Marshmello & Juicy J ft. James Arthur – You Can Cry: video, testo e traduzione

Si intitola You Can Cry la nuova produzione di Marshmello, con voce del rapper statunitense Juicy J e del cantautore e musicista britannico James Arthur, disponibile dal 3 maggio 2018.
Il nuovo brano è stato scritto dal producer, Christian Rich, Juicy J e Charlie Puth e verrà trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 18 maggio.
L’hitmaker, DJ/produttore statunitense Marshmello e il rapper, per la prima volta insieme in questo nuovo interessante singolo, che vede Arthur, artista ai vertici delle charts mondiali, cantare il breve ritornello.
La canzone è accompagnata dal lyric video prodotto e diretto da Toon53 Productions. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello: James Arthur]
Oh, puoi piangere sulla mia spalla
Tutto si sistemerà
Tutte le sofferenze finalmente finiranno
Chiudi gli occhi
[Strofa 1: Juicy J]
Ascoltami, chiudi gli occhi baby, immagina questo:
Il tramonto, sull’oceano, è Pacifico
Nuove auto, pneumatici nuovi, ora il tuo polso è illuminato
Puoi ottenere qualsiasi cosa dalla tua lista dei desideri
Ogni giorno è Natale (ci sono io)
Guarda, ti prometto che non vorrai perdere tutto questo (ci sono io)
Tutto quello che ho è pane come un biscotto
Ho un posto segreto, riservato
Possiamo attorcigliarci (woo)
Non voglio aspettare (hey)
Non ho bisogno di una pausa (ehi)
Tu porta il dono (hey)
Io porterò la torta (uh-huh)
Facciamo due round
Accendiamo una canna (uh-huh)
Sei sdraiata accanto a una stella, esprimi un desiderio (un desiderio)
Ho una cosa che puoi guidare se ti serve un passaggio (yessir)
Quando sei con me, i problemi non esistono
Ovunque tu voglia andare, cancellalo dalla tua lista
Non vorrai neanche piangere se lo immagini
[Ritornello: James Arthur & (Juicy J)]
Oh, puoi piangere sulla mia spalla
Tutto si sistemerà (ci sono io)
Tutte le sofferenze finalmente finiranno
Chiudi gli occhi
[Strofa 2: Juicy J]
Hai telefonato a tarda notte (woo)
Ed io ero impegnato a fare l’amore (woo)
Ti ho quasi fatto gettare la spugna (ehi)
Quasi ti ha fatto desiderare di scambiare lo stile in (uh-oh)
Contando centinaia di migliaia (uh-oh)
100 mazzette, rincorrile, hester
Raddoppiamo, un’altra volta, senza pressione (senza pressione)
Io credo in te, quindi la prossima volta
Metto dei diamanti nelle tue mani, Dio ti benedica
Lavori sodo (woo), te lo meriti
Il duro lavoro paga, so che ne hai sentito parlarne (sentito parlare di questo)
Rallenta, ti faccio vedere come funziona (oh)
Quella è la coupé che stavi sognando, potresti sbandare (è tua)
Dovresti fare un tentativo, prendere il controllo di ciò
Devi solamente inseguire il sogno, impossessartene (uh-huh)
Poi fai gli straordinari, niente di più
Poi lo fai ancora una volta, ricominciando
[Ritornello: James Arthur]
Oh, puoi piangere sulla mia spalla
Tutto si sistemerà
Tutte le sofferenze finalmente finiranno
Chiudi gli occhi
[Interludio: Juicy J]
Puoi ottenere tutto ciò che vuoi
Capisci cosa intendo?
Vuoi quelle cose? Vuoi quelle cose?
Ci penso io
[Ritornello: James Arthur]
Oh, puoi piangere sulla mia spalla
Tutto si sistemerà
Tutte le sofferenze finalmente finiranno
Chiudi gli occhi
Testo
[Chorus: James Arthur]
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything’s alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
[Verse 1: Juicy J]
Listen to me, close your eyes baby, picture this:
Sunset, on the ocean, that’s Pacific
New whips, new tiffs, now your wrist lit
You can get anything off your wish list
Every day is Christmas (I got you)
Look, I promise you don’t want to miss this (I got you)
All I got is bread like a biscuit (biscuit)
Got a secret location, unlisted
We can get twisted (woo)
I don’t wanna wait (hey)
I don’t need a break (hey)
You just bring the gift (hey)
I’mma bring the cake (uh-huh)
Go for two rounds
Light a spliff (uh-huh)
You laying next to a star, make a wish (a wish)
I got something you can ride if you need a lift (yessir)
Whenever you with me, the problems don’t exist
Anywhere you wanna go, scratch it off your list
You wouldn’t even wanna cry if you imagine this
[Chorus: James Arthur & (Juicy J)]
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything’s alright (I got you)
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
[Verse 2: Juicy J]
You was up late night callin’ (woo)
I was up late night ballin’ (woo)
Almost made you wanna throw the towel in (hey)
Almost made you wanna trade the style in (uh-oh)
Countin’ up hundreds by the thousands (uh-oh)
100 stacks, run it back, hester
Double up, one more time, no pressure (no pressure)
I believe in you, so you next up
I put diamonds in your cross, God bless ya
You put the work in (woo), you deserve that
Hard work pays off, I know you heard of that (heard of that)
Slow it down, let me show you how to work that (oh)
That coupe you was dreaming ‘bout, you can swerve that (it’s yours)
You just gotta take a chance, take control of that
You just gotta chase the dream, get a hold of that (uh-huh)
Then you put in overtime, nothin’ over that
Then you do it one more time, gotta run it back
[Chorus: James Arthur]
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything’s alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes
[Interlude: Juicy J]
You can get anythin’ you want
Know what I’m saying?
You want that over there? You want that over there?
I got you
[Chorus: James Arthur]
Oh, you can cry on my shoulder
Everything’s alright
All the pain is finally over
You can close your eyes