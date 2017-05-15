Niall Horan – ascolta il nuovo brano On The Loose: live video e traduzione del testo

“On The Loose” è una nuova canzone di Niall Horan, che sarà inclusa nel primo album da solista ancora in fase di lavorazione.
Dopo i singoli This Town e Slow Hands, il cantautore irlandese ha svelato questo brano, che ha per la prima volta interpretato in occasione di un concerto svoltosi al Mattress Firm Amphitheatre di San Diego lo scorso 12 maggio.
Horan ha cantato dal video questo pezzo, che parla di una ragazza dalla quale è meglio stare alla larga….
Per gustarvi la sua performance cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.
On The Loose – Niall Horan – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
So com’è fatta
È fuori di testa
E si aggrappa alla verità
Si fionderà su quel volo e ti incontrerà quella notte
Facendoti trasgredire in quella stanza (o “facendoti distruggere la stanza”)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sì, adora quando tutti la guardano
Sa come muovere il suo corpo
Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che
Non ama nessuno eccetto te
[Ritornello]
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
Si, lei sta venendo a cercarti
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
[Verso 2]
Dancerà al buio
Una vera opera d’arte
I suoi occhi potrebbero bruciare la stanza
Perciç vattene finché sei in tempo
Non capisci che
Non sa perdere
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sì, adora quando tutti la guardano
Sa come muovere il suo corpo
Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che
Non ama nessuno eccetto te
[Ritornello]
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
Si, lei sta venendo a cercarti
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
È in giro (sta arrivando, sta osservando)
[Ponte]
Gestirà la tua mente per metterti alle strette
Poi ti ti sostituirà con qualcosa di nuovo
So cosa significa, ci sono cascato due volte
E ora ti sto solo avvisando
[Pre-Ritornello]
Adora quando tutti la guardano
Sa come muovere il suo corpo
Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che
Non ama nessuno eccetto te
Adora quando tutti la guardano
Sa come muovere il suo corpo
Adora il modo in cui tutti tornano strisciando quando afferma che
Non ama nessuno eccetto te
[Ritornello]
È in giro e ora sta venendo a cercarti
Sta venendo a cercarti
È in giro e ora sta venendo a cercarti
Sta venendo a cercarti
Lei in giro
Niall Horan – On The Loose testo
[Verse 1]
I know what she’s like
She’s out of her mind
And wraps herself around the truth
She’ll jump on that flight and meet you that night
Make you tear up the room
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah, she loves when everybody’s watching
She knows the way her body moves
She loves the way they all crawl back when she says
She loves nobody else but you
[Chorus]
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)
Yeah, she’s coming for you
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s coming)
[Verse 2]
She’ll dance in the dark
A real work of art
Her eyes could burn down the room
So get out while you can
You don’t understand
She doesn’t know how to lose
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah, she loves when everybody’s watching
She knows the way her body moves
She loves the way they all crawl back when she says
She loves nobody else but you
[Chorus]
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)
Yeah, she’s coming for you
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s watching)
She’s on the loose (she’s coming, she’s coming)
[Bridge]
She’ll run with your mind to pull you in tight
Then trade you in for something new
I know what it’s like, I fell for it twice
And now I’m just warning you
[Pre-Chorus]
She loves when everybody’s watching
She knows the way her body moves
She loves the way they all crawl back when she says
She loves nobody else but you
She loves when everybody’s watching
She knows the way her body moves
She loves the way they all crawl back when she says
She loves nobody else but you
[Chorus]
She’s on the loose, and now she’s coming for you
She’s coming for you
She’s on the loose, and now she’s coming for you
She’s coming for you
She’s on the loose