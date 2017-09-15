Niall Horan: ascolta il nuovo singolo Too Much to Ask (con testo e traduzione)







Si intitola Too Much to Ask il nuovo singolo dell’ex One Direction, Niall Horan, pubblicato il 15 settembre 2017 come terzo estratto dal debut album da solista Flicker, che dovrebbe uscire il prossimo 20 ottobre.

Dopo i precedenti e “This Town” e “Slow Hands”, il cantautore irlandese classe 1993 torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, che i numerosissimi fans apprezzeranno.





Si tratta di una ballata romantica, nella quale il cantante si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, esprimendo tutto il suo dolore e rivolgendole una sola domanda…

Per approfondire il significato del brano, vi rimando alla traduzione in italiano che trovate appena dopo la copertina.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete invece all’audio integrale, direttamente nel canale Youtube di Horan.

Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Aspettando qualcuno qui

Solo ieri eravamo in fuga

Mi sorridevi e il tuo viso illuminava il sole

Adesso sto aspettando qualcuno

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

E oh, amore, ti senti anche tu così male?

Perché sto pensando solo a te

[Ritornello]

La mia ombra balla

Senza di te per la prima volta

Il mio cuore spera

Che entrerai qui stasera

Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi

Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita

È tutto ciò che ti chiedo

È troppo?

Chiedo troppo?

[Strofa 2]

Qualcuno si muove all’esterno

Le luci si accendono nel vialetto

Quando chiudo gli occhi dimentico che non sei qui

Mi pensi ancora qualche volta?

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

E oh, amore, guarda il sole che sorge

[Non mi fa stare male che non siamo innamorati?]

[Ritornello]

La mia ombra balla

Senza di te per la prima volta

Il mio cuore spera

Che entrerai qui stasera

Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi

Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita

È tutto ciò che ti chiedo

Chiedo troppo?

Link sponsorizzati









[Ponte]

La mia ombra balla

Senza di te per la prima volta

Il mio cuore spera

Che entrerai qui stasera

Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi

Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita

[Ritornello]

La mia ombra balla

Senza di te per la prima volta

Il mio cuore spera

Che entrerai qui stasera

Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi

Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita

È tutto ciò che ti chiedo

Chiedo troppo?

[Conclusione]

È tutto quello che ti chiedo

Chiedo troppo?

È tutto ciò che ti chiedo

Chiedo troppo?

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Niall Horan – Too Much to Ask testo

[Verse 1]

Waiting here for someone

Only yesterday we were on the run

You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun

Now I’m waiting here for someone

[Pre-Chorus 1]

And oh, love, do you feel this rough?

Why’s it only you I’m thinking of

[Chorus]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

Is it too much to ask?

[Verse 2]

Someone’s moving outside

The lights come on and down the drive

I forget you’re not here when I close my eyes

Do you still think of me sometimes?

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And oh, love, watch the sun coming up

Don’t it feel fucked up we’re not in love

[Chorus]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

[Bridge]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

[Chorus]

My shadow’s dancing

Without you for the first time

My heart is hoping

You’ll walk right in tonight

Tell me there are things that you regret

‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

[Outro]

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

It’s all I’m asking

Is it too much to ask?

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi