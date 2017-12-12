Lily Allen è tornata con il nuovo singolo Trigger Bang (feat. Giggs): audio, testo e traduzione

Dopo qualche anno di silenzio, la cantautrice inglese Lily Allen è tornata con il nuovo singolo battezzato Trigger Bang, pubblicato il 12 dicembre 2017.
La nuova canzone è la prima estratta dal quarto album in studio che dovrebbe intitolarsi “The Fourth Wall”, sul quale al momento non si hanno notizie.
Questo pezzo vede la collaborazione del rapper londinese Nathaniel Thomson, in arte Giggs, che abbiamo modo di ascoltare nella prima strofa.
Trigger Bang è stata scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Fryars, al secolo Benjamin Garrett, che ha anche curato la produzione.
Il singolo parla della vecchia vita della cantante e del suo conseguente allontanamento dalle persone sbagliate.
Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e al testo completo.
Lily Allen – Trigger Bang traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Giggs] (lo facciamo dopo)
Prendi qualche grammo e qualche soldo
Avvolto nell’elastico con le fasce blu
Fai l’elemosina con entrambe le mani
Chi è? Siamo la bella gang
No hippy ma appiccicosissima
Sono un negraccio di vecchia scuola
[Streamboat willy?], come il vecchio Mikey
[Streamboat willy?], lei si prende tutto l’uccel*o
06 Ratchet, aveva il vecchio flicky
017 ora ho ottenuto l’intero spogliarello
Il pane sta finendo, bevi
Puoi stare nella bella gang ma il negraccio non perde colpi
[Pre-Ritornello: Lily Allen]
E alimenta le mie dipendenze
Rimane in questo vortice
Se plachi le mie ambizioni
Ti taglierò fuori
[Ritornello: Lily Allen]
Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang
Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi
Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani
[Strofa 2: Lily Allen]
Quando ero giovane ero irreprensibile
Giocavo con ragazzacci e scarpe da ginnastica
Avevo un piede nella fossa perché ero attratta dal pericolo
Non sono mai tornata a casa per i vicini, ehi
Quando sono cresciuta niente è cambiato granché
Tutto era ammesso, www.nuovecanzoni.com ero famosa
Mi svegliavo accanto a degli sconosciuti
Tutti sanno che effetto fa la cocaina
Allevia il dolore quando arriva la vergogna, hey
[Pre-Ritornello: Lily Allen]
E alimenta le mie dipendenze
Rimane in questo vortice
Se plachi le mie ambizioni
Ti taglierò fuori
[Ritornello: Lily Allen]
Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang
Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi
Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani
Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang
Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi
Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani
[Strofa 3: Lily Allen]
All’epoca di yo-yo*
Poi a Los Angeles allo Chateau
Qualcuno avrebbe detto “sei fatta”, no?
Scuoto la testa, dico no-no
Forse si forse no, io penso di no, hey
Devo andare avanti e crescere un po’
Sono stata al Firehouse** per troppo tempo
Lontra sta bruciando, quindi Tanone***
Ti amerò e ne lascerò un po’
Ho intenzione di uscire finché sono ancora forte, hey
[Pre-Ritornello: Lily Allen]
E alimenta le mie dipendenze
Rimane in questo vortice
Se plachi le mie ambizioni
Ti taglierò fuori
[Ritornello: Lily Allen]
Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang
Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi
Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani
Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang
Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi
Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani
* Yo-yo è un club in cui Lily si esibì il 18 maggio 2006 per sostenere il suo album di debutto “Alright Still”
** Chiltern Firehouse è un famoso ritrovo di celebrità a Londra dove Lily è stata avvistata più volte.
*** Lily fa riferimento all’amico @TANONE1 citato sui social network, anche se il significato esatto è sconosciuto.
Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com
[Verse 1: Giggs]
Grab a few grams and a few grand
Wrapped in elastic in the blue bands
Reach for handouts with your two hands
Who’s that? We’re the cool gang
No hippy but it’s so sticky
I’m a old school nigga
Streamboat willy, like the old Mikey
Streamboat willy, she gets the whole dicky
06 Ratchet, had the old flicky
017 now I got the whole strippin’
Lowkey bread running low, sippin’
You can be in the cool gang but nigga no slippin’
[Pre-Chorus: Lily Allen]
And it fuels my addictions
Hanging out in this whirlwind
If you cool my ambitions
I’m gonna cut you out
[Chorus: Lily Allen]
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
[Verse 2: Lily Allen]
When I was young I was blameless
Playing with rude boys and trainers
I had a foot in the grave cause I was attracted to danger
I never got home for Neighbours, hey
When I grew up nothing changed much
Anything went, I was famous
I would wake up next to strangers
Everyone knows what cocaine does
Numbing the pain when the shame comes, hey
[Pre-Chorus: Lily Allen]
And it fuels my addictions
Hanging out in this whirlwind
If you cool my ambitions
I’m gonna cut you out
[Chorus: Lily Allen]
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
[Verse 3: Lily Allen]
Back in the day like at yo-yo
Then in LA at the Chateau
Someone would say did you bang, no
I shake my head, I say no-no
Maybe we did, I don’t think so, hey
I need to move on and grow some
Been in the firehouse for too long
LDN’s burning, so tanone
I’m gonna love you and leave some
I’m gonna go out while I’m still strong, hey
[Pre-Chorus: Lily Allen]
And it fuels my addictions
Hanging out in this whirlwind
If you cool my ambitions
I’m gonna cut you out
[Chorus: Lily Allen]
That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands
That’s why I can’t hang out with the cool gang
Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang
Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans
Don’t wanna put myself in your hands