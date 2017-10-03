Martin Jensen e il nuovo singolo Wait feat. Loote: video, testo e traduzione

Il 18 agosto 2017, il dj e produttore danese Martin Jensen ha rilasciato il nuovo bel singolo Wait. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarlo subito su Spotify.
Dopo lo strepitoso successo di Solo Dance (2016 – in Italia certificato Disco Di Platino), quest’anno il producer ha sfornato insieme ai The Vamps l’ottima Middle Of The Night.
E’ ora il momento di questa sua nuova produzione, firmata insieme a Henrik Moreborg & Clara Hagman.
In rotazione radiofonica nazionale dallo scorso 1° settembre, la canzone vede il featuring dei Loote, emergente duo pop newyorkese composto da Jackson Foote e Emma Lov Block.
Ne esce fuori una track molto gradevole, che tuttavia almeno al momento, non ha avuto gli stessi riscontri della citata hit dello scorso anno, anche se a mio parere questa Wait ha ottime potenzialità e su Spotify è stata ascoltata milioni di volte.
In attesa del video ufficiale, che dovrebbe essere rilasciato a breve, è possibile vedere il lyric video cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Wait – Martin Jensen – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Quando i tempi sono duri, ci si sente come un pesce fuor d’acqua
Il nostro amore sbiadito ci riporta a ieri
Il letto è freddo per i nostri errori
Le lenzuola così vuote, anche se non abbiamo mai apprezzato il posto
[Pre-Ritornello]
Mi sono svegliata, sono mezza ubriaca
Ho la sensazione che non siamo finiti
Perché ovunque andrai
Nessuno ti conoscerà meglio
Perché sono la tua prima fidanzata
Da quando eravamo così giovani
Oh, puoi andare e divertirti
So che ci sveglieremo ancora insieme
[Ritornello]
Aspetterò, resterò
Ti stringerò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno aspetterò, rimarrò
Te l’ho detto, ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
[Drop]
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno, ogni giorno aspetterò
[Strofa 2]
Siamo intrappolati dentro queste pareti di carta
Fianco a fianco, ancora insieme ma divisi
Tutti questi anni, gli alti e bassi
Tutto quello che sappiamo siamo noi, non possiamo mollare adesso
[Pre-Ritornello]
Mi sono svegliata, sono mezza ubriaca
Ho la sensazione che non siamo finiti
Perché nuovecanzoni.com ovunque andrai
Nessuno ti conoscerà meglio
Perché sono la tua prima fidanzata
Da quando eravamo così giovani
Oh, puoi andare e divertirti
So che ci sveglieremo ancora insieme
[Ritornello]
Aspetterò, resterò
Ti stringerò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno aspetterò, rimarrò
Te l’ho detto, ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
[Drop]
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno
Aspetterò ogni giorno
Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Martin Jensen – Wait testo
[Verse 1]
When times are hard, feels out of place
Our fading love takes us back to yesterday
The bed is cold from our mistakes
Sheets so empty though we never liked the space
[Pre-Chrous]
Woke up I’m half drunk
Got a feeling we ain’t done
‘Cause anywhere you run
No one’s gonna know you better
‘Cause I was your first one
Back when we were so young
Oh, you can go and have your fun
I know we’ll still wake up together
[Chrous]
Wait, I’ll stay
I’ll hold you, every day
Every day I wait, I’ll stay
I told you, every day
Every day I’ll wait
[Drop]
Every day I’ll wait
Every day I’ll wait
Every day I’ll wait
Every day I’ll wait
Every day, every day I’ll wait
[Verse 2]
We’re trapped inside these paper walls
Side by side, still together we’re apart
All these years, the high and lows
All we know is us, now we can’t let it go
[Pre-Chrous]
Woke up I’m half drunk
Got a feeling we ain’t done
‘Cause anywhere you run
No one’s gonna know you better
‘Cause I was your first one
Back when we were so young
Oh, you can go and have your fun
I know we’ll still wake up together
[Chrous]
Wait, I’ll stay
I’ll hold you, every day
Every day I wait, I’ll stay
I told you, every day
Every day I’ll wait
[Drop]
Every day I’ll wait
Every day, every day I’ll wait
Every day, every day I’ll wait
Every day I’ll wait
Every day, every day I’ll wait
Every day I’ll wait
Every day, every day I’ll wait