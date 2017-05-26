Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan nel nuovo singolo There For You: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)







Il dj e producer tedesco Martin Garrix, vi presenta la nuova produzione battezzata There For You, un bel pezzo con vocal del giovane cantautore australiano Troye Sivan, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 26 maggio 2017.

Il singolo è stato prodotto con la collaborazione dei Cook Classics, che hanno anche scritto il testo insieme a Brett McLaughlin, Jesse Thomas, Ben Burgess e Troye Silvan.





La nuova canzone ha debuttato dal vivo lo scorso 22 aprile, in occasione del dj set di Garrix al Coachella 2017.

Dal punto di vista lirico, il brano parla del sostenersi l’un l’altro in un rapporto di coppia e quindi di stare sempre dalla parte della persona amata.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Jordan Taylor Wright e vede la presenza di entrambi gli artisti.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

There For You Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Oggi mi sono svegliato arrabbiato

E ultimamente, tutti sembrano falsi

Chissà dove, ho perso una parte di me

Fumo sigarette in balcone

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma non posso farlo da solo

A volte ho solo bisogno di una luce

Se ti chiamo al telefono

Ho bisogno di te che sei dall’altra parte

[Ritornello]

Quindi, quando le tue lacrime scorreranno sul cuscino come un fiume

Sarò al tuo fianco

Sarò lì con te

Quando griderai, ma ti sentiranno solo sussurrare

Alzerò la voce per te

Ma anche tu dovrai esserci per me

[Breakdown]

Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me

[Verso 2]

Lo scorso anno è stato sacrificante per me

Ma l’ho trascorso con te al mio fianco

In giro per il mondo e andare e tornare

Spero che aspetterai alla fine

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ma non posso farlo da solo

A volte ho solo bisogno di una luce

Se ti chiamo al telefono

Ho bisogno di te che sei dall’altra parte

[Ritornello]

Quindi, quando le tue lacrime scorreranno sul cuscino come un fiume

Sarò al tuo fianco

Sarò lì con te

Quando griderai, ma ti sentiranno solo sussurrare

Alzerò la voce per te

Alzerò la voce per te

[Ponte 1]

Ci penso io, te lo prometto

Lascia che io sia onesto

L’amore è una strada che va in entrambi i sensi

Quando le tue lacrime scorreranno sul cuscino come un fiume

Sarò al tuo fianco

Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me

[Breakdown]

Ma anche tu dovrai esserci per me

[Ponte 2]

Ma mi sto aggrappando a qualcosa

Svegliati se non provi (o “senti”) niente

Sto correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te

C’è stato un periodo in cui ero così triste

Cosa devo fare per dimostrarti

Sto correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te

Correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te

Correndo, correndo, solo per mantenere le mie mani su di te

Quindi sto correndo, correndo, solo per tenere le mani su di te

Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me

[Breakdown]

Ma dovrai esserci anche tu per me

Martin Garrix & Troye Sivan – There For You testo

[Verse 1]

I woke up pissed off today

And lately, everyone feels fake

Somewhere, I lost a piece of me

Smoking cigarettes on balconies

[Pre-Chorus]

But I can’t do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side

[Chorus]

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you

When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I’ll be loud for you

But you gotta be there for me too

[Breakdown]

But you gotta be there for me too

[Verse 2]

Last year took a toll on me

But I made it with you next to me

Around the world and back again

I hope you’re waiting at the end

[Pre-Chorus]

But I can’t do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side

[Chorus]

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there for you

When you’re screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I’ll be loud for you

I’ll be loud for you

[Bridge 1]

I got you, I promise

Let me be honest

Love is a road that goes both ways

When your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I’ll be there for you

But you gotta be there for me too

[Breakdown]

But you gotta be there for me too

[Bridge 2]

But I’m holding on to something

Wake up if you feel nothing

I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you

There was a time that I was so blue

What I got to do to show you

I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you

Running, running, just to keep my hands on you

Running, running, just to keep my hands on you

So I’m running, running, just to keep my hands on you

But you gotta be there for me too

[Breakdown]

But you gotta be there for me too

















