Leo Stannard in duetto con Chiara Galiazzo sulle note di Gravity: video, testo e traduzione

Leo Stannard è un emergente e giovane cantautore e polistrumentista britannico e Gravity è un singolo pubblicato la prima volta nell’aprile 2017 e dal successivo 26 maggio, disponibile anche nella versione White Sand remix.
La prima versione della traccia, è stata incisa insieme alla cantante britannica Sophie Frances Cooke, meglio conosciuta come Frances. Audio su Youtube. Video della versione acustica. Qui il video ufficiale diretto da Tim Moorhouse.
Dal 5 gennaio 2018, la canzone è disponibile nella nuova versione, in duetto con la nostra bravissima Chiara Galiazzo, che dal punto di vista del testo è quasi identica alla precedente. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Spotify.
La cantante padovana classe 1986, salita alla ribalta nel 2012 per aver vinto la sesta edizione del talent show X Factor, torna sotto i riflettori in questo meraviglioso duetto sulle note di questo bel pezzo, trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 1° gennaio 2018.
La collaborazione in quest’emozionante singolo, nasce dall’incontro tra i due cantanti, che ha avuto luogo in quel di Londra, nello specifico nei Miloco Recording Studios, dove Chiara e Leo hanno anche registrato qualche cover.
Quest’esperienza ha entusiasmato la Galiazzo, che non poteva iniziare meglio l’anno nuovo, tanto da definirla come un vero e proprio “Erasmus della musica”.
Il risultato di questo duetto è più che egregio: Gravity feat. Chiara è infatti un perfetto connubio tra due splendide voci, ma giudicate voi ascoltando la canzone.
Potete farlo anche attraverso il lyric video rilasciato in data odierna. Oltre alle parole del brano, nel filmato vediamo anche i due artisti per le vie di Londra e soprattutto in studio di registrazione.
A seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
Leo Stannard feat. Chiara Galiazzo – Gravity traduzione
[Strofa 1: Leo Stannard]
La vita è un flash
Sollevo i piedi da terra
Le ali spezzate non volano
Mi manca l’aria
Sai che ho bisogno di te
Tu sorridi e mi sostieni
Giro fuori dal tempo
Cado bruscamente
Sei il mio cielo perfetto, mi rendi libero
Sai che ho bisogno di te
Tu sorridi e mi sostieni
[Ritornello: Leo Stannard]
Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa
Affrontando mondo da solo
Sei la calma nella mia tempesta
Tu sei la luce
Tu sei mia la luce che mi fa da guida
L’unica che vedo
L’unica che mi serve
[Ritornello: Leo Stannard e Chiara Galiazzo]
Sei la mia gravità
[Strofa 2: Chiara]
Le onde arrivano e si schiantano
Non riesco a trovare i miei piedi
Eccoti qui dietro ad abbracciarmi (o “a sorreggermi”)
Sai che ho bisogno di te
Tu sorridi e mi sostieni
[Ritornello: Leo Stannard & Chiara]
Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa
Affrontando mondo da solo
Sei la calma nella mia tempesta
Tu sei la luce
Tu sei mia la luce che mi fa da guida
L’unica che vedo
L’unica di cui ho bisogno
Sei la mia gravità
Sei la mia gravità
Sei la mia gravità
Sei la mia gravità
[Ponte: Leo Stannard – Chiara]
Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa
Sei la calma nella mia tempesta
[Ritornello: Entrambi – Leo Stannard]
Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa
Affrontando mondo da solo
Sei la calma nella mia tempesta
Tu sei la luce
Tu sei mia la luce che mi fa da guida
L’unica che vedo
L’unica che mi serve
Sei la mia gravità
Sei la mia gravità
Sei la mia gravità
Gravity testo – Leo Stannard & Chiara
[Verse 1: Leo Stannard]
Life goes flashing by
Lifts me off my feet
Broken wings don’t fly
I can’t breathe
You know that I need you
You smile and it pulls me through
Spinning out of time
Falling far too deep
You’re my perfect sky, sets me free
You know that I need you
You smile and it pulls me through
[Chorus: Leo Stannard]
Whenever I feel far from home
Facing the world on my own
You are the calm in my storm
You are the light
You are the light that’s guiding me
The only one I see
The only one I need
[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Chiara Galiazzo]
You’re my gravity
[Verse 2: Chiara]
Waves come crashing in
I can’t find my feet
There you are behind holding me
You know that I need you
You smile and it pulls me through
[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Chiara]
Whenever I feel far from home
Facing the world on my own
You are the calm in my storm
You are the light
You are the light that’s guiding me
The only one I see
The only one I need
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
[Bridge: Leo Stannard – Chiara Galiazzo]
Whenever I feel far from home
You are the calm in my storm
[Chorus: Entrambi – Leo Stannard]
Whenever I feel far from home
Facing the world on my own
You are the calm in my storm
You are the light
You are the light that’s guiding me
The only one I see
The only one I need
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
Il testo della versione con Frances
[Verse 1: Leo Stannard]
Life goes flashing by
Lifts me off my feet
Broken wings don’t fly
I can’t breathe
You know that I need you
You smile and it pulls me through
Spinning out of time
Falling far too deep
You’re my perfect sky, sets me free
You know that I need you
You smile and it pulls me through
[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Frances]
Whenever I feel far from home
Facing the world on my own
You are the calm in my storm
You are the light
You are the light that’s guiding me
The only one I see
The only one I need
You’re my gravity
[Verse 2: Frances]
Waves come crashing in
I can’t find my feet
There you walk behind holding me
You know that I need you
You smile and it pulls me through
[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Frances]
Whenever I feel far from home
Facing the world on my own
You are the calm in my storm
You are the light
You are the light that’s guiding me
The only one I see
The only one I need
You’re my gravity
[Bridge: Both, Leo Stannard & Frances]
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
Whenever I feel far from home
You are the calm in my storm
[Chorus: Both & Leo Stannard]
Whenever I feel far from home
Facing the world on my own
You are the calm in my storm
You are the light
You are the light that’s guiding me
The only one I see
The only one I need
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity
You’re my gravity