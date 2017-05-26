Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan nel nuovo singolo There For You: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Il dj e producer tedesco Martin Garrix, vi presenta la nuova produzione battezzata There For You, un bel pezzo con vocal del giovane cantautore australiano Troye Sivan, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 26 maggio 2017.
Il singolo è stato prodotto con la collaborazione dei Cook Classics, che hanno anche scritto il testo insieme a Brett McLaughlin, Jesse Thomas, Ben Burgess e Troye Silvan.
La nuova canzone ha debuttato dal vivo lo scorso 22 aprile, in occasione del dj set di Garrix al Coachella 2017.
Dal punto di vista lirico, il brano parla del sostenersi l’un l’altro in un rapporto di coppia e quindi di stare sempre dalla parte della persona amata.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Jordan Taylor Wright e vede la presenza di entrambi gli artisti.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
There For You Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Oggi mi sono svegliato arrabbiato
E ultimamente, tutti sembrano falsi
Chissà dove, ho perso una parte di me
Fumo sigarette in balcone
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma non posso farlo da solo
A volte ho solo bisogno di una luce
Se ti chiamo al telefono
Ho bisogno di te che sei dall’altra parte
[Ritornello]
Quindi, quando le tue lacrime scorreranno sul cuscino come un fiume
Sarò al tuo fianco
Sarò lì con te
Quando griderai, ma ti sentiranno solo sussurrare
Alzerò la voce per te
Ma anche tu dovrai esserci per me
[Breakdown]
Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me
[Verso 2]
Lo scorso anno è stato sacrificante per me
Ma l’ho trascorso con te al mio fianco
In giro per il mondo e andare e tornare
Spero che aspetterai alla fine
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ma non posso farlo da solo
A volte ho solo bisogno di una luce
Se ti chiamo al telefono
Ho bisogno di te che sei dall’altra parte
[Ritornello]
Quindi, quando le tue lacrime scorreranno sul cuscino come un fiume
Sarò al tuo fianco
Sarò lì con te
Quando griderai, ma ti sentiranno solo sussurrare
Alzerò la voce per te
Alzerò la voce per te
[Ponte 1]
Ci penso io, te lo prometto
Lascia che io sia onesto
L’amore è una strada che va in entrambi i sensi
Quando le tue lacrime scorreranno sul cuscino come un fiume
Sarò al tuo fianco
Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me
[Breakdown]
Ma anche tu dovrai esserci per me
[Ponte 2]
Ma mi sto aggrappando a qualcosa
Svegliati se non provi (o “senti”) niente
Sto correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te
C’è stato un periodo in cui ero così triste
Cosa devo fare per dimostrarti
Sto correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te
Correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te
Correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te
Quindi sto correndo, correndo, solo per tenere le mani su di te
Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me
[Breakdown]
Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan – There For You testo
[Verse 1]
I woke up pissed off today
And lately, everyone feels fake
Somewhere, I lost a piece of me
Smoking cigarettes on balconies
[Pre-Chorus]
But I can’t do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side
[Chorus]
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you
When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I’ll be loud for you
But you gotta be there for me too
[Breakdown]
But you gotta be there for me too
[Verse 2]
Last year took a toll on me
But I made it with you next to me
Around the world and back again
I hope you’re waiting at the end
[Pre-Chorus]
But I can’t do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side
[Chorus]
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there for you
When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I’ll be loud for you
I’ll be loud for you
[Bridge 1]
I got you, I promise
Let me be honest
Love is a road that goes both ways
When your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I’ll be there for you
But you gotta be there for me too
[Breakdown]
But you gotta be there for me too
[Bridge 2]
But I’m holding on to something
Wake up if you feel nothing
I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you
There was a time that I was so blue
What I got to do to show you
I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you
Running, running, just to keep my hands on you
Running, running, just to keep my hands on you
So I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you
But you gotta be there for me too
[Breakdown]
But you gotta be there for me too