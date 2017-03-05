Amici 16 – Mike Bird e la nuova canzone We Are The Wild Ones: video, testo, traduzione e audio completo

Michele Merlo, in arte Mike Bird, è un allievo della sedicesima edizione di Amici di Maria De Filippi e “We Are The Wild Ones” è uno degli inediti interpretati nel corso della trasmissione.
Mike è nato a Marostica (provincia di Vicenza) ed attualmente vive insieme ai genitori a Rosà (VI), ha 24 anni appena compiuti ed ha incantato tutti sulle note dell’inedito Closer, di cui forse prossimamente parleremo.
E’ il momento di questa canzone battezzata “siamo i selvaggi”, disponibile su iTunes dallo scorso 3 marzo insieme all’inedito di Riccardo che si intitola Diverso.
Cliccando sull’immagine in basso, potete gustarvi il video dell’esibizione del 18 febbraio 2017 sul palco di Amici. Si tratta di una versione più corta rispetto a quella pubblicata su iTunes. Qui l’audio della versione estesa.
Di seguito trovate le traduzioni ed i testi di entrambe le versioni di questo pezzo.
Mike Bird – We Are The Wild Ones traduzione (versione completa) (Download)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Quando le notti sono lunghe
Sappiamo solo come rifiutare il nostro amore
ma siamo giovani
abbiamo bisogno di qualcuno semplicemente per un abbraccio
solo per un abbraccio
Perché siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
siamo i selvaggi
ma sappiamo
di non saper nuotare da soli
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
non siamo affatto forti
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Nella nostra vita abbiamo preso il nostro tempo
e sai che ti dico? siamo cresciuti
se cadiamo da ora in poi
sentiamo l’amore, sentiamo l’amore, sentiamo l’amore
Perché siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
Perché siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore
ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
Perché siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore
ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli
Perché siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
Perché siamo i selvaggi
ma non siamo affatto forti
gridiamo e lottiamo contro l’amore
ma sappiamo di non poter nuotare da soli
We Are The Wild Ones testo – Mike Bird (versione completa)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
When nights are long
we only know how to waste our love
but we are young
we need someone just for a hug
just for a hug
‘Cause we are the wild ones
but we are not strong at all
we are the wild ones
but we know
we can’t swim on our own
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Not strong at all
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
In our life we took our time
and you know what? We grew up
when we fall from now on
we feel the love, we feel the love, we feel the love
‘Cause we are the wild ones
but we are not strong at all
‘Cause we are the wild ones
but we are not strong at all
scream and fight against the love
but we know
we can’t swim on our own
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
We’re the wild ones
but we’re not strong at all
‘Cause we are the wild ones
but we’re not strong at all
scream and fight against the love
but we know we can’t swim on our own
‘Cause we’re the wild ones
but we’re not strong at all
‘Cause we’re the wild ones
but we’re not strong at all
scream and fight against the love
but we know we can’t swim on our own.
