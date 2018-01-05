Leo Stannard in duetto con Chiara Galiazzo sulle note di Gravity: video, testo e traduzione







Leo Stannard è un emergente e giovane cantautore e polistrumentista britannico e Gravity è un singolo pubblicato la prima volta nell’aprile 2017 e dal successivo 26 maggio, disponibile anche nella versione White Sand remix.

La prima versione della traccia, è stata incisa insieme alla cantante britannica Sophie Frances Cooke, meglio conosciuta come Frances. Audio su Youtube. Video della versione acustica. Qui il video ufficiale diretto da Tim Moorhouse.





Dal 5 gennaio 2018, la canzone è disponibile nella nuova versione, in duetto con la nostra bravissima Chiara Galiazzo, che dal punto di vista del testo è quasi identica alla precedente. Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltarla su Spotify.

La cantante padovana classe 1986, salita alla ribalta nel 2012 per aver vinto la sesta edizione del talent show X Factor, torna sotto i riflettori in questo meraviglioso duetto sulle note di questo bel pezzo, trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali dal 1° gennaio 2018.

La collaborazione in quest’emozionante singolo, nasce dall’incontro tra i due cantanti, che ha avuto luogo in quel di Londra, nello specifico nei Miloco Recording Studios, dove Chiara e Leo hanno anche registrato qualche cover.

Quest’esperienza ha entusiasmato la Galiazzo, che non poteva iniziare meglio l’anno nuovo, tanto da definirla come un vero e proprio “Erasmus della musica”.

Il risultato di questo duetto è più che egregio: Gravity feat. Chiara è infatti un perfetto connubio tra due splendide voci, ma giudicate voi ascoltando la canzone.

Potete farlo anche attraverso il lyric video rilasciato in data odierna. Oltre alle parole del brano, nel filmato vediamo anche i due artisti per le vie di Londra e soprattutto in studio di registrazione.

A seguire trovate il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Leo Stannard feat. Chiara Galiazzo – Gravity traduzione (Download – Download feat. Frances – White Sand remix)

[Strofa 1: Leo Stannard]

La vita è un flash

Sollevo i piedi da terra

Le ali spezzate non volano

Mi manca l’aria

Sai che ho bisogno di te

Tu sorridi e mi sostieni

Giro fuori dal tempo

Cado bruscamente

Sei il mio cielo perfetto, mi rendi libero

Sai che ho bisogno di te

Tu sorridi e mi sostieni

[Ritornello: Leo Stannard]

Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa

Affrontando mondo da solo

Sei la calma nella mia tempesta

Tu sei la luce

Tu sei mia la luce che mi fa da guida

L’unica che vedo

L’unica che mi serve

[Ritornello: Leo Stannard e Chiara Galiazzo]

Sei la mia gravità

[Strofa 2: Chiara]

Le onde arrivano e si schiantano

Non riesco a trovare i miei piedi

Eccoti qui dietro ad abbracciarmi (o “a sorreggermi”)

Sai che ho bisogno di te

Tu sorridi e mi sostieni

[Ritornello: Leo Stannard & Chiara]

Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa

Affrontando mondo da solo

Sei la calma nella mia tempesta

Tu sei la luce

Tu sei mia la luce che mi fa da guida

L’unica che vedo

L’unica di cui ho bisogno

Sei la mia gravità

Sei la mia gravità

Sei la mia gravità

Sei la mia gravità

[Ponte: Leo Stannard – Chiara]

Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa

Sei la calma nella mia tempesta

[Ritornello: Entrambi – Leo Stannard]

Ogni volta che mi sento lontano da casa

Affrontando mondo da solo

Sei la calma nella mia tempesta

Tu sei la luce

Tu sei mia la luce che mi fa da guida

L’unica che vedo

L’unica che mi serve

Sei la mia gravità

Sei la mia gravità

Sei la mia gravità

Gravity testo – Leo Stannard & Chiara

[Verse 1: Leo Stannard]

Life goes flashing by

Lifts me off my feet

Broken wings don’t fly

I can’t breathe

You know that I need you

You smile and it pulls me through

Spinning out of time

Falling far too deep

You’re my perfect sky, sets me free

You know that I need you

You smile and it pulls me through

[Chorus: Leo Stannard]

Whenever I feel far from home

Facing the world on my own

You are the calm in my storm

You are the light

You are the light that’s guiding me

The only one I see

The only one I need

[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Chiara Galiazzo]

You’re my gravity

[Verse 2: Chiara]

Waves come crashing in

I can’t find my feet

There you are behind holding me

You know that I need you

You smile and it pulls me through

[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Chiara]

Whenever I feel far from home

Facing the world on my own

You are the calm in my storm

You are the light

You are the light that’s guiding me

The only one I see

The only one I need

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

[Bridge: Leo Stannard – Chiara Galiazzo]

Whenever I feel far from home

You are the calm in my storm

[Chorus: Entrambi – Leo Stannard]

Whenever I feel far from home

Facing the world on my own

You are the calm in my storm

You are the light

You are the light that’s guiding me

The only one I see

The only one I need

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

Il testo della versione con Frances

[Verse 1: Leo Stannard]

Life goes flashing by

Lifts me off my feet

Broken wings don’t fly

I can’t breathe

You know that I need you

You smile and it pulls me through

Spinning out of time

Falling far too deep

You’re my perfect sky, sets me free

You know that I need you

You smile and it pulls me through

[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Frances]

Whenever I feel far from home

Facing the world on my own

You are the calm in my storm

You are the light

You are the light that’s guiding me

The only one I see

The only one I need

You’re my gravity

[Verse 2: Frances]

Waves come crashing in

I can’t find my feet

There you walk behind holding me

You know that I need you

You smile and it pulls me through

[Chorus: Leo Stannard & Frances]

Whenever I feel far from home

Facing the world on my own

You are the calm in my storm

You are the light

You are the light that’s guiding me

The only one I see

The only one I need

You’re my gravity

[Bridge: Both, Leo Stannard & Frances]

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

Whenever I feel far from home

You are the calm in my storm

[Chorus: Both & Leo Stannard]

Whenever I feel far from home

Facing the world on my own

You are the calm in my storm

You are the light

You are the light that’s guiding me

The only one I see

The only one I need

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

You’re my gravity

















