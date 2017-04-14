Linkin Park, Pusha T e Stormzy nel nuovo singolo Good Goodbye: video e traduzione del testo

Si intitola Good Goodbye il nuovo singolo dei Linkin Park, pubblicato il 14 aprile 2017 come terzo tassello della settima era discografica One More Light, in uscita il prossimo 19 maggio.
Dopo Heavy e Battle Symphony, la rock band americana torna sotto i riflettori con questa canzone, incisa con la collaborazione dei rapper Pusha T e Stormzy.
Good Goodbye è stata scritta da Stormzy, Pusha T, Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda e Jesse Shatkin, mentre la produzione è stata affidata a Andrew Bolooki e Jesse Shatkin.
L’inedito, che corrisponde alla seconda track dell’attesissimo album, è stato lanciato direttamente tramite il lyric video diretto da Rafatoon.
Per gustarvelo cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano ed il testo trascritto.
Good Goodbye – Linkin Park – Traduzione (Download)
[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]
Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio
Fai le valigie e sparisci
Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare
Perché non si può tornare indietro
Buon addio
(Non tornare mai più)
[Verso 1: Mike Shinoda]
In diretta dal ritmo, è
Qualcosa di selvaggio, velenoso
I nemici cercano di leggermi
Siete tutti estremamente analfabeti
Dimenticando ciecamente che sono in gioco anch’io (o “che faccio parte del gruppo”)
Non troverete uno che vale come me
Sono qui per spaccare
Prima che voi nasceste, imbecilli
E ti fa arrabbiare molto
Che qualcun altro si ritrovi davanti a te
E ti fa arrabbiare così tanto il fatto che non sei l’unico
C’è più di uno di voi
Che non riesce a capire il fatto
Che ci ho messo una pietra sopra, spero vi siate divertiti
Avete molto di cui discutere sul bus
Che vi fa tornare da dove venite
[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]
Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio
Fai le valigie e sparisci
Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare
Perché non si può tornare indietro
Buon addio
Buon addio
Buon addio
Buon addio
Buon addio
[Verso 2: Pusha T]
Addio, che liberazione
Ho scontato la mia condanna
Ho scontato la mia pena con il mio compagno di cella
Abbiamo raggiunto il limite quindi ora abbiamo finito
Ogni giorno era come un appuntamento con la grandine
Tutte le sere era come una grandinata
L’ho portata nei miei vetri oscurati
Lei si è presentata in gran forma
Apro le ali, ora sono in volo
Re Push, c’è una sedia per lui
Far posto alla nuova regina
La vecchia formazione, dove tifano per loro
È la conseguenza per quando non eri lì per lui
Eri lì per lui?
Ci tenevi a lui?
Avevi completamente torto
[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]
(Non tornare mai più)
Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio
Fai le valigie e sparisci
Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare
Perché non si può tornare indietro
Buon addio
Buon addio
(Non tornare mai più)
Buon addio
Buon addio
(Non tornare mai più)
[Verso 3: Stormzy]
yo
Fammi dire addio” i miei demoni
Fammi dire addio al mio passato
Fammi dire addio alle tenebre
Digli che preferisco star qui imbevuto dalla luce delle stelle
Dì loro che preferisco star qui dove mi vogliono bene
Digli che sono tuo e che questa è la nostra vita
E che continuo ad alzare l’asticella come
Se non avessi mai visto due volte in classifica un giovane fratello nero
Addio agli stereotipi
Non puoi dire ai miei re che non possiamo
Uscivamo con ragazze nei parchi
Ora sto facendo una canzone con i Linkin Park
E’ come un addio alle sgualdrine
Addio alle fredde strade
Non posso morire per il mio codice postale (intende “per la mia casa, per le mie origini”)
Giovane piccolo Mike dalla Costa d’Oro
Ed ora sono dentro con la gang dei fratelli dei miei fratelli
[Ritornello: Chester Bennington]
Quindi dì addio e mettiti in viaggio
Fai le valigie e sparisci
Spero tu abbia un posto dove andare
Perché non si può tornare indietro
Buon addio
Buon addio
(Non tornare mai più)
Buon addio
Buon addio
(Non tornare mai più)
Linkin Park – Good Goodbye testo
[Chorus: Chester Bennington]
So say goodbye and hit the road
Pack it up and disappear
You better have some place to go
‘Cause you can’t come back around here
Good goodbye
(Don’t you come back no more)
[Verse 1: Mike Shinoda]
Live from the rhythm, it’s
Something wild, venomous
Enemies trying to read me
You’re all looking highly illiterate
Blindly forgetting if I’m in the mix
You won’t find an equivalent
I’ve been here killing it
Longer than you’ve been alive, you idiot
And it makes you so mad
Somebody else could be stepping in front of you
And it makes you so mad that you’re not the only one
There’s more than one of you
And you can’t understand the fact
That it’s over and done, hope you had fun
You’ve got a lot to discuss on the bus
Headed back where you’re from
[Chorus: Chester Bennington]
So say goodbye and hit the road
Pack it up and disappear
You better have some place to go
‘Cause you can’t come back around here
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
[Verse 2: Pusha T]
Goodbye, good riddance
A period is after every sentence
Did my time with my cellmate
Maxed out so now we finished
Every day was like a hail date
Every night was like a hailstorm
Took her back to my tinted windows
Showin’ out, she in rare form
Wings up, now I’m airborne
King Push, they got a chair for him
Make way for the new queen
The old lineup, where they cheer for ‘em
Consequence when you ain’t there for him
Were you there for him?
Did you care for him?
You were dead wrong
[Chorus: Chester Bennington]
(Don’t you come back no more)
So say goodbye and hit the road
Pack it up and disappear
You better have some place to go
‘Cause you can’t come back around here
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
(Don’t you come back no more)
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
(Don’t you come back no more)
[Verse 3: Stormzy]
Yo
Let me say goodbye to my demons
Let me say goodbye to my past life
Let me say goodbye to the darkness
Tell ‘em that I’d rather be here in the starlight
Tell ‘em that I’d rather be here where they love me
Tell ‘em that I’m yours this is our life
And I still keep raising the bar like
Never seen a young black brother in the chart twice
Goodbye to the stereotypes
You can’t tell my kings we can’t
Mandem we’re linking tings in parks
Now I gotta tune with Linkin Park
Like goodbye to my old hoe’s
Goodbye to the cold roads
I can’t die for my postcode
Young little Mike from the Gold Coast
And now I’m inside with my bro bro’s
Gang
[Chorus: Chester Bennington]
So say goodbye and hit the road
Pack it up and disappear
You better have some place to go
‘Cause you can’t come back around here
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
(Don’t you come back no more)
Good goodbye
Good goodbye
(Don’t you come back no more)