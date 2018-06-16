Martin Garrix feat. Khalid – Ocean: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Martin Garrix vi presenta il nuovo singolo battezzato Ocean, interessante produzione con vocal di Khalid, disponibile in streaming e nei negozi dal 15 giugno 2018.

Il dj e produttore olandese e il giovane cantautore statunitense Khalid Donnel Robinson, hanno dato vita a questa bella canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Dewain Whitmore, Ilsey Juber & Giorgio Tuinfort; con quest’ultimo che l’ha anche co-prodotta.

Per quel che concerne il significato, l’orecchiabile pezzo è incentrato sull’inarrestabile potere dell’amore, che se è reale, niente e nessuno potrà fermare… Nemmeno un oceano potrebbe separare due persone che si amano veramente.

E’ questo il concept del singolo, accompagnato dal video ufficiale che vede protagonista l’interprete. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Ocean testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

Tell me what you’re crying for

I’ll wipe your tears, oh love

If your soul is aching love

We’ll comfort you for sure

[Strofa 1]

Dimmi perché stai piangendo

Asciugherò le tue lacrime, oh amore

Se la tua anima soffre per amore

Di sicuro ti consoleremo noi

[Pre-Chorus 1]

If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over

It don’t matter where you are, I’ll run to your front door

When my head goes in different directions

You know my heart’s never on the move

And in the hard times you don’t have to question

If I’m a hundred with you

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata, ti salverò io

Non importa dove ti trovi, farò un salto a casa tua

Quando la mia testa andrà in diverse direzioni

Sai che il mio cuore non si sposterà mai

E nei momenti difficili non devi dubitarne

Se sono con te

[Chorus]

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up

Just to get to your heart

If we’re caught in a wave

Baby, we’ll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

[Ritornello]

Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci separerà

Potresti costruire un muro, lo butterei giù, giù, giù

Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore

Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata

Piccola, ce la caveremo in qualche modo

Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci separerà





[Post-Chorus]

Loves, between our love

Loves, between our love

[Post-Ritornello]

Amore, tra il nostro amore

Amore, tra il nostro amore

[Verse 2]

Shadows play on idle hands

I lose myself I do

But I’ll find my way to velvet sands

I’ll crash right into you

[Strofa 2]

Le tenebre giocano con le mani oziose

Perdo la testa, lo faccio

Ma mi dirigerò verso le sabbie vellutate

Finirò addosso a te

[Pre-Chorus 2]

If we’re caught in a wave, I will carry you over

It don’t matter where we are, you’re still the one I choose

When my head goes in different directions

You know my heart’s never on the move

And in the hard times you don’t have to question

If I’m 100 with you





[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata, ti salverò io

Non importa dove ci troveremo, sei sempre quella che ho scelto

Quando la mia testa andrà in diverse direzioni

Sai che il mio cuore non si sposterà mai

E nei momenti difficili non devi dubitarne

Se sono con te

[Chorus]

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up (run it up)

Just to get to your heart

If we’re caught in a wave (in a wave)

Baby, we’ll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

[Ritornello]

Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci separerà

Potresti costruire un muro, lo butterei giù, giù, giù (lo butterei giù)

Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore

Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata (da un’ondata)

Piccola, ce la caveremo in qualche modo

Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci separerà

[Bridge]

Loves, between our love

Loves, between our love

[Ponte]

Amore, tra il nostro amore

Amore, tra il nostro amore

[Chorus]

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

You could build a wall, I would run it up, up, up (run it up)

Just to get to your heart

If we’re caught in a wave

Baby, we’ll make a way

You could put an ocean between our love, love, love

It won’t keep us apart

[Ritornello]

Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci separerà

Potresti costruire un muro, lo butterei giù, giù, giù (lo butterei giù)

Solo per arrivare al tuo cuore

Se venissimo trascinati da un’ondata

Piccola, ce la caveremo in qualche modo

Potresti metterci un oceano tra il nostro amore, amore, amore

Non ci separerà



