N.E.R.D & Rihanna nel nuovo singolo Lemon: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione







I N.E.R.D, funk rock band composta da Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo dei The Neptunes e Shae Haley, sono tornati con il nuovo singolo Lemon, rilasciato il 1° novembre 2017.

Dopo sette lungi anni di silenzio, ad eccezione dei tre brani incisi per la soundtrack di “SpongeBob – Fuori dall’acqua” (2015), il gruppo capitanato da Pharrell torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, disponibile anche nella versione in duetto con Rihanna, quella su cui ci soffermeremo.





Ascoltatela su Spotify. Qui l’audio senza Rihanna.

Trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da giovedì 2 novembre 2017, la nuova canzone è stata scritta da Pharrell e prodotta con la collaborazione di Kuk Harrell.

Il video ufficiale diretto da Todd Tourso e Scott Cudmore, inizia con la cantante barbadiana che rade la testa a una ragazza, che successivamente balla all’interno un negozio di abbigliamento.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono questo pezzo.

Lemon traduzione – N.E.R.D & Rihanna (Download)

[Introduzione: Pharrell Williams]

La verità ti renderà libero

Prima però, ti farà inca**are

[Strofa 1: Pharrell Williams]

Odio! Le belle signorine vogliono essere lw mie fidanzate

Odio! Quelli che mi danno la caccia come se fossero la C.I.A

Odio! Dal lato della mia auto, cerchi di vedere la mia faccia

Odio! Vuoi che vinca come il caso di T.I.*

Oh (odio!) E se viene riscaldato darò da mangiare alla mia faccia

Odio! E puoi stare certo, sarà scandaloso (o “stupefacente”)

Odio! Odio i negr* che non riescono a credere alla mia razza

Odio! I negr* ti colpiscono con il volto di Eli, oh

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Fanno avanti e indietro, fanno avanti e indietro

Fanno avanti e indietro, fanno avanti e indietro

Abbassano gli occhi con il tuo nome in bocca e

Fanno avanti e indietro, fanno avanti e indietro

[Strofa 2: Pharrell Williams]

Odio! Continui a chiedermi da dove vengo

Odio! Riguardo le frontiere e, “dove vado?”

Odio! Continui a chiedere cosa ne penso delle pistole

Odio! C’è una luce e un esercito oscuro, da che parte stai? Oh

Odio! Se non ora, allora quando?

Odio! E se non io, allora chi?

Odio! Non perdete la razionalità, amici miei

Odio! Ho cercato di avvisarvi riguardo questo tizio

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la

Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la

Odio gli integratori che si trovano nei loro divani

Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la

[Interludio]

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Urla contro quelle persone, persone

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

P-p-p-persone, persone

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Il popolo è arrabbiato ora

[Ritornello: Rihanna]

Capisco come vivo

Lo vivo così ottengo

Conto i fo**utissimi numeri

Mi tito su con un limone

Non perché lei non vive

Solo che i tuoi occhi si inacidiscono

E questa qui non è una rissa

Cogl*one, non abbiamo finito

Ti ho detto che non ci fermeremo

Un negro parla di affari

Come i tuoi, ma tu li metti in affitto

Fai ciao verso l’alto

Neg*o la Buggati Veyron plana

Dì ai paparazzi di portare la lente giusta

Ho abbassato il finestrino, l’ho aperto, Los Angeles esplode

Ho le quattro frecce accese, ne uso cinque

Puoi prendere me, Rih, nella nuova Ferrari

[Strofa 3: Rihanna]

E il camion dietro di me ha le braccia

Sì, più lunghe di LeBron

Stanno solo aspendando il mio pollice in alto come Fonzie

Woo! Questo giro sa di pranzo

Ma sta scappando dalle capsule e dalla parte frontale

Ma ogni giorno, ehi, non era limonata

Ero spaventata, una volta che un ne*ro si diploma

Starei nuovecanzoni.com bene?

