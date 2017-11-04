N.E.R.D & Rihanna nel nuovo singolo Lemon: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

I N.E.R.D, funk rock band composta da Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo dei The Neptunes e Shae Haley, sono tornati con il nuovo singolo Lemon, rilasciato il 1° novembre 2017.
Dopo sette lungi anni di silenzio, ad eccezione dei tre brani incisi per la soundtrack di “SpongeBob – Fuori dall’acqua” (2015), il gruppo capitanato da Pharrell torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, disponibile anche nella versione in duetto con Rihanna, quella su cui ci soffermeremo.
Ascoltatela su Spotify. Qui l’audio senza Rihanna.
Trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da giovedì 2 novembre 2017, la nuova canzone è stata scritta da Pharrell e prodotta con la collaborazione di Kuk Harrell.
Il video ufficiale diretto da Todd Tourso e Scott Cudmore, inizia con la cantante barbadiana che rade la testa a una ragazza, che successivamente balla all’interno un negozio di abbigliamento.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono questo pezzo.
Lemon traduzione – N.E.R.D & Rihanna (Download)
[Introduzione: Pharrell Williams]
La verità ti renderà libero
Prima però, ti farà inca**are
[Strofa 1: Pharrell Williams]
Odio! Le belle signorine vogliono essere lw mie fidanzate
Odio! Quelli che mi danno la caccia come se fossero la C.I.A
Odio! Dal lato della mia auto, cerchi di vedere la mia faccia
Odio! Vuoi che vinca come il caso di T.I.*
Oh (odio!) E se viene riscaldato darò da mangiare alla mia faccia
Odio! E puoi stare certo, sarà scandaloso (o “stupefacente”)
Odio! Odio i negr* che non riescono a credere alla mia razza
Odio! I negr* ti colpiscono con il volto di Eli, oh
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Fanno avanti e indietro, fanno avanti e indietro
Fanno avanti e indietro, fanno avanti e indietro
Abbassano gli occhi con il tuo nome in bocca e
Fanno avanti e indietro, fanno avanti e indietro
[Strofa 2: Pharrell Williams]
Odio! Continui a chiedermi da dove vengo
Odio! Riguardo le frontiere e, “dove vado?”
Odio! Continui a chiedere cosa ne penso delle pistole
Odio! C’è una luce e un esercito oscuro, da che parte stai? Oh
Odio! Se non ora, allora quando?
Odio! E se non io, allora chi?
Odio! Non perdete la razionalità, amici miei
Odio! Ho cercato di avvisarvi riguardo questo tizio
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la
Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la
Odio gli integratori che si trovano nei loro divani
Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la
[Interludio]
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Urla contro quelle persone, persone
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
P-p-p-persone, persone
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Il popolo è arrabbiato ora
[Ritornello: Rihanna]
Capisco come vivo
Lo vivo così ottengo
Conto i fo**utissimi numeri
Mi tito su con un limone
Non perché lei non vive
Solo che i tuoi occhi si inacidiscono
E questa qui non è una rissa
Cogl*one, non abbiamo finito
Ti ho detto che non ci fermeremo
Un negro parla di affari
Come i tuoi, ma tu li metti in affitto
Fai ciao verso l’alto
Neg*o la Buggati Veyron plana
Dì ai paparazzi di portare la lente giusta
Ho abbassato il finestrino, l’ho aperto, Los Angeles esplode
Ho le quattro frecce accese, ne uso cinque
Puoi prendere me, Rih, nella nuova Ferrari
[Strofa 3: Rihanna]
E il camion dietro di me ha le braccia
Sì, più lunghe di LeBron
Stanno solo aspendando il mio pollice in alto come Fonzie
Woo! Questo giro sa di pranzo
Ma sta scappando dalle capsule e dalla parte frontale
Ma ogni giorno, ehi, non era limonata
Ero spaventata, una volta che un ne*ro si diploma
Starei nuovecanzoni.com bene?
Quindi pregai e suonai
È Rihanna, neg*o
La mia costellazione nello spazio
Alla velocità della luce il dottor Spock non poteva starmi dietro, neg*o
[Ponte: Pharrell Williams]
Neg*a, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia
[Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]
Capisco come vivo
Lo vivo così ottengo
Conto i fo**utissimi numeri
Mi tito su con un limone
Non perché lei non vive
Solo che i tuoi occhi si inacidiscono
E questa qui non è una rissa
Cogl*one, non abbiamo finito
Ti ho detto che non ci fermeremo
Un negro parla di affari
Come i tuoi, ma tu li metti in affitto
Fai ciao verso l’alto
Neg*o la Buggati Veyron plana
Dì ai paparazzi di portare la lente giusta
Ho abbassato il finestrino, l’ho aperto, Los Angeles esplode
Ho le quattro frecce accese, ne uso cinque
Puoi prendermi
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la
[Conclusione: Pharrell Williams]
Puoi prenderti
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
Aspetta, aspetta un attimo
* Pharrell fa riferimento alla vicenda inerente il rapper T.I. è stato arrestato dalle autorità federali dell’FBI il 13 ottobre 2007, prima di partecipare ai BET Hip Hop Awards. La causa? T.I. aveva tentato di acquistare delle armi da una persona (la guardia del corpo del rapper): tre mitragliatrici e due silenziatori. Dopo la richiesta del pagamento di una pesante cauzione, T.I. venne condannato agli arresti domiciliari.
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Lemon testo
[Intro: Pharrell Williams]
The truth will set you free
But first, it’ll piss you off
[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]
Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae
Hate! Hunt me down like the C.I.A
Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face
Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case
Oh (hate!) and if it’s heated I’ma feed my face
Hate! And best believe, it’s gon’ be outrageous
Hate! Hatin’ niggas can’t believe my race
Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Scrunchin’ their eyes with your name in their mouth and
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]
Hate! You keep askin’ me where I’m from
Hate! About the borders and, “Did I run?”
Hate! Keep askin’ how I feel ‘bout guns
Hate! There’s a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh
Hate! If not now then when?
Hate! And if not me then who?
Hate! Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends
Hate! I tried to tell y’all about this dude
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
Hate supplements are found right in their couches
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Interlude]
Wait, wait a minute
Shout out to them people, people
Wait, wait a minute
P-p-p-people, people
Wait, wait a minute
Mad ethnic right now
[Chorus: Rihanna]
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin’ digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not ‘cause she ain’t livin’
It’s just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain’t a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain’t finished
I told you we won’t stop
A nigga ‘bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin’ la
Got the hazards on, only doin’ five
You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’
[Verse 3: Rihanna]
And the truck behind me got arms
Yeah, longer than LeBron
Just waitin’ for my thumb like The Fonz
Woo! This beat tastes like lunch
But it’s runnin’ from veneers and it’s runnin’ from the fronts
But everyday, hey, wasn’t lemonade
I was afraid, once a nigga graduate
Would I be okay?
So I prayed and I played
It’s Rihanna, nigga
My constellation in space
Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn’t chase, nigga
[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]
Nigga, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face
[Chorus: Pharrell Williams]
I get it how I live it
I live it how I get
Count the mothafuckin’ digits
I pull up with a lemon
Not ‘cause she ain’t livin’
It’s just your eyes get acidic
And this here ain’t a scrimmage
Mothafucka, we ain’t finished
I told you we won’t stop
A nigga ‘bouta business
Like yours, but you rent it
Wave hello to the top
Nigga the Veyron glide
Tell the paparazzi get the lens right
Got the window down, top, blowin’ la
Got the hazards on, only doin’ five
You can catch me…
[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]
Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’
[Outro: Pharrell Williams]
You can catch me
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute
Wait, wait a minute