Marshmello & Juicy J ft. James Arthur – You Can Cry: video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola You Can Cry la nuova produzione di Marshmello, con voce del rapper statunitense Juicy J e del cantautore e musicista britannico James Arthur, disponibile dal 3 maggio 2018.

Il nuovo brano è stato scritto dal producer, Christian Rich, Juicy J e Charlie Puth e verrà trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 18 maggio.

L’hitmaker, DJ/produttore statunitense Marshmello e il rapper, per la prima volta insieme in questo nuovo interessante singolo, che vede Arthur, artista ai vertici delle charts mondiali, cantare il breve ritornello.

La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video prodotto e diretto da Toon53 Productions. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Testo

[Chorus: James Arthur]

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything’s alright

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes





[Verse 1: Juicy J]

Listen to me, close your eyes baby, picture this:

Sunset, on the ocean, that’s Pacific

New whips, new tiffs, now your wrist lit

You can get anything off your wish list

Every day is Christmas (I got you)

Look, I promise you don’t want to miss this (I got you)

All I got is bread like a biscuit (biscuit)

Got a secret location, unlisted

We can get twisted (woo)

I don’t wanna wait (hey)

I don’t need a break (hey)

You just bring the gift (hey)

I’mma bring the cake (uh-huh)

Go for two rounds

Light a spliff (uh-huh)

You laying next to a star, make a wish (a wish)

I got something you can ride if you need a lift (yessir)

Whenever you with me, the problems don’t exist

Anywhere you wanna go, scratch it off your list

You wouldn’t even wanna cry if you imagine this

[Chorus: James Arthur & (Juicy J)]

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything’s alright (I got you)

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes

[Verse 2: Juicy J]

You was up late night callin’ (woo)

I was up late night ballin’ (woo)

Almost made you wanna throw the towel in (hey)

Almost made you wanna trade the style in (uh-oh)

Countin’ up hundreds by the thousands (uh-oh)

100 stacks, run it back, hester

Double up, one more time, no pressure (no pressure)

I believe in you, so you next up

I put diamonds in your cross, God bless ya

You put the work in (woo), you deserve that

Hard work pays off, I know you heard of that (heard of that)

Slow it down, let me show you how to work that (oh)

That coupe you was dreaming ‘bout, you can swerve that (it’s yours)

You just gotta take a chance, take control of that

You just gotta chase the dream, get a hold of that (uh-huh)

Then you put in overtime, nothin’ over that

Then you do it one more time, gotta run it back

[Chorus: James Arthur]

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything’s alright

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes

[Interlude: Juicy J]

You can get anythin’ you want

Know what I’m saying?

You want that over there? You want that over there?

I got you

[Chorus: James Arthur]

Oh, you can cry on my shoulder

Everything’s alright

All the pain is finally over

You can close your eyes



