Maroon 5: ascolta il nuovo singolo “What Lovers Do” feat. SZA (con testo e traduzione)







I Maroon 5 e la cantante statunitense Solána Imani Rowe, in arte SZA, hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo What Lovers Do, pubblicato il 30 agosto 2017 come terzo estratto dal futuro sesto studio album, ancora senza titolo e release date.

Dopo “Don’t Wanna Know” e “Pain”, la pop rock band americana torna alla ribalta con quest’orecchiabile pezzo, firmato da Starrah ed il frontman Adam Levine, con produzione di Jason Evigan & Ben Billions.

Nella canzone, a mio parere destinata a divenire uno dei tantissimi successi del gruppo californiano, Levine e SZA si corteggiano…

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato dell’inedito, che è possibile ascoltare direttamente nel canale Youtube dei Maroon 5 cliccando sulla copertina in basso.

Di seguito accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono questo nuovissimo pezzo.

What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1: Adam Levine]

Dimmi dimmi dimmi, hey hey adesso baby

Oh mio mio, non si scherza adesso baby

Dimmi dimmi dimmi, hey hey adesso baby

Allora chiariamo una cosa adesso baby

Dimmi dimmi se mi ami o no, mi ami o no, mi ami o no

Scommetto la casa su di te, sono fortunato o no, fortunato o no, fortunato o no?

Devi dirmi se mi ami o no, mi ami o no, mi ami o no

Desidero te, sono fortunato o no, fortunato o no, fortunato o no?

[Gancio: Adam Levine]

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

[Strofa 2: SZA]

Dimmi dimmi dimmi, hey hey adesso baby

Mi costringerai a colpirti con quel [lay down?] baby (oh)

Dimmi dimmi dimmi, hey hey adesso baby

Sai di cosa ho bisogno, non devi cedere adesso baby

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Dimmi, dimmi se mi ami o no, mi ami o no, mi ami o no

Scommetto la casa su di te, sono fortunato o no, fortunato o no, fortunato o no?

Devi dirmi se mi ami o no, mi ami o no, mi ami o no

Desidero te, sono fortunato o no, fortunato o no, fortunato o no?

[Gancio: Adam Levine]

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Che gli innamorati fanno

Che gli innamorati fanno

Che gli innamorati fanno

[Ponte: Adam Levine & SZA]

Siamo troppo grandi per giocare?

Siamo troppo grandi per temporeggiare?

Abbastanza giovani per cacciare

Ma abbastanza grandi per capirlo da soli

Siamo troppo cresciuti per cambiare?

Siamo troppo grandi per scherzare (o “perder tempo”)?

Oh, e non posso aspettare per sempre baby

Dovremmo saperlo bene entrambi

{Gancio: Adam Levine & SZA]

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Desidero te

Ooh, ooh

Cerca di fare quello che gli innamorati fanno (ooh)

Maroon 5 – What Lovers Do testo

[Verse 1: Adam Levine]

Say say say, hey hey now baby

Oh my my, don’t play now baby

Say say say, hey hey now baby

So let’s get one thing straight now baby

Tell me tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

Been wishin’ for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

[Hook: Adam Levine]

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

[Verse 2: SZA]

Say say say, hey hey now baby

You gon’ make me hit you with that lay down baby (oh)

Say say say, hey hey now baby

You know what I need, you don’t have to cave, now baby

[Chorus: Adam Levine]

Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

Been wishin’ for you am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

[Hook: Adam Levine]

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

What lovers do

What lovers do

What lovers do

[Bridge: Adam Levine & SZA]

Are we too grown for games?

Are we too grown to play around?

Young enough to chase

But old enough to know better

Are we too grown for changin’?

Are we too grown to mess around?

Oh and I can’t wait forever baby

Both of us should know better

{Hook: Adam Levine & SZA]

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

Ooooh, oooh

Been wishin’ for you

Ooh, ooh

Try to do what lovers do (ooh)

















