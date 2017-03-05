Amici 16 – Mike Bird e la nuova canzone We Are The Wild Ones: video, testo, traduzione e audio completo







Michele Merlo, in arte Mike Bird, è un allievo della sedicesima edizione di Amici di Maria De Filippi e “We Are The Wild Ones” è uno degli inediti interpretati nel corso della trasmissione.

Mike è nato a Marostica (provincia di Vicenza) ed attualmente vive insieme ai genitori a Rosà (VI), ha 24 anni appena compiuti ed ha incantato tutti sulle note dell’inedito Closer, di cui forse prossimamente parleremo.

E’ il momento di questa canzone battezzata “siamo i selvaggi”, disponibile su iTunes dallo scorso 3 marzo insieme all’inedito di Riccardo che si intitola Diverso.

Cliccando sull’immagine in basso, potete gustarvi il video dell’esibizione del 18 febbraio 2017 sul palco di Amici. Si tratta di una versione più corta rispetto a quella pubblicata su iTunes. Qui l’audio della versione estesa.

Di seguito trovate le traduzioni ed i testi di entrambe le versioni di questo pezzo.

Mike Bird – We Are The Wild Ones traduzione (versione completa) (Download)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Quando le notti sono lunghe

Sappiamo solo come rifiutare il nostro amore

ma siamo giovani

abbiamo bisogno di qualcuno semplicemente per un abbraccio

solo per un abbraccio

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

siamo i selvaggi

ma sappiamo

di non saper nuotare da soli

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

non siamo affatto forti

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Nella nostra vita abbiamo preso il nostro tempo

e sai che ti dico? siamo cresciuti

se cadiamo da ora in poi

sentiamo l’amore, sentiamo l’amore, sentiamo l’amore

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore

ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore

ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore

ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli

We Are The Wild Ones testo – Mike Bird (versione completa)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

When nights are long

we only know how to waste our love

but we are young

we need someone just for a hug

just for a hug

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we are not strong at all

we are the wild ones

but we know

we can’t swim on our own

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Not strong at all

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

In our life we took our time

and you know what? We grew up

when we fall from now on

we feel the love, we feel the love, we feel the love

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we are not strong at all

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we are not strong at all

scream and fight against the love

but we know

we can’t swim on our own

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

We’re the wild ones

but we’re not strong at all

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we’re not strong at all

scream and fight against the love

but we know we can’t swim on our own

‘Cause we’re the wild ones

but we’re not strong at all

‘Cause we’re the wild ones

but we’re not strong at all

scream and fight against the love

but we know we can’t swim on our own.

Traduzione (versione ridotta)

Quando le notti sono lunghe

Sai solo come rifiutare il nostro amore

ma siamo giovani

abbiamo bisogno di qualcuno semplicemente per un abbraccio

solo per un abbraccio

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma sappiamo

di non poter nuotare da soli

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

non siamo affatto forti

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Nella nostra vita abbiamo preso il nostro tempo

e sai che ti dico? siamo cresciuti

se cadiamo da ora in poi

sentiamo l’amore, sentiamo l’amore, sentiamo l’amore

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

Perché siamo i selvaggi

ma non siamo affatto forti

gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore

ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli

Testo (versione ridotta)

When nights are long

you only know how to waste our love

but we are young

we need someone just for a hug

just for a hug

Cause we are the wild ones

but we are not strong at all

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we know

we can’t swim on our own

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Not strong at all

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

In our life we took our time

and you know what? we grew up

when we fall from now on

we feel the love, we feel the love, we feel the love

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we are not strong at all

‘Cause we are the wild ones

but we are not strong at all

scream and fight against the love

but we know we can’t swim in our own

















