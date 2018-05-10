Mahmut Orhan & Colonel Bagshot – 6 Days: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Dal 20 aprile 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del DJ and producer turco Mahmut Orhan che si intitola 6 Days, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo 11 maggio.
Si tratta della rivisitazione di Six Day War dei Colonel Bagshot, rock band inglese che pubblicò questo singolo nel lontano 1971.
Un po’ di storia
La canzone rievoca la “Guerra dei Sei Giorni” tra Israele e Egitto, Giordania e Siria, avvenuta nel Giugno del 1967. Itzhak Rabin e Moshe Dayan, comandanti militari israeliani, fecero la loro incursione nella città vecchia di Gerusalemme nel giugno 1967. Le forze armate israeliane sbaragliarono quelle giordane, siriane ed egiziane, conquistando la penisola del Sinai, la Cisgiordania, inclusa Gerusalemme Est, la Striscia di Gaza e le alture del Golan.
Nella versione originale del brano, mentre eserciti e diplomazie si scontrano e si confrontano, le persone ormai rassegnate, attendono nei rifugi che la guerra finisca…
Diretto da Hasan Kuyucu, il visualizzatissimo video ufficiale è molto bello e suggestivo ed in poche settimane ha superato le 13 milioni di views. Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi, anche della versione originale.
Testo e traduzione (Download)
Colonel Bagshot – Six Day War testo (versione originale)
At the starting of the week
At summit talks you’ll hear them speak
It’s only Monday
Negotiations breaking down
See those leaders start to frown
It’s sword and gun day
Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late
You could be sitting taking lunch
The news will hit you like a punch
It’s only Tuesday
You never thought we’d go to war
After all the things we saw
It’s April Fools’ day
Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late
We’ll all go running underground
And we’ll be listening for the sound
Its only Wednesday
In your shelter dimly lit
Take some wool and learn to knit
Cos its a long day
Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late
You hear a whistling overhead
Are you alive or are you dead?
It’s only Thursday
You feel the shaking of the ground
A billion candles burn around
Is it your birthday?
Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late
Although that shelter is your home
A living space you have outgrown
It’s only Friday
As you come out to the light
Can your eyes behold the sight
It must be doomsday
Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late
Ain’t it funny how men think
They made the bomb, they are extinct
Its only Saturday
I think tomorrow’s come I think its too late
I think tomorrow’s come I think its too late
Make tomorrows come I think it’s too late