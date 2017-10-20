Maroon 5: ascolta la nuova canzone Whiskey feat. A$AP Rocky (+ testo e traduzione)

A ormai pochi giorni dall’uscita del sesto album in studio Red Pill Blues, i Maroon 5 hanno rilasciato il singolo promozionale Whiskey.
Dopo i primi tre singoli ufficiali Don’t Wanna Know”, “Cold” e “What Lovers Do” e la promozionale Help Me Out, la pop rock band statunitense ha sbloccato questa nuova canzone, impreziosita dal featuring del rapper A$AP Rocky.
Whiskey, ottava e terzultima track del disco, è stata firmata da Adam Levine, John Ryan, Jacob Kasher, Tinashe Sibanda e anche dal rapper, mentre alla produzione hanno lavorato John Ryan & Jacob Kasher.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Di seguito accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Maroon 5 – Whiskey traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello]
Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre
La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare
Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca
Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle
Ed ero così giovane, finché non mi ha baciato
Come un whisky, come un whisky
[Strofa 1]
Non sapevo che l’amore fosse cieco
Finché non divenni suo, ma non è mai stata mia
Sì, sono stato incosciente (o “imprudente”)
Ma l’ho lasciata bruciare, l’ho lasciata bruciare, sì
La sensazione era agrodolce
Capendo che ero troppo coinvolto
Lei è stata una lezione
Che ho dovuto imparare, che ho dovuto imparare, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ho cercato di dimenticarla
Ma quando la ricordo adesso sorrido
[Ritornello]
Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre
La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare
Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca
Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle
Ed ero così giovane, finché non mi ha baciato
Come un whisky, come un whisky
[Strofa 2]
Avrei lasciato alle spalle questo mondo
Solo per svegliarmi al tuo fianco
Ogni mattina
Avrei venduto la mia anima per un po’ di tempo in più
Avrei aspettato mille notti
Se non mi avesse detto addio
Ammetto che
Avrei venduto l’anima per avere un po’ di tempo in più
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ho cercato di dimenticarla
Ma quando la ricordo adesso sorrido
[Ritornello]
Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre
La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare
Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca
Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle
Ed ero così giovane, finché non mi ha baciato
Come un whisky, come un whisky
[Strofa 3: ASAP Rocky]
Non sono come gli altri Cognac
O il tipo di gatto che non richiama mai
O che perde il contatto quando il rum sta per finire e corri
(Sento la testa leggera ma che gira, potrebbe essere l’ubriachezza)
Tutta questa tequila è un’assassina, un po’ di vodka
Le fa fare qualcosa di sexy
Prendi un tappo e facciamo il gioco della bottiglia
(Ogni volta che mi baci, come del whisky)
Bella botta amare, è una linea sottile
Dom Pérignon, lei è vino pregiato
Qualcuno chiami il 911, non ho più molto tempo
Mi sta facendo venire un infarto
[Ritornello: Adam Levine & (A$AP Rocky)]
Le foglie stanno cadendo, è settembre (woah)
La notte è arrivata e l’ha fatta tremare
Le ho detto che poteva mettere la mia giacca
Avvolta stretta intorno alle sue spalle
Ed ero così giovane (così giovane)
Finché non mi ha baciato (sì)
Come un whisky (yeah)
Ed ero così giovane (così giovane)
Finché non mi ha baciato
Come un whisky, come un whisky
Whiskey – Maroon 5 – Testo
[Chorus]
Leaves are fallin’, it’s September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young, ‘til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
[Verse 1]
I never knew that love was blind
‘Til I was hers, but she was never mine
Yeah, I was reckless
But I let it burn, I let it burn, yeah
The feeling, it was bittersweet
Realizing I was in too deep
She was a lesson
I had to learn, I had to learn, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
I used to try to forget her
But now I smile when I remember
[Chorus]
Leaves are fallin’, it’s September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young ‘til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
[Verse 2]
Would’ve left this world behind
Just to wake up by your side
Every mornin’ I
Would’ve sold my soul for a little more time
Would’ve waited a thousand nights
If she never said goodbye
I admit that I
Would’ve sold my soul for a little more time
[Pre-Chorus]
I used to try to forget her
But now I smile when I remember
[Chorus]
Leaves are fallin’, it’s September
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young ‘til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey
[Verse 3: A$AP Rocky]
I ain’t like the other Cognacs
Or type of cat that’d never call back
Or lose contact when you runnin’ out of rum and you make a run
(Feelin’ light and dizzy, might be tipsy)
All of that tequila’s a killer, little vodka
Break her off somethin’ proper
Pop a cork and play spin the bottle
(Every time you kiss me, like some whiskey)
Punch drunk love, it’s a fine line
Dom Pérignon, she the fine wine
Someone call 911, I’m runnin’ out of time
She done got off my heart
[Chorus: Adam Levine & (A$AP Rocky)]
Leaves are fallin’, it’s September (woah)
The night came in and made her shiver
I told her she could have my jacket
Wrapped it tight around her shoulders
And I was so young (so young)
‘Til she kissed me (yeah)
Like a whiskey (yeah)
And I was so young (so young)
‘Til she kissed me
Like a whiskey, like a whiskey