Maroon 5: ascolta il nuovo brano Wait + testo e traduzione

In data 31 ottobre 2017, i Maroon 5 hanno rilasciato la nuova canzone battezzata Wait, come terzo singolo promozionale dell’attesissimo album Red Pill Blues, negli scaffali dei negozi dal prossimo 3 novembre.
Dopo i primi tre singoli ufficiali “Don’t Wanna Know”, “Cold” e “What Lovers Do” ed i promozionali “Help Me Out” e “Whiskey”, a promuovere il progetto ci pensa ora questo brano, firmato da Adam Levine, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ammar Malik & John Ryan, con produzione di quest’ultimo.
La traccia racconta una situazione poco comune: il protagonista scopre che la sua ex fiamma sta per sposarsi e decide si intrufolarsi al matrimonio, ma egli è ospite non gradito e giunge ubriaco all’evento. Cerca quindi e infine di convincere la sposa a tornare insieme a lui…
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, che è possibile ascoltare su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso.
Di seguito la traduzione in italiano e le parole che compongono la canzone.
Maroon 5 – Wait traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Occhiatacce da tua madre
Non ti ho mai vista con un abito di quel colore, no
È un’occasione speciale
Non invitato, ma sono contento di essere arrivato in tempo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, lascia che mi scusi
Rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò a tutte quelle volte
Il tuo amore, non voglio perdere
Sto pensando, pensando, pensando, pensando, ti supplico
[Ritornello]
Aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?
Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi? (o “sistemare la questione?”)
Aspetterò
Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te
Oh, aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?
Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?
Aspetta
Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te
[Strofa 2]
Possiamo parlare un momento?
Ho questi sentimenti che sono stanco di trattenere, oh
Avevo bisogno di oltre tre o quattro per dirtelo
Avevo bisogno di oltre tre o quattro per dirtelo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, lascia che mi scusi
Rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò, rimedierò a tutte quelle volte
Il tuo amore, non voglio perdere
Sto pensando, pensando, pensando, pensando, ti supplico
[Ritornello]
Aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?
Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?
Aspetterò
Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te
Oh, aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?
Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?
Aspetta
Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te
[Ponte]
Tu dici che sono solo un’altra mela marcia
Dici che ho fatto molte cose che non posso cancellare
Prima di dirmelo per l’ultima volta
Ti supplico, ti supplico, ti supplico, ti supplico
[Ritornello]
Aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?
Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?
Aspetterò
Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te
Oh, aspetta, puoi fare retromarcia, puoi fare retromarcia?
Aspetta, possiamo risolverla tra noi, possiamo risolverla tra noi?
Aspetta
Puoi chiamarmi per favore? Perché voglio stare con te
Wait testo
[Verse 1]
Dirty looks from your mother
Never seen you in a dress that color, no
It’s a special occasion
Not invited but I’m glad I made it
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, let me apologize
I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times
Your love, I don’t wanna lose
I’m thinkin’, thinkin’, thinkin’, thinkin’, begging you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
I’ll just wait
Can you call me please? Cause I wanna be with you
Oh, wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait
Can you call me please? Cause I wanna be with you
[Verse 2]
Can we talk for a moment?
Got these feelings that I’m tired of holding, oh
Wasn’t tryna get wasted
I needed more than three or four to say this
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, let me apologize
I’ll make up, make up, make up, make up for all those times
Your love, I don’t wanna lose
I’m thinkin’, thinkin’, thinkin’, thinkin’, begging you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
I’ll just wait
Can you call me please? Cause I wanna be with you
Oh, wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait
Can you call me please? Cause I wanna be with you
[Bridge]
You say I’m just another bad guy
You say I’ve done a lot of things I can’t undo
Before you tell me for the last time
Im beggin’, beggin’, beggin’, beggin’ you
[Chorus]
Wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
I’ll just wait
Can you call me please? Cause I wanna be with you
Oh, wait, can you turn around, can you turn around?
Just wait, can we work this out, can we work this out?
Just wait
Can you call me please? Cause I wanna be with you