Mabel – Finders Keepers feat. Kojo Funds: video, testo, traduzione e remixes

Mabel McVey è una giovane ed emergente cantautrice svedese di origine spagnola, figlia del producer dei Massive Attack, Cameron McVey e della rapper e cantante svedese Neneh Cherry, ma la cantante è anche nipote di Eagle-Eye Cherry e sorellastra di Marlon Roudette.
Nata a Malaga, l’oormai 21enne Mabel si è trasferita in Svezia quando era ancora molto piccola e adesso vive a Londra, dove nel 2015 ha iniziato la carriera nel difficile mondo della musica.
Quest’anno ha iniziato a farsi conoscere a livello internazionale con il brano “Bedroom”, successivamente incluso nell’EP d’esordio omonimo pubblicato lo scorso maggio (ascoltalo), seguito dal mixtape “Ivy to Roses” (ascoltalo), il tutto in attesa del debut album.
In entrambi i progetti è racchiusa anche la traccia in oggetto feat. Kojo Funds, scritta con la collaborazione di Steve Marsden, Errol Bellot, Marlon Roudette & Jordan D Ried, che ha anche curato la produzione.
Finders Keepers è quello che possiamo tranquillamente considerare il suo più grande successo, non a caso verrà trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 5 gennaio 2018.
Mabel fa quindi il suo esordio in radio nella penisola con quest’interessante canzone, co-scritta dal fratellastro e caratterizzata da ritmi R&B e suoni tropicali.
Dal 27 settembre, Finders Keepers è anche disponibile nei remixes di Dusk e Melé. Nel citato mixtape è inoltre racchiusa l’ulteriore versione Remix feat. Kojo Funds, Burna Boy & Don-E.
Il visualizzatissimo video ufficiale è disponibile dallo scorso 17 agosto ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Finders Keepers traduzione – Mabel (Download – Remixes)
[Introduzione: Kojo Funds]
Yeah
Yo, yo, yo, yo
Mabel, uh
[Strofa 1: Kojo Funds]
Tesoro, non scappare
Sai che l’ho capito, lo so che lo vuoi
In ogni caso puoi chiamarmi
Sai che sei nei miei pensieri
Lo so che vuoi restare
Lascia che ti porti nello spazio
Riesco a sentire il tuo odore a chilometri di distanza
Voglio vederti in biancheria intima
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Hai capito, la voglio
Ora sono disposto a dare tutto me stesso
Voglio vederti al mattino
Dovrei essere io quello a cui chiami
Ce l’hai, la voglio
Quando sono disposto a dare tutto me stesso
Voglio vederti al mattino
Dovrei essere io quello a cui chiami
[Ritornello: Mabel]
Metti le braccia tutt’intorno
Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
Metti le braccia tutt’intorno
Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
Chi trova prende
Chi trova prende
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
[Post-Ritornello: Mabel]
Ho quel che vuoi
Se ti fidi di me, fidati di me
Ho quel che cerchi
Se ti fidi di me allora fidati di me
Ho quello che vuoi, perché ci sono io
[Strofa 2: Mabel]
Non ho bisogno di miracoli da te
Smettila di convertirti al digitale con me
Non sentirti obbligato a provare ad amarmi
Perché non mi serve fare un viaggio spirituale
[Ponte: Mabel]
Ragazzo, perché vivi nella paura?
Non vivi qui vicino?
Approfittiamo del (o “sfruttiamo il”) momento
E’ il motivo per cui resto
Non ho intenzione di venirti incontro
Sfruttiamo il momento
[Ritornello: Mabel]
Metti le braccia tutt’intorno
Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
Metti le braccia tutt’intorno
Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
Chi trova prende
Chi trova prende
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
[Post-Ritornello: Mabel]
Ho quel che vuoi
Se ti fidi di me, allora fidati di me
Ho quel che cerchi
Se ti fidi di me allora fidati di me
Ho quello che vuoi, perché ci sono io
[Verse 3: Mabel]
Non ho bisogno di miracoli da te
Quindi restiamo alla base del discorso
E’ illecito volerti qui con me adesso?
Si suol dire che è tutta una questione di chimica
[Ponte: Mabel]
Ragazzo, perché vivi nella paura?
Non vivi qui vicino?
Approfittiamo del momento
Usiamo i tempi
No, non mi importa che mi riporti a casa
Non sono venuta qui per andarmene da sola
Sfruttiamo il momento
[Ritornello: Mabel]
Metti le braccia tutt’intorno
Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
Metti le braccia tutt’intorno
Prendila adesso che l’hai trovata
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
Chi trova prende
Chi trova prende
Non c’è bisogno di essere più profondo
Chi trova prende
[Post-Ritornello: Mabel]
Ho quel che vuoi
Se ti fidi di me, allora fidati di me
Ho quel che cerchi
Se ti fidi di me allora fidati di me
Ho quello che vuoi, perché ci sono io
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
Mabel – Finders Keepers testo
[Intro: Kojo Funds]
Yeah
Yo, yo, yo, yo
Mabel, uh
[Verse 1: Kojo Funds]
Mama, don’t run away
You know I got it, I know you want it
I’m a phone call away
You know you’re on my mind
I know that you wanna stay
Let me take you to space
I can smell you from miles away
Wanna see you in lingerie
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You’ve got it, I want it
When I’m willing to put my all in
Wanna see you in the mornings
It should be me that you’re callin’
You’ve got it, I want it
When I’m willing to put my all in
Wanna see you in the mornings
It should be me that you’re callin’
[Chorus: Mabel]
Put your arms all around it
Take it now that you’ve found it
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
Put your arms all around it
Take it now that you’ve found it
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
It’s finders keepers
It’s finders keepers
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
[Post-Chorus: Mabel]
I got what you want
If you trust me, trust me
I got what you want
If you trust me then trust me
I got what you want, cause I got you
[Verse 2: Mabel]
I don’t need miracles from ya
Stop going all digital on me
Don’t feel like you need to try and love me
‘Cause I don’t need a spiritual journey
[Bridge: Mabel]
Boy, why you living in fear?
You don’t live around here
Let’s make use of the timing
These are the ends I stay
I don’t plan on coming your way
Let’s make use of the timing
[Chorus: Mabel]
Put your arms all around it
Take it now that you’ve found it
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
Put your arms all around it
Take it now that you’ve found it
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
It’s finders keepers
It’s finders keepers
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
[Post-Chorus: Mabel]
I got what you want
If you trust me then trust me
I got what you want
If you trust me then trust me
I got what you want, cause I got you
[Verse 3: Mabel]
I don’t need miracles from ya’
So let’s keep the talk minimal
Is it criminal for me to want you right here, right now?
They say it’s all chemical
[Bridge: Mabel]
Boy, why you living in fear?
You don’t live around here
Let’s make use of the timing
No I don’t mind if you take me home
Didn’t come here to leave on my own
Let’s make use of the timing
[Chorus: Mabel]
Put your arms all around it
Take it now that you’ve found it
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
Put your arms all around it
Take it now that you’ve found it
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
It’s finders keepers
It’s finders keepers
It don’t need to be no deeper
It’s finders keepers
[Post-Chorus: Mabel]
I got what you want
If you trust me then trust me
I got what you want
If you trust me then trust me
I got what you want, cause I got you