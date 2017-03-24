Luke Christopher e il singolo “Lot to Learn”: video, testo e traduzione







Luke Christopher è un 24enne rapper, cantante, autore e produttore americano e Lot to Learn, è il suo singolo di successo.

Si tratta di un pezzo non recentissimo, in quanto risale al 2015, ma che ha una certa visibilità nella penisola a partire da oggi, in quanto viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali da venerdì 24 marzo 2017. La cosa curiosa è che in Italia ha già conquistato un Disco di Platino, mi immagino quindi cosa sarà capace di fare ora che avrà ulteriore visibilità.





Lot to Learn è stato scritto dall’interprete ed è estratto dall’EP Tmrw, pubblicato l’11 settembre 2015. Ascoltatelo su Spotify.

C’è da aggiungere che dal 23 dicembre 2016, il brano è anche disponibile nella Garage Sessions (qui l’audio).

Questi i numeri della canzone scritta dall’interprete: oltre 150 milioni di streams su Spotify e quasi 9 milioni di visualizzazioni del video ufficiale.

Già al primo ascolto, il brano, che parla della crescita personale passata attraverso difficoltà e dolori, risulta gradevole, allegro e leggero.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano, per approfondire il significato, e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Lot to Learn – Luke Christopher – Traduzione (Download – Garage Sessions)

[Gancio]

Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?

Se fossi la musica, saresti il ​​ballerino?

Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?

Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il ​​prete?

Saresti il mio..

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

[Verso 1]

Sentirsi come un numero in un sistema, solo un altro stupido numero

Non lo so, so, so

Tutto è contorto, me lo sento

E’ un’altra stupida estate dove fa freddo, freddo, freddo

E possiamo farlo di nostra iniziativa

Dirigerci in un posto dove non va nessuno, piccolo

Su un razzo pieno di liquore, con una Polaroid per fare foto

Baby dovresti fermarmi, prima che io perda il controllo

[Refrain]

Quanto sono imperfetto?

Sbircia nella tua borsa e travestiti

Vedi le stelle, ma esse vedono solo i cieli

E guardando le mie cicatrici, cosa vedono? (o “Cosa trovano”)

[Gancio]

Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?

Se fossi la musica, saresti il ​​ballerino?

Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?

Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il ​​prete?

Saresti il mio..

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

[Ponte]

N’ dun d-dun dun

Abbiamo ancora un sacco di merda da imparare, ammettilo e basta

N’ dun d-dun dun

Abbiamo ancora un sacco di merda da imparare, non lo capisci?

[Verso 2]

Hai il dito sul grilletto e stai mirando allo specchio

Non sparare, non sei tu, nah

Perché all’esterno stai fingendo

Ma stai soffrendo dall’interno, qual’è la verità, qual’è la verità ora?

Link sponsorizzati









[Refrain]

Quanto sono imperfetto?

Sbircia nella tua borsa e travestiti

Vedi le stelle, ma esse vedono solo i cieli

E guardando le mie cicatrici, cosa vedono?

[Gancio]

Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?

Se fossi la musica, saresti il ​​ballerino?

Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?

Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il ​​prete?

Saresti il mio..

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?

Se fossi la musica, saresti il ​​ballerino?

Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?

Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il ​​prete?

Se io fossi la domanda, saresti tu la mia risposta?

Se fossi la musica, saresti il ​​ballerino?

Se fossi lo studente, saresti l’insegnante?

Se fossi il peccatore, saresti il ​​prete?

Saresti il mio..

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

N’ dun d-dun dun

Ho ancora tante cose da imparare, lo ammetto

Luke Christopher – Lot to Learn testo

[Hook]

If I was the question, would you be my answer?

If I was the music, would you be the dancer?

If I was the student, would you be the teacher?

If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?

Would you be my…

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

[Verse 1]

Feeling like a digit in a system, just another stupid number

I don’t know, know, know

Everything is twisted, I can feel it

It’s another stupid summer where it’s cold, cold, cold

And we can do it on our own

Head up to a place where baby no one goes

In a rocket full of liquor, in a Polaroid for pictures

Baby you should stop me, ‘fore I lose control

[Refrain]

How imperfect a person am I?

Go through your purse and put on your disguise

You see the stars, but they just see the skies

And you see my scars, what do they see?

[Hook]

If I was the question, would you be my answer?

If I was the music, would you be the dancer?

If I was the student, would you be the teacher?

If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?

Would you be my…

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

[Bridge]

N’ dun d-dun dun

We still got a lot of shit to learn, just admit it

N’ dun d-dun dun

We still got a lot of shit to learn, don’t you get it?

[Verse 2]

Got your finger on the trigger and you aiming at the mirror

Don’t you shoot, that ain’t you, nah

Cause on the outside you pretending

But you hurtin’ in the inner, what’s the truth, what’s the truth now?

[Refrain]

How imperfect a person am I?

Go through your purse and put on your disguise

You see the stars, but they just see the skies

And you see my scars what do they see?

[Hook]

If I was the question, would you be my answer?

If I was the music, would you be the dancer?

If I was the student, would you be the teacher?

If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?

Would you be my…

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

If I was the question, would you be my answer?

If I was the music, would you be the dancer?

If I was the student, would you be the teacher?

If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?

If I was the question, would you be my answer?

If I was the music, would you be the dancer?

If I was the student, would you be the teacher?

If I was the sinner, would you be the preacher?

Would you be my…

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

N’ dun d-dun dun

I still got a lot of shit to learn, I’ll admit it

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi