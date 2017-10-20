Maroon 5: ascolta la nuova canzone Whiskey feat. A$AP Rocky (+ testo e traduzione)







A ormai pochi giorni dall’uscita del sesto album in studio Red Pill Blues, i Maroon 5 hanno rilasciato il singolo promozionale Whiskey.

Dopo i primi tre singoli ufficiali Don’t Wanna Know”, “Cold” e “What Lovers Do” e la promozionale Help Me Out, la pop rock band statunitense ha sbloccato questa nuova canzone, impreziosita dal featuring del rapper A$AP Rocky.





Whiskey, ottava e terzultima track del disco, è stata firmata da Adam Levine, John Ryan, Jacob Kasher, Tinashe Sibanda e anche dal rapper, mentre alla produzione hanno lavorato John Ryan & Jacob Kasher.

Maroon 5 – Whiskey traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello]

Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre

La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare

Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca

Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle

Ed ero così giovane, finché non mi ha baciato

Come un whisky, come un whisky

[Strofa 1]

Non sapevo che l’amore fosse cieco

Finché non divenni suo, ma non è mai stata mia

Sì, sono stato incosciente (o “imprudente”)

Ma l’ho lasciata bruciare, l’ho lasciata bruciare, sì

La sensazione era agrodolce

Capendo che ero troppo coinvolto

Lei è stata una lezione

Che ho dovuto imparare, che ho dovuto imparare, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ho cercato di dimenticarla

Ma quando la ricordo adesso sorrido

[Ritornello]

Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre

La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare

Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca

Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle

Ed ero così giovane, finché non mi ha baciato

Come un whisky, come un whisky

[Strofa 2]

Avrei lasciato alle spalle questo mondo

Solo per svegliarmi al tuo fianco

Ogni mattina

Avrei venduto la mia anima per un po’ di tempo in più

Avrei aspettato mille notti

Se non mi avesse detto addio

Ammetto che

Avrei venduto l’anima per avere un po’ di tempo in più

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ho cercato di dimenticarla

Ma quando la ricordo adesso sorrido

[Ritornello]

Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre

La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare

Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca

Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle

Ed ero così giovane, finché non mi ha baciato

Come un whisky, come un whisky

[Strofa 3: ASAP Rocky]

Non sono come gli altri Cognac

O il tipo di gatto che non richiama mai

O che perde il contatto quando il rum sta per finire e corri

(Sento la testa leggera ma che gira, potrebbe essere l’ubriachezza)

Tutta questa tequila è un’assassina, un po’ di vodka

Le fa fare nuovecanzoni.com qualcosa di sexy

Prendi un tappo e facciamo il gioco della bottiglia

(Ogni volta che mi baci, come del whisky)

Bella botta amare, è una linea sottile

Dom Pérignon, lei è vino pregiato

Qualcuno chiami il 911, non ho più molto tempo

Mi sta facendo venire un infarto

[Ritornello: Adam Levine & (A$AP Rocky)]

Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre (woah)

La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare

Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca

Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle

Ed ero così giovane (così giovane)

Finché non mi ha baciato (sì)

Come un whisky (yeah)

Ed ero così giovane (così giovane)

Finché non mi ha baciato

Come un whisky, come un whisky

Whiskey – Maroon 5 – Testo

[Chorus]

Leaves are fallin’, it’s September

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young, ‘til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

[Verse 1]

I never knew that love was blind

‘Til I was hers, but she was never mine

Yeah, I was reckless

But I let it burn, I let it burn, yeah

The feeling, it was bittersweet

Realizing I was in too deep

She was a lesson

I had to learn, I had to learn, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

I used to try to forget her

But now I smile when I remember

[Chorus]

Leaves are fallin’, it’s September

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young ‘til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

[Verse 2]

Would’ve left this world behind

Just to wake up by your side

Every mornin’ I

Would’ve sold my soul for a little more time

Would’ve waited a thousand nights

If she never said goodbye

I admit that I

Would’ve sold my soul for a little more time

[Pre-Chorus]

I used to try to forget her

But now I smile when I remember

[Chorus]

Leaves are fallin’, it’s September

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young ‘til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

[Verse 3: A$AP Rocky]

I ain’t like the other Cognacs

Or type of cat that’d never call back

Or lose contact when you runnin’ out of rum and you make a run

(Feelin’ light and dizzy, might be tipsy)

All of that tequila’s a killer, little vodka

Break her off somethin’ proper

Pop a cork and play spin the bottle

(Every time you kiss me, like some whiskey)

Punch drunk love, it’s a fine line

Dom Pérignon, she the fine wine

Someone call 911, I’m runnin’ out of time

She done got off my heart

[Chorus: Adam Levine & (A$AP Rocky)]

Leaves are fallin’, it’s September (woah)

The night came in and made her shiver

I told her she could have my jacket

Wrapped it tight around her shoulders

And I was so young (so young)

‘Til she kissed me (yeah)

Like a whiskey (yeah)

And I was so young (so young)

‘Til she kissed me

Like a whiskey, like a whiskey

















