Mustard & Nick Jonas – Anywhere: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Anywere è la nuova produzione di Mustard (ex DJ Mustard), la prima pubblicata quest’anno con il nuovo nome d’arte ed la prima collaborazione in assoluto con il cantautore Nick Jonas.

La nuova canzone, che segna una svolta EMD del produttore, che era solito sfornare brani hip hop su cui ha costruito il suo nome, è stata firmata da Anderson Paak ed è disponibile dall’11 maggio 2018.

In questo pezzo, Jonas canta di rimpiangere la fine del rapporto con la donna che ha amato e con la quale vorrebbe tornare insieme, nel bene e nel male.

Il 22 maggio 2018 è stato pubblicato il video musicale della canzone, che segue le vicende di una coppia, tra momenti di vera gioia e altri nella quale la rabbia la fa da padrona. Le immagini si alternano mostrandoci Jonas e Mustard mentre ballano e cantano.

Il filmato a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, non ha di certo un epilogo molto allegro. A seguire i testi.

Anywhere testo e traduzione (Download)

[Intro]

Yeah, yeah

[Refrain]

What’s better than the time being?

Dark skies never scare me

Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya

It’s still me, like the very first time

[Refrain]

Cosa c’è di meglio del tempo?

Le nuvole nere non mi spaventano

Cado, sarò proprio dietro di te

Sono sempre io, come la primissima volta

[Pre-Chorus]

Somethin’ had to be this hard

Somethin’ that, I really want you

Somethin’ had to be this far

Somethin’ that I really wanted

[Pre-Ritornello]

Qualcosa doveva essere così difficile

Qualcosa che, ti voglio davvero

Qualcosa che doveva essere così lontana

Qualcosa che desideravo davvero

[Chorus]

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

[Ritornello]

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me





[Verse]

Because I’ve loved you, yeah

It’s not important any longer to me

What are we even fightin’ over? Yeah, yeah

It’s not important any longer to me

[Strofa]

Perché ti ho amata, sì

Non è più importante per me

Cosa stiamo combattendo? Si si

Non è più importante per me

[Refrain]

What’s better than the time being?

Dark skies never scare me

Fallin’, I’ll be right behind ya

It’s still me, like the very first time

[Refrain]

Cosa c’è di meglio del tempo?

Le nuvole nere non mi spaventano

Cado, sarò proprio dietro di te

Sono sempre io, come la primissima volta

[Pre-Chorus]

Somethin’ had to be this hard

Somethin’ that, I really want you

Somethin’ had to be this far

Somethin’ that I really wanted

[Pre-Ritornello]

Qualcosa doveva essere così difficile

Qualcosa che, ti voglio davvero

Qualcosa che doveva essere così lontana

Qualcosa che desideravo davvero





[Chorus]

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

[Ritornello]

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

[Bridge]

I don’t know what to do if you’re not right beside me

I had to move, but, baby, you know where to find me

[Ponte]

Non so che fare se non sei accanto a me

Mi sono dovuto trasferire, ma, piccola, sai dove trovarmi

[Chorus]

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

You could be anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

[Ritornello]

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

Potresti essere ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dirai le parole per me

[Outro]

Anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

Anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

Anywhere right now

It ain’t hard to see

I’ll be your light

If you say the words for me

[Conclusione]

Ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dici le parole per me

Ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dici le parole per me

Ovunque adesso

Non è difficile da capire

Sarò la tua luce

Se dici le parole per me



