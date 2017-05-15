Niall Horan – ascolta il nuovo brano On The Loose: live video e traduzione del testo







“On The Loose” è una nuova canzone di Niall Horan, che sarà inclusa nel primo album da solista ancora in fase di lavorazione.

Dopo i singoli This Town e Slow Hands, il cantautore irlandese ha svelato questo brano, che ha per la prima volta interpretato in occasione di un concerto svoltosi al Mattress Firm Amphitheatre di San Diego lo scorso 12 maggio.





Horan ha cantato dal video questo pezzo, che parla di una ragazza dalla quale è meglio stare alla larga….

Per gustarvi la sua performance cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.

On The Loose – Niall Horan – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

So com’è fatta

È fuori di testa

E si aggrappa alla verità

Si fionderà su quel volo e ti incontrerà quella notte

Facendoti trasgredire in quella stanza (o “facendoti distruggere la stanza”)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sì, adora quando tutti la guardano

Sa come muovere il suo corpo

Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che

Non ama nessuno eccetto te

[Ritornello]

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

Si, lei sta venendo a cercarti

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

[Verso 2]

Dancerà al buio

Una vera opera d’arte

I suoi occhi potrebbero bruciare la stanza

Perciç vattene finché sei in tempo

Non capisci che

Non sa perdere

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sì, adora quando tutti la guardano

Sa come muovere il suo corpo

Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che

Non ama nessuno eccetto te

[Ritornello]

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

Si, lei sta venendo a cercarti

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)

[Ponte]

Gestirà la tua mente per metterti alle strette

Poi ti ti sostituirà con qualcosa di nuovo

So cosa significa, ci sono cascato due volte

E ora ti sto solo avvisando

[Pre-Ritornello]

Adora quando tutti la guardano

Sa come muovere il suo corpo

Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che

Non ama nessuno eccetto te

Link sponsorizzati









Adora quando tutti la guardano

Sa come muovere il suo corpo

Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che

Non ama nessuno eccetto te

[Ritornello]

È in giro e ora sta venendo a cercarti

Sta venendo a cercarti

È in giro e ora sta venendo a cercarti

Sta venendo a cercarti

Lei in giro

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Niall Horan – On The Loose testo

[Verse 1]

I know what she’s like

She’s out of her mind

And wraps herself around the truth

She’ll jump on that flight and meet you that night

Make you tear up the room

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah, she loves when everybody’s watching

She knows the way her body moves

She loves the way they all crawl back when she says

She loves nobody else but you

[Chorus]

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)

Yeah, she’s coming for you

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s coming)

[Verse 2]

She’ll dance in the dark

A real work of art

Her eyes could burn down the room

So get out while you can

You don’t understand

She doesn’t know how to lose

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah, she loves when everybody’s watching

She knows the way her body moves

She loves the way they all crawl back when she says

She loves nobody else but you

[Chorus]

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)

Yeah, she’s coming for you

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)

She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s coming)

[Bridge]

She’ll run with your mind to pull you in tight

Then trade you in for something new

I know what it’s like, I fell for it twice

And now I’m just warning you

[Pre-Chorus]

She loves when everybody’s watching

She knows the way her body moves

She loves the way they all crawl back when she says

She loves nobody else but you

She loves when everybody’s watching

She knows the way her body moves

She loves the way they all crawl back when she says

She loves nobody else but you

[Chorus]

She’s on the loose, and now she’s coming for you

She’s coming for you

She’s on the loose, and now she’s coming for you

She’s coming for you

She’s on the loose

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi