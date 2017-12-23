Mabel – Finders Keepers feat. Kojo Funds: video, testo, traduzione e remixes







Mabel McVey è una giovane ed emergente cantautrice svedese di origine spagnola, figlia del producer dei Massive Attack, Cameron McVey e della rapper e cantante svedese Neneh Cherry, ma la cantante è anche nipote di Eagle-Eye Cherry e sorellastra di Marlon Roudette.

Nata a Malaga, l’oormai 21enne Mabel si è trasferita in Svezia quando era ancora molto piccola e adesso vive a Londra, dove nel 2015 ha iniziato la carriera nel difficile mondo della musica.





Quest’anno ha iniziato a farsi conoscere a livello internazionale con il brano “Bedroom”, successivamente incluso nell’EP d’esordio omonimo pubblicato lo scorso maggio (ascoltalo), seguito dal mixtape “Ivy to Roses” (ascoltalo), il tutto in attesa del debut album.

In entrambi i progetti è racchiusa anche la traccia in oggetto feat. Kojo Funds, scritta con la collaborazione di Steve Marsden, Errol Bellot, Marlon Roudette & Jordan D Ried, che ha anche curato la produzione.

Finders Keepers è quello che possiamo tranquillamente considerare il suo più grande successo, non a caso verrà trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 5 gennaio 2018.

Mabel fa quindi il suo esordio in radio nella penisola con quest’interessante canzone, co-scritta dal fratellastro e caratterizzata da ritmi R&B e suoni tropicali.

Dal 27 settembre, Finders Keepers è anche disponibile nei remixes di Dusk e Melé. Nel citato mixtape è inoltre racchiusa l’ulteriore versione Remix feat. Kojo Funds, Burna Boy & Don-E.

Il visualizzatissimo video ufficiale è disponibile dallo scorso 17 agosto ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Finders Keepers traduzione – Mabel (Download – Remixes)

[Introduzione: Kojo Funds]

Yeah

Yo, yo, yo, yo

Mabel, uh

[Strofa 1: Kojo Funds]

Tesoro, non scappare

Sai che l’ho capito, lo so che lo vuoi

In ogni caso puoi chiamarmi

Sai che sei nei miei pensieri

Lo so che vuoi restare

Lascia che ti porti nello spazio

Riesco a sentire il tuo odore a chilometri di distanza

Voglio vederti in biancheria intima

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hai capito, la voglio

Ora sono disposto a dare tutto me stesso

Voglio vederti al mattino

Dovrei essere io quello a cui chiami

Ce l’hai, la voglio

Quando sono disposto a dare tutto me stesso

Voglio vederti al mattino

Dovrei essere io quello a cui chiami

[Ritornello: Mabel]

Metti le braccia tutt’intorno

Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

Metti le braccia tutt’intorno

Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

Chi trova prende

Chi trova prende

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

[Post-Ritornello: Mabel]

Ho quel che vuoi

Se ti fidi di me, fidati di me

Ho quel che cerchi

Se ti fidi di me allora fidati di me

Ho quello che vuoi, perché ci sono io

[Strofa 2: Mabel]

Non ho bisogno di miracoli da te

Smettila di convertirti al digitale con me

Non sentirti obbligato a provare ad amarmi

Perché non mi serve fare un viaggio spirituale

[Ponte: Mabel]

Ragazzo, perché vivi nella paura?

Non vivi qui vicino?

Approfittiamo del (o “sfruttiamo il”) momento

E’ il motivo per cui resto

Non ho intenzione di venirti incontro

Sfruttiamo il momento

[Ritornello: Mabel]

Metti le braccia tutt’intorno

Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

Metti le braccia tutt’intorno

Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

Chi trova prende

Chi trova prende

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

[Post-Ritornello: Mabel]

Ho quel che vuoi

Se ti fidi di me, allora fidati di me

Ho quel che cerchi

Se ti fidi di me allora fidati di me

Ho quello che vuoi, perché ci sono io

[Verse 3: Mabel]

Non ho bisogno di miracoli da te

Quindi restiamo alla base del discorso

E’ illecito volerti qui con me adesso?

Si suol dire che è tutta una questione di chimica

[Ponte: Mabel]

Ragazzo, perché vivi nella paura?

Non vivi qui vicino?

Approfittiamo del momento

Usiamo i tempi

No, non mi importa che mi riporti a casa

Non sono venuta qui per andarmene da sola

Sfruttiamo il momento

[Ritornello: Mabel]

Metti le braccia tutt’intorno

Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

Metti le braccia tutt’intorno

Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

Chi trova prende

Chi trova prende

Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo

Chi trova prende

[Post-Ritornello: Mabel]

Ho quel che vuoi

Se ti fidi di me, allora fidati di me

Ho quel che cerchi

Se ti fidi di me allora fidati di me

Ho quello che vuoi, perché ci sono io

Mabel – Finders Keepers testo

[Intro: Kojo Funds]

Yeah

Yo, yo, yo, yo

Mabel, uh

[Verse 1: Kojo Funds]

Mama, don’t run away

You know I got it, I know you want it

I’m a phone call away

You know you’re on my mind

I know that you wanna stay

Let me take you to space

I can smell you from miles away

Wanna see you in lingerie

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You’ve got it, I want it

When I’m willing to put my all in

Wanna see you in the mornings

It should be me that you’re callin’

You’ve got it, I want it

When I’m willing to put my all in

Wanna see you in the mornings

It should be me that you’re callin’

[Chorus: Mabel]

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you’ve found it

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you’ve found it

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

It’s finders keepers

It’s finders keepers

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

[Post-Chorus: Mabel]

I got what you want

If you trust me, trust me

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want, cause I got you

[Verse 2: Mabel]

I don’t need miracles from ya

Stop going all digital on me

Don’t feel like you need to try and love me

‘Cause I don’t need a spiritual journey

[Bridge: Mabel]

Boy, why you living in fear?

You don’t live around here

Let’s make use of the timing

These are the ends I stay

I don’t plan on coming your way

Let’s make use of the timing

[Chorus: Mabel]

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you’ve found it

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you’ve found it

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

It’s finders keepers

It’s finders keepers

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

[Post-Chorus: Mabel]

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want, cause I got you

[Verse 3: Mabel]

I don’t need miracles from ya’

So let’s keep the talk minimal

Is it criminal for me to want you right here, right now?

They say it’s all chemical

[Bridge: Mabel]

Boy, why you living in fear?

You don’t live around here

Let’s make use of the timing

No I don’t mind if you take me home

Didn’t come here to leave on my own

Let’s make use of the timing

[Chorus: Mabel]

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you’ve found it

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

Put your arms all around it

Take it now that you’ve found it

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

It’s finders keepers

It’s finders keepers

It don’t need to be no deeper

It’s finders keepers

[Post-Chorus: Mabel]

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want

If you trust me then trust me

I got what you want, cause I got you

















