvero cercato
Dici che non è così, ma ci pensi sempre
Continui a dare la caccia all’oro ma ti perdi una frase d’argento
Ma non so proprio dove trovarti
[Ritornello]
Dove trovarti
Dove trovarti
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
Provo, provo, provo, ma
Provo, provo, provo, ma io, ma
Provo, provo, provo, ma
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
[Ponte]
Forse sto inseguendo un sentimento
Forse nemmeno mi serve
Forse mi stai cercando stasera, stasera
Io ti cerco nel centro del sole
Ho preso una pillola ma non è servita a stordirmi
Vedo il tuo viso anche quando i miei occhi sono chiusi
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
[Ritornello]
Dove trovarti
Dove trovarti
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
Provo, provo, provo, ma
Provo, provo, provo, ma io, ma
Provo, provo, provo, ma
Ma in realtà non so dove trovarti
Find You – Nick Jonas – Testo
[Verse 1]
I look for you in the center of the sun
I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb
I see your face even when my eyes are shut
But I never really know just where to find you
I chase the words that keep falling out your mouth
You got a logic I’ll never figure out
If I could hold you then I’d never put you down
But I never really know just where to find you
[Chorus]
Where to find you
Where to find you
But I never really know just where to find you
Try, try, try, but I-
Try, try, try, but I, but I-
Try, try, try, but I-
But I never really know just where to find you
[Verse 2]
You think you know how to get under my skin
It’s good for now but it’s never permanent
Knock on the door but there’s no one listening
And I never really know just where to find you
You look for love but you never really try
You say it’s not but it’s always on your mind
Keep chasing gold but you lose a silver line
But I never really know just where to find you
[Chorus]
Where to find you
Where to find you
But I never really know just where to find you
Try, try, try, but I-
Try, try, try, but I, but I-
Try, try, try, but I-
But I never really know just where to find you
[Bridge]
Maybe I’m chasing a feeling
Maybe I don’t even need it
Maybe you’re looking for me tonight, tonight
I look for you in the center of the sun
I took a pill but it didn’t help me numb
I see your face even when my eyes are shut
But I never really know just where to find you
[Chorus]
Where to find you
Where to find you
But I never really know just where to find you
Try, try, try, but I-
Try, try, try, but I, but I-
Try, try, try, but I-
But I never really know just where to find you