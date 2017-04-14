Linkin Park, Pusha T e Stormzy nel nuovo singolo Good Goodbye: video e traduzione del testo







Si intitola Good Goodbye il nuovo singolo dei Linkin Park, pubblicato il 14 aprile 2017 come terzo tassello della settima era discografica One More Light, in uscita il prossimo 19 maggio.

Dopo Heavy e Battle Symphony, la rock band americana torna sotto i riflettori con questa canzone, incisa con la collaborazione dei rapper Pusha T e Stormzy.

Good Goodbye è stata scritta da Stormzy, Pusha T, Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda e Jesse Shatkin, mentre la produzione è stata affidata a Andrew Bolooki e Jesse Shatkin.

L’inedito, che corrisponde alla seconda track dell’attesissimo album, è stato lanciato direttamente tramite il lyric video diretto da Rafatoon.

Per gustarvelo cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano ed il testo trascritto.

Good Goodbye – Linkin Park – Traduzione (Download)

[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]

Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio

Fai le valigie e sparisci

Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare

Perché non si può tornare indietro

Buon addio

(Non tornare mai più)

[Verso 1: Mike Shinoda]

In diretta dal ritmo, è

Qualcosa di selvaggio, velenoso

I nemici cercano di leggermi

Siete tutti estremamente analfabeti

Dimenticando ciecamente che sono in gioco anch’io (o “che faccio parte del gruppo”)

Non troverete uno che vale come me

Sono qui per spaccare

Prima che voi nasceste, imbecilli

E ti fa arrabbiare molto

Che qualcun altro si ritrovi davanti a te

E ti fa arrabbiare così tanto il fatto che non sei l’unico

C’è più di uno di voi

Che non riesce a capire il fatto

Che ci ho messo una pietra sopra, spero vi siate divertiti

Avete molto di cui discutere sul bus

Che vi fa tornare da dove venite

[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]

Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio

Fai le valigie e sparisci

Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare

Perché non si può tornare indietro

Buon addio

Buon addio

Buon addio

Buon addio

Buon addio

[Verso 2: Pusha T]

Addio, che liberazione

Ho scontato la mia condanna

Ho scontato la mia pena con il mio compagno di cella

Abbiamo raggiunto il limite quindi ora abbiamo finito

Ogni giorno era come un appuntamento con la grandine

Tutte le sere era come una grandinata

L’ho portata nei miei vetri oscurati

Lei si è presentata in gran forma

Apro le ali, ora sono in volo

Re Push, c’è una sedia per lui

Far posto alla nuova regina

La vecchia formazione, dove tifano per loro

È la conseguenza per quando non eri lì per lui

Eri lì per lui?

Ci tenevi a lui?

Avevi completamente torto

[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]

(Non tornare mai più)

Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio

Fai le valigie e sparisci

Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare

Perché non si può tornare indietro

Buon addio

Buon addio

(Non tornare mai più)

Buon addio

Buon addio

(Non tornare mai più)

[Verso 3: Stormzy]

yo

Fammi dire addio” i miei demoni

Fammi dire addio al mio passato

Fammi dire addio alle tenebre

Digli che preferisco star qui imbevuto dalla luce delle stelle

Dì loro che preferisco star qui dove mi vogliono bene

Digli che sono tuo e che questa è la nostra vita

E che continuo ad alzare l’asticella come

Se non avessi mai visto due volte in classifica un giovane fratello nero

Addio agli stereotipi

Non puoi dire ai miei re che non possiamo

Uscivamo con ragazze nei parchi

Ora sto facendo una canzone con i Linkin Park

E’ come un addio alle sgualdrine

Addio alle fredde strade

Non posso morire per il mio codice postale (intende “per la mia casa, per le mie origini”)

Giovane piccolo Mike dalla Costa d’Oro

Ed ora sono dentro con la gang dei fratelli dei miei fratelli

Link sponsorizzati









[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]

Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio

Fai le valigie e sparisci

Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare

Perché non si può tornare indietro

Buon addio

Buon addio

(Non tornare mai più)

Buon addio

Buon addio

(Non tornare mai più)

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Linkin Park – Good Goodbye testo

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

‘Cause you can’t come back around here

Good goodbye

(Don’t you come back no more)

[Verse 1: Mike Shinoda]

Live from the rhythm, it’s

Something wild, venomous

Enemies trying to read me

You’re all looking highly illiterate

Blindly forgetting if I’m in the mix

You won’t find an equivalent

I’ve been here killing it

Longer than you’ve been alive, you idiot

And it makes you so mad

Somebody else could be stepping in front of you

And it makes you so mad that you’re not the only one

There’s more than one of you

And you can’t understand the fact

That it’s over and done, hope you had fun

You’ve got a lot to discuss on the bus

Headed back where you’re from

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

‘Cause you can’t come back around here

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

[Verse 2: Pusha T]

Goodbye, good riddance

A period is after every sentence

Did my time with my cellmate

Maxed out so now we finished

Every day was like a hail date

Every night was like a hailstorm

Took her back to my tinted windows

Showin’ out, she in rare form

Wings up, now I’m airborne

King Push, they got a chair for him

Make way for the new queen

The old lineup, where they cheer for ‘em

Consequence when you ain’t there for him

Were you there for him?

Did you care for him?

You were dead wrong

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

(Don’t you come back no more)

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

‘Cause you can’t come back around here

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

(Don’t you come back no more)

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

(Don’t you come back no more)

[Verse 3: Stormzy]

Yo

Let me say goodbye to my demons

Let me say goodbye to my past life

Let me say goodbye to the darkness

Tell ‘em that I’d rather be here in the starlight

Tell ‘em that I’d rather be here where they love me

Tell ‘em that I’m yours this is our life

And I still keep raising the bar like

Never seen a young black brother in the chart twice

Goodbye to the stereotypes

You can’t tell my kings we can’t

Mandem we’re linking tings in parks

Now I gotta tune with Linkin Park

Like goodbye to my old hoe’s

Goodbye to the cold roads

I can’t die for my postcode

Young little Mike from the Gold Coast

And now I’m inside with my bro bro’s

Gang

[Chorus: Chester Bennington]

So say goodbye and hit the road

Pack it up and disappear

You better have some place to go

‘Cause you can’t come back around here

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

(Don’t you come back no more)

Good goodbye

Good goodbye

(Don’t you come back no more)

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi