Lily Allen è tornata con il nuovo singolo Trigger Bang (feat. Giggs): audio, testo e traduzione







Dopo qualche anno di silenzio, la cantautrice inglese Lily Allen è tornata con il nuovo singolo battezzato Trigger Bang, pubblicato il 12 dicembre 2017.

La nuova canzone è la prima estratta dal quarto album in studio che dovrebbe intitolarsi “The Fourth Wall”, sul quale al momento non si hanno notizie.





Questo pezzo vede la collaborazione del rapper londinese Nathaniel Thomson, in arte Giggs, che abbiamo modo di ascoltare nella prima strofa.

Trigger Bang è stata scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Fryars, al secolo Benjamin Garrett, che ha anche curato la produzione.

Il singolo parla della vecchia vita della cantante e del suo conseguente allontanamento dalle persone sbagliate.

Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e al testo completo.

Lily Allen – Trigger Bang traduzione

[Strofa 1: Giggs] (lo facciamo dopo)

Prendi qualche grammo e qualche soldo

Avvolto nell’elastico con le fasce blu

Fai l’elemosina con entrambe le mani

Chi è? Siamo la bella gang

No hippy ma appiccicosissima

Sono un negraccio di vecchia scuola

[Streamboat willy?], come il vecchio Mikey

[Streamboat willy?], lei si prende tutto l’uccel*o

06 Ratchet, aveva il vecchio flicky

017 ora ho ottenuto l’intero spogliarello

Il pane sta finendo, bevi

Puoi stare nella bella gang ma il negraccio non perde colpi

[Pre-Ritornello: Lily Allen]

E alimenta le mie dipendenze

Rimane in questo vortice

Se plachi le mie ambizioni

Ti taglierò fuori

[Ritornello: Lily Allen]

Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang

Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi

Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani

[Strofa 2: Lily Allen]

Quando ero giovane ero irreprensibile

Giocavo con ragazzacci e scarpe da ginnastica

Avevo un piede nella fossa perché ero attratta dal pericolo

Non sono mai tornata a casa per i vicini, ehi

Quando sono cresciuta niente è cambiato granché

Tutto era ammesso, ero famosa

Mi svegliavo accanto a degli sconosciuti

Tutti sanno che effetto fa la cocaina

Allevia il dolore quando arriva la vergogna, hey

[Pre-Ritornello: Lily Allen]

E alimenta le mie dipendenze

Rimane in questo vortice

Se plachi le mie ambizioni

Ti taglierò fuori

[Ritornello: Lily Allen]

Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang

Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi

Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani

Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang

Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi

Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani

[Strofa 3: Lily Allen]

All’epoca di yo-yo*

Poi a Los Angeles allo Chateau

Qualcuno avrebbe detto “sei fatta”, no?

Scuoto la testa, dico no-no

Forse si forse no, io penso di no, hey

Devo andare avanti e crescere un po’

Sono stata al Firehouse** per troppo tempo

Lontra sta bruciando, quindi Tanone***

Ti amerò e ne lascerò un po’

Ho intenzione di uscire finché sono ancora forte, hey

[Pre-Ritornello: Lily Allen]

E alimenta le mie dipendenze

Rimane in questo vortice

Se plachi le mie ambizioni

Ti taglierò fuori

[Ritornello: Lily Allen]

Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang

Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi

Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani

Ecco perché non posso stare con la bella gang

Tutti sono un detonatore, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Addio cose sbagliate, ho progetti più grandi

Non voglio mettermi nelle tue mani

* Yo-yo è un club in cui Lily si esibì il 18 maggio 2006 per sostenere il suo album di debutto “Alright Still”

** Chiltern Firehouse è un famoso ritrovo di celebrità a Londra dove Lily è stata avvistata più volte.

*** Lily fa riferimento all’amico @TANONE1 citato sui social network, anche se il significato esatto è sconosciuto.

[Verse 1: Giggs]

Grab a few grams and a few grand

Wrapped in elastic in the blue bands

Reach for handouts with your two hands

Who’s that? We’re the cool gang

No hippy but it’s so sticky

I’m a old school nigga

Streamboat willy, like the old Mikey

Streamboat willy, she gets the whole dicky

06 Ratchet, had the old flicky

017 now I got the whole strippin’

Lowkey bread running low, sippin’

You can be in the cool gang but nigga no slippin’

[Pre-Chorus: Lily Allen]

And it fuels my addictions

Hanging out in this whirlwind

If you cool my ambitions

I’m gonna cut you out

[Chorus: Lily Allen]

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

[Verse 2: Lily Allen]

When I was young I was blameless

Playing with rude boys and trainers

I had a foot in the grave cause I was attracted to danger

I never got home for Neighbours, hey

When I grew up nothing changed much

Anything went, I was famous

I would wake up next to strangers

Everyone knows what cocaine does

Numbing the pain when the shame comes, hey

[Pre-Chorus: Lily Allen]

And it fuels my addictions

Hanging out in this whirlwind

If you cool my ambitions

I’m gonna cut you out

[Chorus: Lily Allen]

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

[Verse 3: Lily Allen]

Back in the day like at yo-yo

Then in LA at the Chateau

Someone would say did you bang, no

I shake my head, I say no-no

Maybe we did, I don’t think so, hey

I need to move on and grow some

Been in the firehouse for too long

LDN’s burning, so tanone

I’m gonna love you and leave some

I’m gonna go out while I’m still strong, hey

[Pre-Chorus: Lily Allen]

And it fuels my addictions

Hanging out in this whirlwind

If you cool my ambitions

I’m gonna cut you out

[Chorus: Lily Allen]

That’s why I can’t hang with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

That’s why I can’t hang out with the cool gang

Everyone’s a trigger bang, bang, bang, bang, bang

Goodbye bad bones, I’ve got bigger plans

Don’t wanna put myself in your hands

















