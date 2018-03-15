Mabel – Fine Line feat. Not3s: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Fine Line è il nuovo singolo di Mabel, pubblicato lo scorso 18 gennaio. Tra febbraio e marzo sono stati rilasciati tre remixes ufficiali dei Snakehips, WSTRN e James Hype.
Figlia di Neneh Cherry e del produttore dei Massive Attack, Cameron Mc Vay, nipote di Eagle-Eye Cherry e sorellastra di Marlon Roudette, l’artista britannica è stata nominata ai prestigiosi BRITS Critics’ Choice Award e ai Mobo Award.
Dopo l’esordio in radio con “Finders Keepers”, in Top 10 UK per oltre 5 settimane, la cantautrice classe 1996 torna on air con questa canzone, in rotazione radiofonica da venerdì 16 marzo 2018.
Scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Marlon Roudette, del rapper britannico Not3s (a cui è anche stata affidata la terza trofa) e JD. Reid, che ne ha anche curato la produzione, il brano in oggetto sarà incluso nel disco d’esordio di Mabel, ancora in fase di lavorazione. C’è da aggiungere che in questo pezzo, Mabel ha lavorato con i precedenti collaboratori della sua prima citata hit.
Nel follow-up del suo primo successo “Finders Keepers”, si parla di un uomo innamorato di lei in maniera ossessiva: egli vorrebbe sempre vederla, nonostante lei cerchi di ignorarlo come meglio può.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Adriaan Louw ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Fine Line traduzione (Download – Audio)
[Strofa 1: Mabel]
Stamattina siamo entrati strisciando
Già pronti ad andare
(Aah)
E ora ti beccato mentre mi chiamavi
Perché c’è un piano (o “progetto”) e tu vuoi saperlo
(Aah, oh)
[Pre-Ritornello: Mabel]
So come finisce questa cosa
Conosco il ritmo del tuo amore
So quanto ti piace il tuo (il tuo)
(Aah, oh)
Dicono che tutto è permesso
Ma ho il ritmo del tuo amore (del tuo amore)
Fino a dove ci spingeremo?
[Ritornello: Mabel]
Ora sto ballando su una linea molto sottile
Da qualche parte tra un minuto e una vita
Fallo con me, con me
Non posso mentire, sono un po’ coinvolta stasera
Ma è una linea sottile
Fallo con me, con me
Fallo con me, con me
[Strofa 2: Mabel]
Ti avviso
Non scherzare su questo, io non perdo mai
Sono tutta tua, tutta tua così mi seguirai sempre
(Aah, ooh, aah)
[Pre-Ritornello: Mabel]
So come finisce questa cosa
Conosco il ritmo del tuo amore
So quanto ti piace il tuo (il tuo)
(Aah, oh)
Dicono che tutto è permesso
Ma ho il ritmo del tuo amore (del tuo amore)
Fino a dove ci spingeremo?
[Ritornello: Mabel]
Ora sto ballando su una linea molto sottile
Da qualche parte (o “a metà fra”) tra un minuto e una vita
Fallo con me, con me
Non posso mentire, sono un po’ coinvolta stasera
Ma è una linea sottile
Fallo con me, con me
Fallo con me, con me
[Strofa 3: Not3s]
Fallo con me
Ma tu non sai cosa mi stai facendo
Mi stai facendo esplodere la testa
E’ una pazzia come riesci a farmi perdere la testa
Basta un tuo tocco per farmi diventare matto
So che questo è destino
Ogni volta che pronunci il mio nome
Non hai commesso alcun crimine prima
Non sei una criminale, ma sei pericolosa
Tutte queste persone ci odiano
Ma non ci frega nulla di quello che ci dicono
Perché tu hai me e io so di avere te
Tutti ci guardano quando arriviamo
[Ritornello: Mabel]
Ora sto ballando su una linea molto sottile
Da qualche parte tra un minuto e una vita
Fallo con me, con me
Non posso mentire, sono un po’ coinvolta stasera
Ma è una linea sottile
Fallo con me, con me
Fallo con me, con me
[Conclusione:]
Ma è una linea sottile
(Not3s, Not3s)
(Mabel)
Testo Fine Line
[Verse 1: Mabel]
We came in crawling this morning
Already getting ready to go
(Aah)
And now I got you calling for me
‘Cause there’s a plan and you wanna know
(Aah, oh)
[Pre-Chorus: Mabel]
I know how this thing goes (goes)
I know the beat to your love
I know how you like yours (yours)
(Aah, oh)
They say anything goes (goes)
But I have the beat to your love (your love)
Where are we gonna take it?
[Chorus: Mabel]
Now I’m dancing on a fine line
Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime
You do it to me, to me
I can’t lie, I got a bit caught up tonight
But it’s a fine line
You do it to me, to me
You do it to me, to me
[Verse 2: Mabel]
I got a warning for you
Don’t play me at this, I never lose
I’m all in, all in so follow me with your every move
(Aah, ooh, aah)
[Pre-Chorus: Mabel]
I know how this thing goes (goes)
I know the beat to your love
I know how you like yours (yours)
(Aah, oh)
They say anything goes (goes)
But I have the beat to your love (your love)
Where are we gonna take it?
[Chorus: Mabel]
Now I’m dancing on a fine line
Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime
You do it to me, to me
I can’t lie, I got a bit caught up tonight
But it’s a fine line
You do it to me, to me
You do it to me, to me
[Verse 3: Not3s]
You do it to me
But you don’t know what you’re doing to me
You’re making my head explode
And it’s mad how you make a brother lose his brain
A touch made me go insane
I know this is destiny
Every time you say my name
You ain’t committed no crimes before
No felon, but you’re dangerous
All these other people hating us
But we don’t give a fuck what they say to us
‘Cause you got me and I know I got you
Everybody’s eyes on us when we come through
[Chorus: Mabel]
Now we’re dancing on a fine line
Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime
You do it to me, to me
I can’t lie, I got a bit caught up tonight
But it’s a fine line
You do it to me, to me
You do it to me, to me
[Outro:]
But it’s a fine line
(Not3s, Not3s)
(Mabel)