Quindi pregai e suonai

È Rihanna, neg*o

La mia costellazione nello spazio

Alla velocità della luce il dottor Spock non poteva starmi dietro, neg*o

[Ponte: Pharrell Williams]

Neg*a, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

Bagno, sale da bagno, mordo i colleghi in faccia

[Ritornello: Pharrell Williams]

Capisco come vivo

Lo vivo così ottengo

Conto i fo**utissimi numeri

Mi tito su con un limone

Non perché lei non vive

Solo che i tuoi occhi si inacidiscono

E questa qui non è una rissa

Cogl*one, non abbiamo finito

Ti ho detto che non ci fermeremo

Un negro parla di affari

Come i tuoi, ma tu li metti in affitto

Fai ciao verso l’alto

Neg*o la Buggati Veyron plana

Dì ai paparazzi di portare la lente giusta

Ho abbassato il finestrino, l’ho aperto, Los Angeles esplode

Ho le quattro frecce accese, ne uso cinque

Puoi prendermi

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Sbattuti qua e la, Sbattuti qua e la

[Conclusione: Pharrell Williams]

Puoi prenderti

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

Aspetta, aspetta un attimo

* Pharrell fa riferimento alla vicenda inerente il rapper T.I. è stato arrestato dalle autorità federali dell’FBI il 13 ottobre 2007, prima di partecipare ai BET Hip Hop Awards. La causa? T.I. aveva tentato di acquistare delle armi da una persona (la guardia del corpo del rapper): tre mitragliatrici e due silenziatori. Dopo la richiesta del pagamento di una pesante cauzione, T.I. venne condannato agli arresti domiciliari.

Lemon testo

[Intro: Pharrell Williams]

The truth will set you free

But first, it’ll piss you off

[Verse 1: Pharrell Williams]

Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae

Hate! Hunt me down like the C.I.A

Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face

Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case

Oh (hate!) and if it’s heated I’ma feed my face

Hate! And best believe, it’s gon’ be outrageous

Hate! Hatin’ niggas can’t believe my race

Hate! Niggas hit you with the Eli face, oh

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Scrunchin’ their eyes with your name in their mouth and

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Verse 2: Pharrell Williams]

Hate! You keep askin’ me where I’m from

Hate! About the borders and, “Did I run?”

Hate! Keep askin’ how I feel ‘bout guns

Hate! There’s a light and dark army, which side you choose? Oh

Hate! If not now then when?

Hate! And if not me then who?

Hate! Don’t drink the Kool-Aid, my friends

Hate! I tried to tell y’all about this dude

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

Hate supplements are found right in their couches

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Interlude]

Wait, wait a minute

Shout out to them people, people

Wait, wait a minute

P-p-p-people, people

Wait, wait a minute

Mad ethnic right now

[Chorus: Rihanna]

I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin’ digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not ‘cause she ain’t livin’

It’s just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain’t a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain’t finished

I told you we won’t stop

A nigga ‘bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin’ la

Got the hazards on, only doin’ five

You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar’

[Verse 3: Rihanna]

And the truck behind me got arms

Yeah, longer than LeBron

Just waitin’ for my thumb like The Fonz

Woo! This beat tastes like lunch

But it’s runnin’ from veneers and it’s runnin’ from the fronts

But everyday, hey, wasn’t lemonade

I was afraid, once a nigga graduate

Would I be okay?

So I prayed and I played

It’s Rihanna, nigga

My constellation in space

Warp speed, Doctor Spock couldn’t chase, nigga

[Bridge: Pharrell Williams]

Nigga, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

Bath, bath salt, bitin’ speakers in the face

[Chorus: Pharrell Williams]

I get it how I live it

I live it how I get

Count the mothafuckin’ digits

I pull up with a lemon

Not ‘cause she ain’t livin’

It’s just your eyes get acidic

And this here ain’t a scrimmage

Mothafucka, we ain’t finished

I told you we won’t stop

A nigga ‘bouta business

Like yours, but you rent it

Wave hello to the top

Nigga the Veyron glide

Tell the paparazzi get the lens right

Got the window down, top, blowin’ la

Got the hazards on, only doin’ five

You can catch me…

[Refrain: Pharrell Williams]

Bouncin’ around, bouncin’ around, bouncin’

[Outro: Pharrell Williams]

You can catch me

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

Wait, wait a minute

















