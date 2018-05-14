Meghan Trainor – Can’t Dance: ascolta la nuova canzone (con testo e traduzione)

Il 10 maggio 2018 la cantautrice statunitense Meghan Trainor ha rilasciato due nuove canzoni: Let You Be Right (audio) e il brano in oggetto.
Dopo “No Excuses” pubblicato a inizio marzo, primo singolo ad anticipare il futuro terzo album in studio, che farà seguito a Thank You (2016), ecco a voi due nuovi pezzi promozionali e a parer mio il singolo in oggetto, firmato dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Jacob Kasher & Andrew Wells, con produzione di quest’ultimo, è il più interessante.
Cliccando sulla cover in basso, accedete all’audio su Youtube mentre a seguire alla traduzione e al testo che compone questo pezzo, nel quale la Trainor spiega a un ragazzo come ballare.
Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Ho incontrato questo timidone, davvero carino
E l’ho preso per la mano
Mi ha respinta, ho chiesto cosa c’è che non va
Ha detto, “Oh, non so ballare”
Dissi: “non c’è problema, basta andare a tempo
E mostra quello che sai fare”
Se fai casini, ragazzo
Non mi dispiacerebbe a patto di non fermerarti
[Refrain]
Woah, na na, non fermarti
Oh, na na, non fermarti
[Ritornello]
Anche se non sai ballare, tienimi fianchi
Tienimi le mani mentre muovo i fianchi
Anche se non sai ballare, ci penserò io
Seguimi e non fermarti
Anche se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare
Stare a guardare mentre lo rendo eccitante
Anche se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante
Seguimi e non fermarti
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, non fermarti
Woah, na na, non fermarti
[Strofa 2]
Guarda me (woo!)
Cantando, “Ti darò una lezione
Devi solo muoverti nella mia direzione”(Ehi)
Tieni gli occhi su di me (Uh-huh)
Essere ansiosi non è un’opzione
Baby, non ho intenzione di fermarmi
[Refrain]
No, na na, non fermarti (No, no, no, no)
Oh, na na, non fermarti (He-ey)
[Ritornello]
Anche se non sai ballare, tienimi fianchi
Tienimi le mani mentre muovo i fianchi
Anche se non sai ballare, ci penserò io
Seguimi e non fermarti
Anche se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare
Stare a guardare mentre lo rendo eccitante
Anche se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante
Seguimi e non fermarti
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, non fermarti (Na, na, na)
Woah, na na, non fermarti (Hey!)
[Ponte]
Se non riesci a ballare, tieni semplicemente i miei fianchi (no no)
Se non sai ballare, ci penserò io
Se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare
Se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante
Lo renderò eccitante
[Refrain]
Woah, na na, non fermarti (ohhh!)
Oh, na na, non fermarti
[Strofa 3]
Ho incontrato questo timidone, davvero carino
E l’ho preso per la mano
Mi ha respinta, ho chiesto cosa c’è che non va
Ha detto, “Oh, non so ballare”
[Refrain]
Oh no no, na na, non fermarti (no!)
Oh, na na, non fermarti
[Ritornello]
Anche se non sai ballare, tienimi fianchi
Tienimi le mani mentre muovo i fianchi (Woo!)
Anche se non sai ballare, ci penserò io
Seguimi e non fermarti
Anche se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare
Stare a guardare mentre lo rendo eccitante (Yeah-hey)
Anche se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante
Seguimi e non fermarti
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, non fermarti (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
Woah, na na, non fermarti (He-ey)
[Ponte]
Se non riesci a ballare, tieni semplicemente i miei fianchi (woo, ah)
Se non sai ballare, ci penserò io (non sai ballare, hey?)
Se non sai ballare, non stare a guardare (dico, ci penso io tesoro)
Se non sai ballare, lo renderò eccitante (na-na-na-no, no)
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, non fermarti (ohhh!)
Woah, na na, non fermarti
Testo
[Verse 1]
I met this shy boy, cute as hell
And grabbed him by the hand
He pulled me back, I asked what’s wrong
He said, “Oh, I can’t dance”
I said, “That’s fine, just keep in time
And show off what you got”
If you mess up, boy
I won’t mind as long as you don’t stop
[Refrain]
Woah, na na, don’t stop
Oh, na na, don’t stop
[Chorus]
Even if you can’t dance, just hold my hips
Hold my hands while I roll my hips
Even if you can’t dance, I’ll handle it
Follow me and don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
Stand and watch while I make it hot
Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot
Follow me and don’t stop
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, don’t stop
Woah, na na, don’t stop
[Verse 2]
Keep your eyes on me (woo!)
Singing, “I’ma teach you a lesson
You just gotta move in my direction” (Hey)
Keep your eyes on me (Uh-huh)
Being all anxious ain’t an option
Baby, I ain’t got no plans of stopping
[Refrain]
No, na na, don’t stop (No, no, no, no)
Oh, na na, don’t stop (He-ey)
[Chorus]
Even if you can’t dance, just hold my hips
Hold my hands while I roll my hips
Even if you can’t dance, I’ll handle it
Follow me and don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
Stand and watch while I make it hot
Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot
Follow me and don’t stop
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, don’t stop (Na, na, na)
Woah, na na, don’t stop (Hey!)
[Bridge]
If you can’t dance, just hold my hips (no no)
If you can’t dance, I’ll handle it
If you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
If you can’t dance, I’ll make it hot
I’ma make it hot
[Refrain]
Woah, na na, don’t stop (Ohhh!)
Oh, na na, don’t stop
[Verse 3]
I met this shy boy, cute as hell
And grabbed him by the hand
He pulled me back, I asked what’s wrong
He said, “Oh, I can’t dance”
[Refrain]
Oh no no, na na, don’t stop (No!)
Oh, na na, don’t stop
[Chorus]
Even if you can’t dance, just hold my hips
Hold my hands while I roll my hips (Woo!)
Even if you can’t dance, I’ll handle it
Follow me and don’t stop
Even if you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch
Stand and watch while I make it hot (Yeah-hey)
Even if you can’t dance, I’ma make it hot
Follow me and don’t stop
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, don’t stop (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
Woah, na na, don’t stop (He-ey)
[Bridge]
If you can’t dance, just hold my hips (woo, ah)
If you can’t dance, I’ll handle it (can’t dance, hey?)
If you can’t dance, don’t stand and watch (said, I got it babe)
If you can’t dance, I’ll make it hot (na-na-na-no, no)
[Refrain]
Oh, na na, don’t stop (Ohhh!)
Woah, na na, don’t stop babe