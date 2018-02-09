Marshmello & Anne-Marie nel nuovo singolo Friends: video, testo e traduzione







Marshmello e Anne-Marie hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo che si intitola Friends, disponibile dal 9 febbraio 2018.

Il deejay e producer americano mascherato Christopher Comstock, artisticamente conosciuto come Marshmell, vi presenta questa nuovissima produzione, scritta insieme alla cantautrice inglese, che come alcuni singoli pubblicati nelle scorse settimane, sarà inclusa nel futuro secondo album in studio ancora senza titolo e release date.









E’ a mio parere molto carina la nuova canzone, nella quale la britannica si rivolge a un amico di vecchia data, che ammette di essersi innamorato. Lei non la prende affatto bene e cerca di fargli capire in tutti i modi che tra loro, non può esserci altro che amicizia.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, accompagnato dal lyric video che potete gustarvi direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono questo pezzo.

Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends traduzione (Download)

[Introduzione:]

Oh ohhh oh ohhh woh

Ohhh-oh ohhh woh

[Strofa 1:]

Tu dici che mi ami, dico che sei fuori di testa

Non siamo altro che amici

Non sei il mio ragazzo, sei come un fratello

Ti conosco da quando avevamo dieci anni, si

[Pre-Ritornello 1:]

Non rovinare tutto, dicendomi queste cose

Così facendo mi allontanerai, basta!

Quando dici di amarmi, mi fa infuriare

Ci risiamo

Non guardarmi con quello sguardo

Non starai davvero andando via senza combattere (o “litigare”)

Non puoi scendere a patti, ho finito di essere gentile

Te l’ho già detto 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 mila volte

[Ritornello:]

Non mi sono spiegata?

Non sono stata chiara?

Vuoi che ti faccia lo spelling?

A-M-I-C-I

Non mi sono spiegata?

Non sono stata chiara?

Vuoi che ti faccia lo spelling?

A-M-I-C-I

A-M-I-C-I

[Strofa 2:]

Non ti vergogni? Stai diventando pazzo

Presentandoti a casa mia

Sono le 2 del mattino, piove a dirotto

Non ci siamo già passati?

[Pre-Ritornello 2:]

Non rovinare tutto, dicendomi queste cose

Così facendo mi allontanerai, basta!

Non provi vergogna? Stai diventando pazzo

Ci risiamo

Quindi non guardarmi in quel modo

Non starai davvero andando via senza combattere

Non puoi scendere a patti, ho finito di essere gentile

Te l’ho già detto 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 mila volte

[Ritornello:]

Non mi sono spiegata? (Non mi sono spiegata?)

Non sono stata chiara? (Non sono stata chiara?)

Vuoi che ti faccia lo spelling?

A-M-I-C-I

Non mi sono spiegata?

Non sono stata chiara?

Vuoi che ti faccia lo spelling?

A-M-I-C-I

A-M-I-C-I

[Post-Ritornello:]

A-M-I-C-I

È esattamente come si fa lo spelling di “amici”

A-M-I-C-I

Levati queste idee dalla testa

[Ponte:]

A-M-I-C-I

Siamo solo amici

[Pre-Ritornello 3:]

Quindi non guardarmi in quel modo

Non starai davvero andando via senza combattere

Non puoi scendere a patti, ho finito di essere gentile

Te l’ho già detto 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 mila volte

[Ritornello:]

Non mi sono spiegata? (Non mi sono spiegata?)

Non sono stata chiara? (Sono stata molto chiara)

Vuoi che ti faccia lo spelling?

A-M-I-C-I

Non mi sono spiegata? (Sono stata molto esaudiente)

Non sono stata chiara? (Sono stata molto chiara)

Vuoi che ti faccia lo spelling?

A-M-I-C-I

A-M-I-C-I

[Conclusione]

Ohhh oh

Ohhh oh

Ohhh oh ah

Ah ahhh oh, ahhh oh.

Friends – Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Testo

[Intro:]

Oh ohhh oh ohhh woh

Ohhh-oh ohhh woh

[Verse 1:]

You say you love me, I say you’re crazy

We’re nothing more than friends

You’re not my lover, more like a brother

I known you since we were like ten, yeah

[Pre-Chorus 1:]

Don’t mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that’s it!

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again

Don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going away without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times

[Chorus:]

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Verse 2:]

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Turning up at my door

It’s 2 in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven’t we been here before?

[Pre-Chorus 2:]

Don’t mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that’s it!

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Here we go again

So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going away without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times

[Chorus:]

Haven’t I made it obvious? (Haven’t I made it?)

Haven’t I made it clear? (Haven’t I made it clear?)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven’t I made it obvious?

Haven’t I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Post-Chorus:]

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

That’s how you fucking spell “friends”

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Get that shit inside your head

[Bridge:]

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

We’re just friends

[Pre-Chorus 3:]

So don’t go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain’t going away without a fight

You can’t be reasoned with, I’m done being polite

I’ve told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times

[Chorus:]

Haven’t I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)

Haven’t I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)

Haven’t I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)

Haven’t I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Outro]

Ohhh oh

Ohhh oh

Ohhh oh ah

Ah ahhh oh, ahhh oh.













