Mahmut Orhan & Colonel Bagshot – 6 Days: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)





Dal 20 aprile 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo del DJ and producer turco Mahmut Orhan che si intitola 6 Days, in rotazione radiofonica nazionale dal successivo 11 maggio.

Si tratta della rivisitazione di Six Day War dei Colonel Bagshot, rock band inglese che pubblicò questo singolo nel lontano 1971.

Un po’ di storia

La canzone rievoca la “Guerra dei Sei Giorni” tra Israele e Egitto, Giordania e Siria, avvenuta nel Giugno del 1967. Itzhak Rabin e Moshe Dayan, comandanti militari israeliani, fecero la loro incursione nella città vecchia di Gerusalemme nel giugno 1967. Le forze armate israeliane sbaragliarono quelle giordane, siriane ed egiziane, conquistando la penisola del Sinai, la Cisgiordania, inclusa Gerusalemme Est, la Striscia di Gaza e le alture del Golan.

Nella versione originale del brano, mentre eserciti e diplomazie si scontrano e si confrontano, le persone ormai rassegnate, attendono nei rifugi che la guerra finisca…

Diretto da Hasan Kuyucu, il visualizzatissimo video ufficiale è molto bello e suggestivo ed in poche settimane ha superato le 13 milioni di views. Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale trovate i testi, anche della versione originale.

Testo e traduzione (Download)

At the starting of the week

At summit talks, you’ll hear them speak

It’s only Monday.

Negotiations breaking down

See those leaders start to frown

It’s sword and gun day.

Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late.

All’inizio della settimana

Durante i colloqui al vertice, li sentirai parlare

È solo lunedì.

Le negoziazioni collassano

Vedi quei leader che iniziano a corrugare la fronte

È il giorno della spada e della pistola.

Il domani non arriverà mai finché non sarà troppo tardi.

Colonel Bagshot – Six Day War testo (versione originale)

(Download – Video)

At the starting of the week

At summit talks you’ll hear them speak

It’s only Monday

Negotiations breaking down

See those leaders start to frown

It’s sword and gun day





Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late

You could be sitting taking lunch

The news will hit you like a punch

It’s only Tuesday

You never thought we’d go to war

After all the things we saw

It’s April Fools’ day

Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late

We’ll all go running underground

And we’ll be listening for the sound

Its only Wednesday

In your shelter dimly lit

Take some wool and learn to knit

Cos its a long day

Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late

You hear a whistling overhead

Are you alive or are you dead?

It’s only Thursday

You feel the shaking of the ground

A billion candles burn around

Is it your birthday?

Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late

Although that shelter is your home

A living space you have outgrown

It’s only Friday

As you come out to the light

Can your eyes behold the sight

It must be doomsday

Tomorrow never comes until it’s too late

Ain’t it funny how men think

They made the bomb, they are extinct

Its only Saturday

I think tomorrow’s come I think its too late

I think tomorrow’s come I think its too late

Make tomorrows come I think it’s too late



