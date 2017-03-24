Luke Christopher e il singolo “Lot to Learn”: video, testo e traduzione

Luke Christopher è un 24enne rapper, cantante, autore e produttore americano e Lot to Learn, è il suo singolo di successo.
Si tratta di un pezzo non recentissimo, in quanto risale al 2015, ma che ha una certa visibilità nella penisola a partire da oggi, in quanto viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 24 marzo 2017. La cosa curiosa è che in Italia ha già conquistato un Disco di Platino, mi immagino quindi cosa sarà capace di fare ora che avrà ulteriore visibilità.
Lot to Learn è stato scritto dall’interprete ed è estratto dall’EP Tmrw, pubblicato l’11 settembre 2015. Ascoltatelo su Spotify.
C’è da aggiungere che dal 23 dicembre 2016, il brano è anche disponibile nella Garage Sessions (qui l’audio).
Questi i numeri della canzone scritta dall’interprete: oltre 150 milioni di streams su Spotify e quasi 9 milioni di visualizzazioni del video ufficiale.
Già al primo ascolto, il brano, che parla della crescita personale passata attraverso difficoltà e dolori, risulta gradevole, allegro e leggero.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano, per approfondire il significato, e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Lot to Learn – Luke Christopher – Traduzione (Download – Garage Sessions)
[Gancio]
Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?
Se fossi la musica, saresti il ballerino?
Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?
Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il prete?
Saresti il mio..
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
[Verso 1]
Sentirsi come un numero in un sistema, solo un altro stupido numero
Non lo so, so, so
Tutto è contorto, me lo sento
E’ un’altra stupida estate dove fa freddo, freddo, freddo
E possiamo farlo di nostra iniziativa
Dirigerci in un posto dove non va nessuno, piccolo
Su un razzo pieno di liquore, con una Polaroid per fare foto
Baby dovresti fermarmi, prima che io perda il controllo
[Refrain]
Quanto sono imperfetto?
Sbircia nella tua borsa e travestiti
Vedi le stelle, ma esse vedono solo i cieli
E guardando le mie cicatrici, cosa vedono? (o “Cosa trovano”)
[Gancio]
Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?
Se fossi la musica, saresti il ballerino?
Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?
Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il prete?
Saresti il mio..
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
[Ponte]
N’ dun d-dun dun
Abbiamo ancora un sacco di merda da imparare, ammettilo e basta
N’ dun d-dun dun
Abbiamo ancora un sacco di merda da imparare, non lo capisci?
[Verso 2]
Hai il dito sul grilletto e stai mirando allo specchio
Non sparare, non sei tu, nah
Perché all’esterno stai fingendo
Ma stai soffrendo dall’interno, qual’è la verità, qual’è la verità ora?
[Refrain]
Quanto sono imperfetto?
Sbircia nella tua borsa e travestiti
Vedi le stelle, ma esse vedono solo i cieli
E guardando le mie cicatrici, cosa vedono?
[Gancio]
Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?
Se fossi la musica, saresti il ballerino?
Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?
Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il prete?
Saresti il mio..
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?
Se fossi la musica, saresti il ballerino?
Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?
Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il prete?
Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?
Se fossi la musica, saresti il ballerino?
Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?
Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il prete?
Saresti il mio..
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
N’ dun d-dun dun
Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto
Luke Christopher – Lot to Learn testo
[Hook]
If I was the question, would you be my answer?
If I was the music, would you be the dancer?
If I was the student, would you be the teacher?
If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?
Would you be my…
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
[Verse 1]
Feeling like a digit in a system, just another stupid number
I don’t know, know, know
Everything is twisted, I can feel it
It’s another stupid summer where it’s cold, cold, cold
And we can do it on our own
Head up to a place where baby no one goes
In a rocket full of liquor, in a Polaroid for pictures
Baby you should stop me, ‘fore I lose control
[Refrain]
How imperfect a person am I?
Go through your purse and put on your disguise
You see the stars, but they just see the skies
And you see my scars, what do they see?
[Hook]
If I was the question, would you be my answer?
If I was the music, would you be the dancer?
If I was the student, would you be the teacher?
If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?
Would you be my…
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
[Bridge]
N’ dun d-dun dun
We still got a lot of shit to learn, just admit it
N’ dun d-dun dun
We still got a lot of shit to learn, don’t you get it?
[Verse 2]
Got your finger on the trigger and you aiming at the mirror
Don’t you shoot, that ain’t you, nah
Cause on the outside you pretending
But you hurtin’ in the inner, what’s the truth, what’s the truth now?
[Refrain]
How imperfect a person am I?
Go through your purse and put on your disguise
You see the stars, but they just see the skies
And you see my scars what do they see?
[Hook]
If I was the question, would you be my answer?
If I was the music, would you be the dancer?
If I was the student, would you be the teacher?
If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?
Would you be my…
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
If I was the question, would you be my answer?
If I was the music, would you be the dancer?
If I was the student, would you be the teacher?
If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?
If I was the question, would you be my answer?
If I was the music, would you be the dancer?
If I was the student, would you be the teacher?
If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?
Would you be my…
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it
N’ dun d-dun dun
I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it