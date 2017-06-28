Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie e Mike Posner nel nuovo singolo Remember I Told You: guarda il video (con testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Remember I Told You il nuovo singolo di Nick Jonas, pubblicato il 26 maggio 2017 e disponibile anche nella versione acustica (audio) rilasciata il successivo 16 giugno.
Remember I Told You è impreziosita dalla collaborazione della cantautrice inglese Anne-Marie e del cantautore, producer e per l’occasione, rapper statunitense Mike Posner e viene trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 30 giugno.
Il cantautore americano torna alla ribalta con questo pezzo, che segna l’interessante collaborazione con questi due importanti artisti: Anne-Marie la voce di Rockabye dei Clean Bandit e del fortunato singolo Ciao Adios e Posner, quello della hit I Took A Pill In Ibiza.
In Remember I Told You, Nick dimostra di essere rimasto fedele a un suono più maturo e urban: il singolo è molto più “up” rispetto ai lavori precedenti, la linea di basso è funky e la sua voce è dolce e sensuale; il tutto viene combinato al convincente timbro di Anne-Marie e al ritmo unico di Mike Posner. Ne viene fuori un pezzo ballabile e adatto alla calda stagione appena iniziata.
Il video ufficiale è decisamente semplice ma allo stesso tempo ben fatto; per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]
[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricordati la scintilla che c’era
Tutte le parole che ti ho detto
Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”
[Strofa 1: Nick Jonas]
Immagino che tu non abbia un momento da concedermi
Vero? Giusto?
Ho cercato l’amore nei posti meno adatti
Anche tu? Anche tu?
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Nick Jonas]
Non sopporto il modo in cui mi ha detto, “vabbè”
Temo che non sei più la stessa
Immagino che tu non abbia un momento da concedermi
Vero? Dico bene?
[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricordati la scintilla che c’era
Tutte le parole che ti ho detto
Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”
[Strofa 2: Anne-Marie]
Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco
Non fa niente, e non fa nulla
E spero che lei ti dia, tutte le cose che meriti
È vero, è la verità
[Pre-Ritornello 2: Nick Jonas & Anne-Marie]
Ascolta, non mi piace il modo in cui mi ha detto, “Oh, bene”
Temo che non sei più lo stesso
Probabilmente sei da qualche parte, con qualcuno che non conosco
Non fa niente, e non fa nulla
[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricordati la scintilla che c’era
Tutte le parole che ti ho detto
Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”
[Strofa 3: Mike Posner]
Abbiamo dovuto farla finita e sappiamo perché
Mi piaccio così come sono, freddo dentro
Troppe scarpe nel tuo armadio, hanno fatto qualche km
Sono negato a parlare con le ragazze, ecco un tentativo
Ho avuto più donne di quanto avrei dovuto avere in un secolo
Tro*e extra come un Kennedy
Inizio a prosciugare tutte le mie energie
Mi piace, sparare al frame come un nemico
Allo stesso tempo, e non posso mentire
Troppe ragazze per il modo in cui spacco la linea di basso
Sei dipendente dai mari della linea di basso
Vediamo come farai avanti e indietro con la linea di fama
Dopo tutto quello che abbiamo passato
Io suono la rocksea, non sono nella tua lista di invitati
E so che sto dicendo cavolate, non è giusto
L’odio è solo un modo carino per dire che a te ci tengo
[Ritornello: Nick Jonas]
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricordati la scintilla che c’era
Tutte le parole che ti ho detto
Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo”
Ricordati cosa ti ho detto, ho bisogno di te
Ricordati la scintilla che c’era
Tutte le parole che ti ho detto
Sono solo un modo carino per dire che “a te ci tengo” (sto dicendo che a te ci tengo)
Remember I Told You – Nick Jonas – Testo
[Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]
I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me
Do you? Do you?
I’ve been looking for love in all the wrong places
You too? You too?
[Pre-Chorus 1: Nick Jonas]
I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”
I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself
I don’t suppose you have a moment to spare me
Do you? Do you?
[Chorus: Nick Jonas]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
[Verse 2: Anne-Marie]
You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know
That’s cool, and that’s cool
And I hope that she gives you, all the things that you deserve
That’s true, that’s true
[Pre-Chorus 2: Nick Jonas & Anne-Marie]
Listen, I don’t like the way you went and told me, “Oh well”
I have the suspicion you’re not being yourself
You’re probably somewhere, with someone I don’t know
That’s cool, and that’s cool
[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
[Verse 3: Mike Posner]
Had to cut it off and we know why
I’m in love with myself, cold inside
Too many shoes in your closet, go some miles
I suck at talking to girls, here goes a try
More woman than I should’ve in a century
Bitches on the side like a Kennedy
Starting to drain all my energy
I love it, shoot the frame like an enemy
At the same time, and I can’t lie
Too many girls for the way that I rock the bassline
You got addicted to the seas of the bassline
Let’s see how you’re gonna do with the back and forth fameline
After all the shit we been through
I play the rocksea, I ain’t ‘bout to guestlist you
And I know I’m talking shit, it ain’t fair
Hate is just a fancy way saying that I care
[Chorus: Nick Jonas, Anne-Marie & Mike Posner]
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care”
Remember I told you, I need you
Remember the spark that was there
All of the words that I’m saying
Are just a fancy way of saying “I care” (saying I care)