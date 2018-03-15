Mabel – Fine Line feat. Not3s: guarda il video (testo e traduzione)

Fine Line è il nuovo singolo di Mabel, pubblicato lo scorso 18 gennaio. Tra febbraio e marzo sono stati rilasciati tre remixes ufficiali dei Snakehips, WSTRN e James Hype.

Link Sponsorizzati









Figlia di Neneh Cherry e del produttore dei Massive Attack, Cameron Mc Vay, nipote di Eagle-Eye Cherry e sorellastra di Marlon Roudette, l’artista britannica è stata nominata ai prestigiosi BRITS Critics’ Choice Award e ai Mobo Award.

Dopo l’esordio in radio con “Finders Keepers”, in Top 10 UK per oltre 5 settimane, la cantautrice classe 1996 torna on air con questa canzone, in rotazione radiofonica da venerdì 16 marzo 2018.

Scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Marlon Roudette, del rapper britannico Not3s (a cui è anche stata affidata la terza trofa) e JD. Reid, che ne ha anche curato la produzione, il brano in oggetto sarà incluso nel disco d’esordio di Mabel, ancora in fase di lavorazione. C’è da aggiungere che in questo pezzo, Mabel ha lavorato con i precedenti collaboratori della sua prima citata hit.

Nel follow-up del suo primo successo “Finders Keepers”, si parla di un uomo innamorato di lei in maniera ossessiva: egli vorrebbe sempre vederla, nonostante lei cerchi di ignorarlo come meglio può.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Adriaan Louw ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

[Strofa 3: Not3s] Fallo con me Ma tu non sai cosa mi stai facendo Mi stai facendo esplodere la testa E’ una pazzia come riesci a farmi perdere la testa Basta un tuo tocco per farmi diventare matto So che questo è destino Ogni volta che pronunci il mio nome Non hai commesso alcun crimine prima Non sei una criminale, ma sei pericolosa Tutte queste persone ci odiano Ma non ci frega nulla di quello che ci dicono Perché tu hai me e io so di avere te Tutti ci guardano quando arriviamo

Testo Fine Line

[Verse 1: Mabel]

We came in crawling this morning

Already getting ready to go

(Aah)

And now I got you calling for me

‘Cause there’s a plan and you wanna know

(Aah, oh)

[Pre-Chorus: Mabel]

I know how this thing goes (goes)

I know the beat to your love

I know how you like yours (yours)

(Aah, oh)

They say anything goes (goes)

But I have the beat to your love (your love)

Where are we gonna take it?

[Chorus: Mabel]

Now I’m dancing on a fine line

Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime

You do it to me, to me

I can’t lie, I got a bit caught up tonight

But it’s a fine line

You do it to me, to me

You do it to me, to me

[Verse 2: Mabel]

I got a warning for you

Don’t play me at this, I never lose

I’m all in, all in so follow me with your every move

(Aah, ooh, aah)

[Pre-Chorus: Mabel]

I know how this thing goes (goes)

I know the beat to your love

I know how you like yours (yours)

(Aah, oh)

They say anything goes (goes)

But I have the beat to your love (your love)

Where are we gonna take it?

[Chorus: Mabel]

Now I’m dancing on a fine line

Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime

You do it to me, to me

I can’t lie, I got a bit caught up tonight

But it’s a fine line

You do it to me, to me

You do it to me, to me

[Verse 3: Not3s]

You do it to me

But you don’t know what you’re doing to me

You’re making my head explode

And it’s mad how you make a brother lose his brain

A touch made me go insane

I know this is destiny

Every time you say my name

You ain’t committed no crimes before

No felon, but you’re dangerous

All these other people hating us

But we don’t give a fuck what they say to us

‘Cause you got me and I know I got you

Everybody’s eyes on us when we come through

[Chorus: Mabel]

Now we’re dancing on a fine line

Somewhere between a minute and a lifetime

You do it to me, to me

I can’t lie, I got a bit caught up tonight

But it’s a fine line

You do it to me, to me

You do it to me, to me

[Outro:]

But it’s a fine line

(Not3s, Not3s)

(Mabel)



