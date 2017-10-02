Liam Gallagher – Greedy Soul è il nuovo singolo dal disco d’esordio: video, testo e traduzione







A ormai pochissimi giorni dal rilascio dall’attesissimo debut album solista As You Were, il 27 settembre l’ex Oasis Liam Gallagher ha rilasciato il nuovo brano battezzato Greedy Soul, come singolo (promozionale?) del progetto, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 6 ottobre.

Dopo “Wall of Glass”, “Chinatown” e “For What It’s Worth”, è il momento di questo bel pezzo, scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Greg Kurstin, mentre Dan Grech-Marguerat ha curato la produzione.





La nuova canzone è stata lanciata nelle piattaforme streaming (audio) e su Youtube, dov’è presente il video della registrazione presso l’Air Studios di Londra.

Per accedere al filmato cliccate sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Greedy Soul traduzione – Liam Gallagher (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Vado a confrontarmi

Con un’anima avida

Stanotte lui sarà ko

Sarà ko per un po’

Lei ha avuto un sei sei sei

Io ho il mio crocifisso

Lei ha una testa che ruota

Come assistere ai Grateful Dead

[Pre-Ritornello]

Hai raccontato

Tu anima avida

Hai raccontato delle bugie

Sei un tipo viscido

[Ritornello 1]

Ed è un bel volo

Quando sei nella posizione sbagliata

Ed ora tutto questo è troppo

Ho il tocco di Re Mida

Link sponsorizzati









[Strofa 2]

Stanno scavando su di me in cerca di oro

Beh, a a dire la verità

Hai svelato chi sei

Spero che tu vada all’inferno

Attuerò una strategia passiva

Pensi che nuovecanzoni.com mollerò

Ho un cuore da rinoceronte

Non me ne frega nulla, ok?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Hai raccontato

Tu anima avida

Hai raccontato delle bugie

Sei un tipo viscido

[Ritornello 2]

Ed è un bel volo

Quando sei nella posizione sbagliata

E questo è troppo

Ho il tocco di Re Mida

[Assolo di chitarra]

[Ritornello 3]

Ed è un bel volo

Mi trovo agli oggetti smarriti

Ed ora tutto questo è troppo

Ho il tocco di Re Mida

Ed è un bel volo

Mi trovo agli oggetti smarriti

Ed ora tutto questo è troppo

Ho il tocco di Re Mida

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

Liam Gallagher – Greedy Soul testo

[Verse 1]

I’m going toe-to-toe

With a greedy soul

He’s going down tonight

Gonna be out a while

She got a six six six

I got my crucifix

She’s got a spinning head

Like seeing Grateful Dead

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re getting told

You greedy soul

You’ve been telling lies

You’re slippery kind

[Chorus 1]

And it’s a long way down

When you’re the wrong way round

And now it’s all too much

I’ve got the Midas touch

[Verse 2]

They’re digging me for gold

Well if the truth be told

You got you kiss and tell

I hope you go to hell

I’m going rope-a-dope

You think I’m giving up

I got a rhino heart

Don’t give a fuck, alright?

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re getting told

You greedy soul

You’ve been telling lies

You’re slippery kind

[Chorus 2]

And it’s a long way down

When you’re the wrong way round

And that was all too much

I got the Midas touch

[Guitar solo]

[Chorus 3]

And it’s a long way down

I’m at the lost and found

And now it’s all too much

I got the Midas touch

And it’s a long way down

When you’re the wrong way round

And now it’s all too much

I’ve got the Midas touch

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi