Lenny Kravitz – It’s Enough: guarda il video del significativo comeback + testo e traduzione

It’s Enough è il primo singolo estratto dall’undicesimo album in studio Raise Vibration, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 7 settembre.
Scritta e prodotta dall’interprete, la nuova canzone è disponibile in streaming e negli store digitali dall’11 maggio 2018.
Il primo brano che l’artista statunitense ci propone, un pezzo che potremmo definire complottista, è veramente molto significativo ed invita l’ascoltatore a riflettere su ciò che è accaduto e continua ad accadere nel mondo, avvenimenti che non sono proprio come ci vengono raccontati dai media.
Con queste parole Lenny ha lanciato la settima traccia in scaletta nel progetto: «Non ne posso più del razzismo e del fatto che le persone di colore vengano trattate in modo diverso e addirittura uccise. Non ne posso più della guerra. Non ne posso più della distruzione del nostro ambiente naturale. Dobbiamo risollevarci, andare avanti verso una comprensione maggiore».
Per approfondire il significato vi rimando al testo e alla traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina, mentre per accedere all’eloquente video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante.
Testo e traduzione (Download)
45 caliber in my face
Shot him in the head because of his race
Now that he’s dead we will plead his case
While the executioner’s out on grace
Calibro 45 in faccia
Gli hanno sparato in testa per via della sua razza
Ora che è morto, accetteremo il suo caso
Mentre il carnefice viene graziato
I just thought somehow
That things would get better
Ho solo pensato che qualche modo
Le cose sarebbero migliorate
It’s enough, it’s enough, it’s enough
And the system you cannot trust
It’s enough, it’s enough
When the whole wide world is corrupt
It’s enough, it’s enough
And we all are just getting fucked
It’s enough, it’s enough
Basta, basta, basta
Del sistema di cui non ti puoi fidare
Basta, basta
Quando tutto il mondo è corrotto
Basta, basta
E tutti noi ci stiamo solo facendo fregare
Basta, basta
What’s that going down in the Middle East?
Do you really think it’s to keep the peace?
How we love to control a foreign land
Taking all we can is always the plan
Cosa sta succedendo in Medio Oriente?
Pensi davvero che sia per mantenere la pace?
Quanto amiamo avere il controllo di un paese straniero
Il piano è quello di prendere sempre tutto ciò che possiamo
And they know, they know
The Africa is the center
E loro lo sanno, lo sanno
L’Africa è il centro
It’s enough, it’s enough, it’s enough
And the system you cannot trust
It’s enough, it’s enough
When the whole wide world is corrupt
It’s enough, it’s enough
And we all are just getting fucked
It’s enough, it’s enough
Basta, basta, basta
Del sistema di cui non ti puoi fidare
Basta, basta
Quando tutto il mondo è corrotto
Basta, basta
E tutti noi ci stiamo solo facendo fregare
Basta, basta
When will the desire for love
Outweigh the desire for power?
When will we face the truth
And allow our hearts to flower?
Quando il desiderio d’amore
Supererà il desiderio di potere?
Quando affronteremo la verità
E consentiremo ai nostri cuori di fiorire?
For the planet, for the people
For every living thing upon this world, yeah
The destruction, and the hatred
Is about to take us down for good
Per il pianeta, per la gente
Per ogni essere vivente su questo mondo, sì
La distruzione e l’odio
Ci faranno fuori per sempre
What’s in all those trails up there in the sky
Why has all the food become modified
Pushing on your drugs just to keep us high
While the media propagating the lie
Cosa c’è in tutte quelle scie lassù nel cielo?
Perché tutto il cibo è stato modificato?
Imponendoci farmaci solo per stordirci
Mentre i media propagandano la menzogna
And I know, oh yes I know
The all seeing eye is the devil
E lo so, oh si lo so
L’occhio onniveggente è il diavolo
[x3]
It’s enough, it’s enough, it’s enough
And the system you cannot trust
It’s enough, it’s enough
When the whole wide world is corrupt
It’s enough, it’s enough
And we all are just getting fucked
It’s enough, it’s enough
[x3]
Basta, basta, basta
Del sistema di cui non ti puoi fidare
Basta, basta
Quando tutto il mondo è corrotto
Basta, basta
E tutti noi ci stiamo solo facendo fregare
Basta, basta
‘Cause we are living in these [?]
Where the evil [?] come to rob us blind
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah
As people we must understand
That it’s time to wake up and do what we can
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, woo
Perché viviamo in questi [?]
Dove il male [?] Viene a derubarci
Oh, si, si, si
Come persone dobbiamo capire
Che è ora di svegliarci e fare ciò che possiamo
Oh, sì, sì, sì, woo