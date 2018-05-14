Meghan Trainor – Can’t Dance: ascolta la nuova canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Il 10 maggio 2018 la cantautrice statunitense Meghan Trainor ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni: Let You Be Right (audio) e il brano in oggetto.

Dopo “No Excuses” pubblicato a inizio marzo, primo singolo ad anticipare il futuro terzo album in studio, che farà seguito a Thank You (2016), ecco a voi due nuovi pezzi promozionali e a parer mio il singolo in oggetto, firmato dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jacob Kasher & Andrew Wells, con produzione di quest’ultimo, è il più interessante.

Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Youtube mentre a seguire alla traduzione e al testo che compone questo pezzo, nel quale la Trainor spiega a un ragazzo come ballare.

[Strofa 1]

Ho incontrato questo timidone, davvero carino

E l’ho preso per la mano

Mi ha respinta, ho chiesto cosa c’è che non va

Ha detto, “Oh, non so ballare”

Dissi: “non c’è problema, basta andare a tempo

E mostra quello che sai fare”

Se fai casini, ragazzo

Non mi dispiacerebbe a patto di non fermerarti

[Refrain]

Woah, na na, non fermarti

Oh, na na, non fermarti

[Ritornello]

Anche se non sai ballare, tienimi fianchi

Tienimi le mani mentre muovo i fianchi

Anche se non sai ballare, ci penserò io

Seguimi e non fermarti

Anche se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare

Stare a guardare mentre lo rendo eccitante

Anche se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante

Seguimi e non fermarti

[Refrain]

Oh, na na, non fermarti

Woah, na na, non fermarti

[Strofa 2]

Guarda me (woo!)

Cantando, “Ti darò una lezione

Devi solo muoverti nella mia direzione”(Ehi)

Tieni gli occhi su di me (Uh-huh)

Essere ansiosi non è un’opzione

Baby, non ho intenzione di fermarmi

[Refrain]

No, na na, non fermarti (No, no, no, no)

Oh, na na, non fermarti (He-ey)

[Ritornello]

Anche se non sai ballare, tienimi fianchi

Tienimi le mani mentre muovo i fianchi

Anche se non sai ballare, ci penserò io

Seguimi e non fermarti

Anche se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare

Stare a guardare mentre lo rendo eccitante

Anche se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante

Seguimi e non fermarti

[Refrain]

Oh, na na, non fermarti (Na, na, na)

Woah, na na, non fermarti (Hey!)

[Ponte]

Se non riesci a ballare, tieni semplicemente i miei fianchi (no no)

Se non sai ballare, ci penserò io

Se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare

Se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante

Lo renderò eccitante

[Refrain]

Woah, na na, non fermarti (ohhh!)

Oh, na na, non fermarti

[Strofa 3]

Ho incontrato questo timidone, davvero carino

E l’ho preso per la mano

Mi ha respinta, ho chiesto cosa c’è che non va

Ha detto, “Oh, non so ballare”

[Refrain]

Oh no no, na na, non fermarti (no!)

Oh, na na, non fermarti

[Ritornello]

Anche se non sai ballare, tienimi fianchi

Tienimi le mani mentre muovo i fianchi (Woo!)

Anche se non sai ballare, ci penserò io

Seguimi e non fermarti

Anche se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare

Stare a guardare mentre lo rendo eccitante (Yeah-hey)

Anche se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante

Seguimi e non fermarti

[Refrain]

Oh, na na, non fermarti (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

Woah, na na, non fermarti (He-ey)





[Ponte]

Se non riesci a ballare, tieni semplicemente i miei fianchi (woo, ah)

Se non sai ballare, ci penserò io (non sai ballare, hey?)

Se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare (dico, ci penso io tesoro)

Se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante (na-na-na-no, no)

[Refrain]

Oh, na na, non fermarti (ohhh!)

Woah, na na, non fermarti