Miley Cyrus: ascolta la nuova canzone Week Without You (con testo e traduzione)







A una settimana dall’uscita del nuovo atteso album Younger Now (in pre-order nel CD, in vinile nel formato digitale), la cantante americana Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato una nuova canzone che si intitola Week Without You.

Dopo i primi due singoli estratti Malibu (grande successo) e Younger Now ed il promozionale Inspired, la cantante statunitense ha reso disponibile quest’altro pezzo promozionale.





La canzone è stata scritta dalla Cyrus e parla della rottura di una relazione, il che potrebbe fare riferimento alla fine del rapporto con l’attore australiano Liam Hemsworth avvenuta nel 2013, anche se dal gennaio del 2016 i due stanno nuovamente insieme.

Stare lontani può far crescere, capire tante cose, come i lati positivi e negativi in un determinato rapporto affettivo e successivamente si tirano le somme: vale la pena continuare o è meglio voltare pagina?

Nella canzone, Miley sembra star meglio senza di lui, ma alla fine prevale l’amore, la mancanza della persona amata.

E’ questo il concept del brano, che è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante., mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.

Miley Cyrus – Week Without You traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Se dovessi trascorrere una settimana senza di te

Scommetto che ti chiedesti cosa farei

Penso che dovrei iniziare ad uscire

A farmi beccare a baciare altri ragazzi

E sembra che tu voglia solo buttarmi giù

Con il tuo caratteraccio (caratteraccio)

Quando sai che non sono il tipo in grado di continuare ad affrontare lo schifo

In cui mi hai cacciata

[Ritornello]

So di averti dato il cuore

Ma l’hai spiaccicato al suolo

Ed è questo che mi ha fatto pensare a cosa si prova

A non averti tra i piedi

[Strofa 2]

Se dovessi trascorrere una settimana senza di te, hmm

Probabilmente mi divertirei tantissimo

Innanzitutto, prenderei tutte le mie amiche, sì

Così potremmo stenderci al sole

Oh, sarebbe così bello non c’è da preoccuparsi

Come vorrei non stressarmi

Andrei a prendere i miei vecchi blu jeans

Sono stufa di indossare questo ridicolo vestito

[Ritornello]

So di averti dato il cuore

Ma l’hai spiaccicato al suolo

Ed è questo che mi ha fatto pensare a cosa si prova

A non averti tra i piedi

[Ponte]

Sai che mi mancheresti, baby

Mi sento come se ti conoscessi da quando avevo appena 7 anni

Mi facevi sorridere, ma ora non più

Mi sembra di piangere e dormire da sola sempre

Ma quando penso che tu sia andato via

So

[Ritornello]

So di averti dato il cuore

Ma l’hai spiaccicato al suolo

Non voglio chiedermi come ci si sente

A non averti tra i piedi

A non averti tra i piedi, a non averti tra i piedi

A non averti tra i piedi, a non averti tra i piedi

[Conclusione]

Sai che mi mancheresti, baby

Sai che mi mancheresti, baby

Sai che mi mancheresti, baby

(Sai che mi mancheresti)

Week Without You testo – Miley Cyrus

[Verse 1]

If I spent a week without you

Bet you’d wonder what I’d do

I think that I’d start going out

Get caught kissing other dudes

And it seems you just wanna bring me down, down

With your bad attitude (bad attitude)

When you know I’m not one to keep dealing with the shit

That you put me through

[Chorus]

I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like

To not have you around

[Verse 2]

If I spent a week without you, hmm

I’d probably have so much fun

First things first, I’d gather up all my girls, yeah

So we can lay out in the sun

Oh, it’d be so nice not to worry

How I’d love not to stress

I’d go and grab my old blue jeans

I’m sick of wearing this silly dress

[Chorus]

I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like

To not have you around

[Bridge]

You know I’d miss you, babe

Feels like I’ve known you since I was just 7 years old

You used to make me smile, but now you don’t do that anymore

It feels like I’m always just crying and sleeping alone

But when I think of you gone

I know

[Chorus]

I know that I gave you my heart

But you stomped it to the ground

I don’t want to wonder what it’s like

To not have you around

To not have you around, to not have you around

To not have you around, to not have you around

[Outro]

You know I’d miss you, babe

You know I’d miss you, babe

You know I’d miss you, babe

(Know I’d miss you)

















