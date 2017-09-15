Niall Horan: ascolta il nuovo singolo Too Much to Ask (con testo e traduzione)

Si intitola Too Much to Ask il nuovo singolo dell’ex One Direction, Niall Horan, pubblicato il 15 settembre 2017 come terzo estratto dal debut album da solista Flicker, che dovrebbe uscire il prossimo 20 ottobre.
Dopo i precedenti e “This Town” e “Slow Hands”, il cantautore irlandese classe 1993 torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, che i numerosissimi fans apprezzeranno.
Si tratta di una ballata romantica, nella quale il cantante si rivolge all’ormai ex fiamma, esprimendo tutto il suo dolore e rivolgendole una sola domanda…
Per approfondire il significato del brano, vi rimando alla traduzione in italiano che trovate appena dopo la copertina.
Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete invece all’audio integrale, direttamente nel canale Youtube di Horan.
Too Much to Ask – Niall Horan – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Aspettando qualcuno qui
Solo ieri eravamo in fuga
Mi sorridevi e il tuo viso illuminava il sole
Adesso sto aspettando qualcuno
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
E oh, amore, ti senti anche tu così male?
Perché sto pensando solo a te
[Ritornello]
La mia ombra balla
Senza di te per la prima volta
Il mio cuore spera
Che entrerai qui stasera
Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi
Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita
È tutto ciò che ti chiedo
È troppo?
Chiedo troppo?
[Strofa 2]
Qualcuno si muove all’esterno
Le luci si accendono nel vialetto
Quando chiudo gli occhi dimentico che non sei qui
Mi pensi ancora qualche volta?
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
E oh, amore, guarda il sole che sorge
[Non mi fa stare male che non siamo innamorati?]
[Ritornello]
La mia ombra balla
Senza di te per la prima volta
Il mio cuore spera
Che entrerai qui stasera
Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi
Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita
È tutto ciò che ti chiedo
Chiedo troppo?
[Ponte]
La mia ombra balla
Senza di te per la prima volta
Il mio cuore spera
Che entrerai qui stasera
Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi
Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita
[Ritornello]
La mia ombra balla
Senza di te per la prima volta
Il mio cuore spera
Che entrerai qui stasera
Dimmi se ci sono cose che rimpiangi
Perché se devo essere sincero, per me non è ancora finita
È tutto ciò che ti chiedo
Chiedo troppo?
[Conclusione]
È tutto quello che ti chiedo
Chiedo troppo?
È tutto ciò che ti chiedo
Chiedo troppo?
Niall Horan – Too Much to Ask testo
[Verse 1]
Waiting here for someone
Only yesterday we were on the run
You smile back at me and your face lit up the sun
Now I’m waiting here for someone
[Pre-Chorus 1]
And oh, love, do you feel this rough?
Why’s it only you I’m thinking of
[Chorus]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
Is it too much to ask?
[Verse 2]
Someone’s moving outside
The lights come on and down the drive
I forget you’re not here when I close my eyes
Do you still think of me sometimes?
[Pre-Chorus 2]
And oh, love, watch the sun coming up
Don’t it feel fucked up we’re not in love
[Chorus]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
[Bridge]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
[Chorus]
My shadow’s dancing
Without you for the first time
My heart is hoping
You’ll walk right in tonight
Tell me there are things that you regret
‘Cause if I’m being honest I ain’t over you yet
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
[Outro]
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?
It’s all I’m asking
Is it too much to ask?