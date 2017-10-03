Martin Jensen e il nuovo singolo Wait feat. Loote: video, testo e traduzione







Il 18 agosto 2017, il dj e produttore danese Martin Jensen ha rilasciato il nuovo bel singolo Wait. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarlo subito su Spotify.





Dopo lo strepitoso successo di Solo Dance (2016 – in Italia certificato Disco Di Platino), quest’anno il producer ha sfornato insieme ai The Vamps l’ottima Middle Of The Night.

E’ ora il momento di questa sua nuova produzione, firmata insieme a Henrik Moreborg & Clara Hagman.

In rotazione radiofonica nazionale dallo scorso 1° settembre, la canzone vede il featuring dei Loote, emergente duo pop newyorkese composto da Jackson Foote e Emma Lov Block.

Ne esce fuori una track molto gradevole, che tuttavia almeno al momento, non ha avuto gli stessi riscontri della citata hit dello scorso anno, anche se a mio parere questa Wait ha ottime potenzialità e su Spotify è stata ascoltata milioni di volte.

In attesa del video ufficiale, che dovrebbe essere rilasciato a breve, è possibile vedere il lyric video cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Wait – Martin Jensen – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Quando i tempi sono duri, ci si sente come un pesce fuor d’acqua

Il nostro amore sbiadito ci riporta a ieri

Il letto è freddo per i nostri errori

Le lenzuola così vuote, anche se non abbiamo mai apprezzato il posto

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mi sono svegliata, sono mezza ubriaca

Ho la sensazione che non siamo finiti

Perché ovunque andrai

Nessuno ti conoscerà meglio

Perché sono la tua prima fidanzata

Da quando eravamo così giovani

Oh, puoi andare e divertirti

So che ci sveglieremo ancora insieme

[Ritornello]

Aspetterò, resterò

Ti stringerò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno aspetterò, rimarrò

Te l’ho detto, ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Link sponsorizzati









[Drop]

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno, ogni giorno aspetterò

[Strofa 2]

Siamo intrappolati dentro queste pareti di carta

Fianco a fianco, ancora insieme ma divisi

Tutti questi anni, gli alti e bassi

Tutto quello che sappiamo siamo noi, non possiamo mollare adesso

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mi sono svegliata, sono mezza ubriaca

Ho la sensazione che non siamo finiti

Perché nuovecanzoni.com ovunque andrai

Nessuno ti conoscerà meglio

Perché sono la tua prima fidanzata

Da quando eravamo così giovani

Oh, puoi andare e divertirti

So che ci sveglieremo ancora insieme

[Ritornello]

Aspetterò, resterò

Ti stringerò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno aspetterò, rimarrò

Te l’ho detto, ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

[Drop]

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno

Aspetterò ogni giorno

Ogni giorno, aspetterò ogni giorno

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Martin Jensen – Wait testo

[Verse 1]

When times are hard, feels out of place

Our fading love takes us back to yesterday

The bed is cold from our mistakes

Sheets so empty though we never liked the space

[Pre-Chrous]

Woke up I’m half drunk

Got a feeling we ain’t done

‘Cause anywhere you run

No one’s gonna know you better

‘Cause I was your first one

Back when we were so young

Oh, you can go and have your fun

I know we’ll still wake up together

[Chrous]

Wait, I’ll stay

I’ll hold you, every day

Every day I wait, I’ll stay

I told you, every day

Every day I’ll wait

[Drop]

Every day I’ll wait

Every day I’ll wait

Every day I’ll wait

Every day I’ll wait

Every day, every day I’ll wait

[Verse 2]

We’re trapped inside these paper walls

Side by side, still together we’re apart

All these years, the high and lows

All we know is us, now we can’t let it go

[Pre-Chrous]

Woke up I’m half drunk

Got a feeling we ain’t done

‘Cause anywhere you run

No one’s gonna know you better

‘Cause I was your first one

Back when we were so young

Oh, you can go and have your fun

I know we’ll still wake up together

[Chrous]

Wait, I’ll stay

I’ll hold you, every day

Every day I wait, I’ll stay

I told you, every day

Every day I’ll wait

[Drop]

Every day I’ll wait

Every day, every day I’ll wait

Every day, every day I’ll wait

Every day I’ll wait

Every day, every day I’ll wait

Every day I’ll wait

Every day, every day I’ll wait

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi