Martin Garrix feat. Khalid – Ocean: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Martin Garrix vi presenta il nuovo singolo battezzato Ocean, interessante produzione con vocal di Khalid, disponibile in streaming e nei negozi dal 15 giugno 2018.
Il dj e produttore olandese e il giovane cantautore statunitense Khalid Donnel Robinson, hanno dato vita a questa bella canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Dewain Whitmore, Ilsey Juber & Giorgio Tuinfort; con quest’ultimo che l’ha anche co-prodotta.
Per quel che concerne il significato, l’orecchiabile pezzo è incentrato sull’inarrestabile potere dell’amore, che se è reale, niente e nessuno potrà fermare… Nemmeno un oceano potrebbe separare due persone che si amano veramente.
E’ questo il concept del singolo, accompagnato dal video ufficiale che vede protagonista l’interprete. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.
Ocean testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1]
Tell me what you’re crying for
I’ll wipe your tears, oh love
If your soul is aching love
We’ll comfort you for sure
[Strofa 1]
Dimmi perché stai piangendo
Asciugherò le tue lacrime, oh amore
Se la tua anima soffre per amore
Di sicuro ti consoleremo noi
[Pre-Chorus 1]
If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over
It don’t matter where you are, I’ll run to your front door
When my head goes in different directions
You know my heart’s never on the move
And in the hard times you don’t have to question
If I’m a hundred with you
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata, ti salverò io
Non importa dove ti trovi, farò un salto a casa tua
Quando la mia testa andrà in diverse direzioni
Sai che il mio cuore non si sposterà mai
E nei momenti difficili non devi dubitarne
Se sono con te
[Chorus]
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up
Just to get to your heart
If we’re caught in a wave
Baby, we’ll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
[Ritornello]
Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci separerà
Potresti costruire un muro, lo butterei giù, giù, giù
Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore
Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata
Piccola, ce la caveremo in qualche modo
Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci separerà
[Post-Chorus]
Loves, between our love
Loves, between our love
[Post-Ritornello]
Amore, tra il nostro amore
Amore, tra il nostro amore
[Verse 2]
Shadows play on idle hands
I lose myself I do
But I’ll find my way to velvet sands
I’ll crash right into you
[Strofa 2]
Le tenebre giocano con le mani oziose
Perdo la testa, lo faccio
Ma mi dirigerò verso le sabbie vellutate
Finirò addosso a te
[Pre-Chorus 2]
If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over
It don’t matter where we are, you’re still the one I choose
When my head goes in different directions
You know my heart’s never on the move
And in the hard times you don’t have to question
If I’m 100 with you
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata, ti salverò io
Non importa dove ci troveremo, sei sempre quella che ho scelto
Quando la mia testa andrà in diverse direzioni
Sai che il mio cuore non si sposterà mai
E nei momenti difficili non devi dubitarne
Se sono con te
[Chorus]
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up (run it up)
Just to get to your heart
If we’re caught in a wave (in a wave)
Baby, we’ll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
[Ritornello]
Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci separerà
Potresti costruire un muro, lo butterei giù, giù, giù (lo butterei giù)
Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore
Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata (da un’ondata)
Piccola, ce la caveremo in qualche modo
Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci separerà
[Bridge]
Loves, between our love
Loves, between our love
[Ponte]
Amore, tra il nostro amore
Amore, tra il nostro amore
[Chorus]
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up (run it up)
Just to get to your heart
If we’re caught in a wave
Baby, we’ll make a way
You could put an ocean between our love, love, love
It won’t keep us apart
[Ritornello]
Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci separerà
Potresti costruire un muro, lo butterei giù, giù, giù (lo butterei giù)
Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore
Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata
Piccola, ce la caveremo in qualche modo
Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore
Non ci separerà
