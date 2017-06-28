Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie e Mike Posner nel nuovo singolo Remember I Told You: guarda il video (con testo e traduzione)







Si intitola Remember I Told You il nuovo singolo di Nick Jonas, pubblicato il 26 maggio 2017 e disponibile anche nella versione acustica (audio) rilasciata il successivo 16 giugno.

Remember I Told You è impreziosita dalla collaborazione della cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie e del cantautore, producer e per l’occasione, rapper statunitense Mike Posner e viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 30 giugno.

Il cantautore americano torna alla ribalta con questo pezzo, che segna l’interessante collaborazione con questi due importanti artisti: Anne-Marie la voce di Rockabye dei Clean Bandit e del fortunato singolo Ciao Adios e Posner, quello della hit I Took A Pill In Ibiza.

In Remember I Told You, Nick dimostra di essere rimasto fedele a un suono più maturo e urban: il singolo è molto più “up” rispetto ai lavori precedenti, la linea di basso è funky e la sua voce è dolce e sensuale; il tutto viene combinato al convincente timbro di Anne-Marie e al ritmo unico di Mike Posner. Ne viene fuori un pezzo ballabile e adatto alla calda stagione appena iniziata.

Il video ufficiale è decisamente semplice ma allo stesso tempo ben fatto; per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Nick Jonas – Remember I Told You traduzione (Download – Versione acustica)

[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricordati la scintilla che c’era

Tutte le parole che ti ho detto

Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”

[Strofa 1: Nick Jonas]

Immagino che tu non abbia un momento da concedermi

Vero? Giusto?

Ho cercato l’amore nei posti meno adatti

Anche tu? Anche tu?

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Nick Jonas]

Non sopporto il modo in cui mi ha detto, “vabbè”

Temo che non sei più la stessa

Immagino che tu non abbia un momento da concedermi

Vero? Dico bene?

[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricordati la scintilla che c’era

Tutte le parole che ti ho detto

Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”

[Strofa 2: Anne-Marie]

Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco

Non fa niente, e non fa nulla

E spero che lei ti dia, tutte le cose che meriti

È vero, è la verità

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Nick Jonas & Anne-Marie]

Ascolta, non mi piace il modo in cui mi ha detto, “Oh, bene”

Temo che non sei più lo stesso

Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco

Non fa niente, e non fa nulla

[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricordati la scintilla che c’era

Tutte le parole che ti ho detto

Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”

[Strofa 3: Mike Posner]

Abbiamo dovuto farla finita e sappiamo perché

Mi piaccio così come sono, freddo dentro

Troppe scarpe nel tuo armadio, hanno fatto qualche km

Sono negato a parlare con le ragazze, ecco un tentativo

Ho avuto più donne di quanto avrei dovuto avere in un secolo

Tro*e extra come un Kennedy

Inizio a prosciugare tutte le mie energie

Mi piace, sparare al frame come un nemico

Allo stesso tempo, e non posso mentire

Troppe ragazze per il modo in cui spacco la linea di basso

Sei dipendente dai mari della linea di basso

Vediamo come farai avanti e indietro con la linea di fama

Dopo tutto quello che abbiamo passato

Io suono la rocksea, non sono nella tua lista di invitati

E so che sto dicendo cavolate, non è giusto

L’odio è solo un modo carino per dire che a te ci tengo

[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricordati la scintilla che c’era

Tutte le parole che ti ho detto

Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”

Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te

Ricordati la scintilla che c’era

Tutte le parole che ti ho detto

Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo” (sto dicendo che a te ci tengo)

Remember I Told You – Nick Jonas – Testo

[Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]

I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me

Do you? Do you?

I’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places

You too? You too?

[Pre-Chorus 1: Nick Jonas]

I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”

I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself

I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me

Do you? Do you?

[Chorus: Nick Jonas]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

[Verse 2: Anne-Marie]

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve

That’s true, that’s true

[Pre-Chorus 2: Nick Jonas & Anne-Marie]

Listen, I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”

I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself

You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know

That’s cool, and that’s cool

[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

[Verse 3: Mike Posner]

Had to cut it off and we know why

I’m in love with myself, cold inside

Too many shoes in your closet, go some miles

I suck at talking to girls, here goes a try

More woman than I should’ve in a century

Bitches on the side like a Kennedy

Starting to drain all my energy

I love it, shoot the frame like an enemy

At the same time, and I can’t lie

Too many girls for the way that I rock the bassline

You got addicted to the seas of the bassline

Let’s see how you’re gonna do with the back and forth fameline

After all the shit we been through

I play the rocksea, I ain’t ‘bout to guestlist you

And I know I’m talking shit, it ain’t fair

Hate is just a fancy way saying that I care

[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”

Remember I told you, I need you

Remember the spark that was there

All of the words that I’m saying

Are just a fancy way of saying “I care” (saying I care)

















