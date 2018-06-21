Meghan Trainor – All The Ways: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





All The Ways è una canzone molto carina di Meghan Trainor estratta dal terzo album in studio Treat Myself, che vedrà la luce il 31 agosto 2018.

Dopo “No Excuses“, “Let You Be Right” e “Can’t Dance“, la cantautrice statunitense ha rilasciato questo orecchibile brano pop, il quarto nella scaletta del progetto, nel quale chiede al proprio partner di spiegargli in tutti i modi possibili quanto la ama.

E’ a parer mio niente male questo quarto assaggio della quarta era discografica, ma giudicate voi ascoltandolo. Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube della cantante cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.

Meghan Trainor – All The Ways testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

I need more details

More texts, calls, and emails

Been more specific

Yes, I’m here to listen

I know I’m needy

But tell me you need me

No don’t be afraid, babe

C’mon, explain

[Strofa 1]

Mi servono più dettagli

Altri messaggi, telefonate ed e-mail

Essere più specifici

Sì, sono qui per ascoltare

So di aver carenza d’affetto

Ma dimmi che hai bisogno di me

No non aver paura, tesoro

Dai, spiega

[Hook]

If you love me-love me-love me

Like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways

[Gancio]

Se mi ami, mi ami, mi ami

Come hai detto

Tesoro, dimmelo in tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

[Chorus]

And he said

All the ways

All the ways

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways

All the ways

(You love me)

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

[Ritornello]

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

(Tu mi ami)

Tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

E ha detto

[Verse 2]

Take me out dancing

Don’t forget romance

And it’s been awhile since

I been your princess

Tell me your heart’s blue when

When I’m not with you

Don’t be afraid, babe

C’mon, explain

[Strofa 2]

Portami fuori a ballare

Non dimenticare il romanticismo

Ed è da un po’ che non

Sono la tua principessa

Dimmi che il tuo cuore è triste quando

Quando non sono con te

No non aver paura, tesoro

Dai, spiega

[Hook]

If you love me-love me-love me

Like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways





[Gancio]

Se mi ami, mi ami, mi ami

Come hai detto

Tesoro, dimmelo in tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

[Chorus]

And he said

All the ways

All the ways

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways

All the ways

(You love me)

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

[Ritornello]

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

(Tu mi ami)

Tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

[Refrain]

The way you

You love me

The way you

You love me

[Refrain]

Il modo in cui tu

Mi ami

Il modo in cui tu

Mi ami





[Bridge]

And he said

Girl, you take care of me

You are my therapy

The better half of me

Say it again-say it again

Girl, you take care of me

You are my therapy

The better half of me

Say it again-say it again

[Ponte]

E ha detto

Ragazza, prenditi cura di me

Sei la mia terapia

La metà migliore di me

Dillo ancora, dillo di nuovo

Ragazza, ti prendi cura di me

Sei la mia terapia

La metà migliore di me

Dillo ancora, dillo di nuovo

[Hook]

If you love me-love me-love me

Like you say

Darling, tell me all the ways

Tell me all the ways

[Gancio]

Se mi ami, mi ami, mi ami

Come hai detto

Tesoro, dimmelo in tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

[Chorus]

And he said

All the ways

And he said

All the ways

And he said

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

All the ways

All the ways

(You love me)

All the ways

Tell me all the ways

And he said

(The way you)

All the ways

All the ways

(You love me)

All the ways

(The way you)

All the ways

All the ways

(You love me)

All the ways

[Ritornello]

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

E ha detto

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

(Tu mi ami)

Tutti i modi

Dimmelo in tutti i modi

E ha detto

(Il modo in cui)

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

(Tu mi ami)

Tutti i modi

(Il modo in cui tu)

Tutti i modi

Tutti i modi

(Tu mi ami)

Tutti i modi

[Outro]

The way you

You love me

[Conclusione]

Il modo in cui tu

Tu mi ami







