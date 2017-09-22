Miley Cyrus: ascolta la nuova canzone Week Without You (con testo e traduzione)

A una settimana dall’uscita del nuovo atteso album Younger Now (in pre-order nel CD, in vinile nel formato digitale), la cantante americana Miley Cyrus ha rilasciato una nuova canzone che si intitola Week Without You.
Dopo i primi due singoli estratti Malibu (grande successo) e Younger Now ed il promozionale Inspired, la cantante statunitense ha reso disponibile quest’altro pezzo promozionale.
La canzone è stata scritta dalla Cyrus e parla della rottura di una relazione, il che potrebbe fare riferimento alla fine del rapporto con l’attore australiano Liam Hemsworth avvenuta nel 2013, anche se dal gennaio del 2016 i due stanno nuovamente insieme.
Stare lontani può far crescere, capire tante cose, come i lati positivi e negativi in un determinato rapporto affettivo e successivamente si tirano le somme: vale la pena continuare o è meglio voltare pagina?
Nella canzone, Miley sembra star meglio senza di lui, ma alla fine prevale l’amore, la mancanza della persona amata.
E’ questo il concept del brano, che è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante., mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che lo compongono.
Miley Cyrus – Week Without You traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Se dovessi trascorrere una settimana senza di te
Scommetto che ti chiedesti cosa farei
Penso che dovrei iniziare ad uscire
A farmi beccare a baciare altri ragazzi
E sembra che tu voglia solo buttarmi giù
Con il tuo caratteraccio (caratteraccio)
Quando sai che non sono il tipo in grado di continuare ad affrontare lo schifo
In cui mi hai cacciata
[Ritornello]
So di averti dato il cuore
Ma l’hai spiaccicato al suolo
Ed è questo che mi ha fatto pensare a cosa si prova
A non averti tra i piedi
[Strofa 2]
Se dovessi trascorrere una settimana senza di te, hmm
Probabilmente mi divertirei tantissimo
Innanzitutto, prenderei tutte le mie amiche, sì
Così potremmo stenderci al sole
Oh, sarebbe così bello non c’è da preoccuparsi
Come vorrei non stressarmi
Andrei a prendere i miei vecchi blu jeans
Sono stufa di indossare questo ridicolo vestito
[Ritornello]
So di averti dato il cuore
Ma l’hai spiaccicato al suolo
Ed è questo che mi ha fatto pensare a cosa si prova
A non averti tra i piedi
[Ponte]
Sai che mi mancheresti, baby
Mi sento come se ti conoscessi da quando avevo appena 7 anni
Mi facevi sorridere, ma ora non più
Mi sembra di piangere e dormire da sola sempre
Ma quando penso che tu sia andato via
So
[Ritornello]
So di averti dato il cuore
Ma l’hai spiaccicato al suolo
Non voglio chiedermi come ci si sente
A non averti tra i piedi
A non averti tra i piedi, a non averti tra i piedi
A non averti tra i piedi, a non averti tra i piedi
[Conclusione]
Sai che mi mancheresti, baby
Sai che mi mancheresti, baby
Sai che mi mancheresti, baby
(Sai che mi mancheresti)
Week Without You testo – Miley Cyrus
[Verse 1]
If I spent a week without you
Bet you’d wonder what I’d do
I think that I’d start going out
Get caught kissing other dudes
And it seems you just wanna bring me down, down
With your bad attitude (bad attitude)
When you know I’m not one to keep dealing with the shit
That you put me through
[Chorus]
I know that I gave you my heart
But you stomped it to the ground
And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like
To not have you around
[Verse 2]
If I spent a week without you, hmm
I’d probably have so much fun
First things first, I’d gather up all my girls, yeah
So we can lay out in the sun
Oh, it’d be so nice not to worry
How I’d love not to stress
I’d go and grab my old blue jeans
I’m sick of wearing this silly dress
[Chorus]
I know that I gave you my heart
But you stomped it to the ground
And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like
To not have you around
[Bridge]
You know I’d miss you, babe
Feels like I’ve known you since I was just 7 years old
You used to make me smile, but now you don’t do that anymore
It feels like I’m always just crying and sleeping alone
But when I think of you gone
I know
[Chorus]
I know that I gave you my heart
But you stomped it to the ground
I don’t want to wonder what it’s like
To not have you around
To not have you around, to not have you around
To not have you around, to not have you around
[Outro]
You know I’d miss you, babe
You know I’d miss you, babe
You know I’d miss you, babe
(Know I’d miss you)