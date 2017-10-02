Liam Gallagher – Greedy Soul è il nuovo singolo dal disco d’esordio: video, testo e traduzione

A ormai pochissimi giorni dal rilascio dall’attesissimo debut album solista As You Were, il 27 settembre l’ex Oasis Liam Gallagher ha rilasciato il nuovo brano battezzato Greedy Soul, come singolo (promozionale?) del progetto, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 6 ottobre.
Dopo “Wall of Glass”, “Chinatown” e “For What It’s Worth”, è il momento di questo bel pezzo, scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Greg Kurstin, mentre Dan Grech-Marguerat ha curato la produzione.
La nuova canzone è stata lanciata nelle piattaforme streaming (audio) e su Youtube, dov’è presente il video della registrazione presso l’Air Studios di Londra.
Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Greedy Soul traduzione – Liam Gallagher (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Vado a confrontarmi
Con un’anima avida
Stanotte lui sarà ko
Sarà ko per un po’
Lei ha avuto un sei sei sei
Io ho il mio crocifisso
Lei ha una testa che ruota
Come assistere ai Grateful Dead
[Pre-Ritornello]
Hai raccontato
Tu anima avida
Hai raccontato delle bugie
Sei un tipo viscido
[Ritornello 1]
Ed è un bel volo
Quando sei nella posizione sbagliata
Ed ora tutto questo è troppo
Ho il tocco di Re Mida
[Strofa 2]
Stanno scavando su di me in cerca di oro
Beh, a a dire la verità
Hai svelato chi sei
Spero che tu vada all’inferno
Attuerò una strategia passiva
Attuerò una strategia passiva
Ho un cuore da rinoceronte
Non me ne frega nulla, ok?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Hai raccontato
Tu anima avida
Hai raccontato delle bugie
Sei un tipo viscido
[Ritornello 2]
Ed è un bel volo
Quando sei nella posizione sbagliata
E questo è troppo
Ho il tocco di Re Mida
[Assolo di chitarra]
[Ritornello 3]
Ed è un bel volo
Mi trovo agli oggetti smarriti
Ed ora tutto questo è troppo
Ho il tocco di Re Mida
Ed è un bel volo
Mi trovo agli oggetti smarriti
Ed ora tutto questo è troppo
Ho il tocco di Re Mida
Liam Gallagher – Greedy Soul testo
[Verse 1]
I’m going toe-to-toe
With a greedy soul
He’s going down tonight
Gonna be out a while
She got a six six six
I got my crucifix
She’s got a spinning head
Like seeing Grateful Dead
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re getting told
You greedy soul
You’ve been telling lies
You’re slippery kind
[Chorus 1]
And it’s a long way down
When you’re the wrong way round
And now it’s all too much
I’ve got the Midas touch
[Verse 2]
They’re digging me for gold
Well if the truth be told
You got you kiss and tell
I hope you go to hell
I’m going rope-a-dope
You think I’m giving up
I got a rhino heart
Don’t give a fuck, alright?
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re getting told
You greedy soul
You’ve been telling lies
You’re slippery kind
[Chorus 2]
And it’s a long way down
When you’re the wrong way round
And that was all too much
I got the Midas touch
[Guitar solo]
[Chorus 3]
And it’s a long way down
I’m at the lost and found
And now it’s all too much
I got the Midas touch
And it’s a long way down
When you’re the wrong way round
And now it’s all too much
I’ve got the Midas touch