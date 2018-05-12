Lenny Kravitz – It’s Enough: guarda il video del significativo comeback + testo e traduzione





It’s Enough è il primo singolo estratto dall’undicesimo album in studio Raise Vibration, che vedrà la luce il prossimo 7 settembre.

Scritta e prodotta dall’interprete, la nuova canzone è disponibile in streaming e negli store digitali dall’11 maggio 2018.

Il primo brano che l’artista statunitense ci propone, un pezzo che potremmo definire complottista, è veramente molto significativo ed invita l’ascoltatore a riflettere su ciò che è accaduto e continua ad accadere nel mondo, avvenimenti che non sono proprio come ci vengono raccontati dai media.

Con queste parole Lenny ha lanciato la settima traccia in scaletta nel progetto: «Non ne posso più del razzismo e del fatto che le persone di colore vengano trattate in modo diverso e addirittura uccise. Non ne posso più della guerra. Non ne posso più della distruzione del nostro ambiente naturale. Dobbiamo risollevarci, andare avanti verso una comprensione maggiore».

Per approfondire il significato vi rimando al testo e alla traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina, mentre per accedere all’eloquente video ufficiale cliccate sull’immagine sottostante.

Testo e traduzione (Download)

45 caliber in my face

Shot him in the head because of his race

Now that he’s dead we will plead his case

While the executioner’s out on grace

Calibro 45 in faccia

Gli hanno sparato in testa per via della sua razza

Ora che è morto, accetteremo il suo caso

Mentre il carnefice viene graziato

I just thought somehow

That things would get better

Ho solo pensato che qualche modo

Le cose sarebbero migliorate

It’s enough, it’s enough, it’s enough

And the system you cannot trust

It’s enough, it’s enough

When the whole wide world is corrupt

It’s enough, it’s enough

And we all are just getting fucked

It’s enough, it’s enough

Basta, basta, basta

Del sistema di cui non ti puoi fidare

Basta, basta

Quando tutto il mondo è corrotto

Basta, basta

E tutti noi ci stiamo solo facendo fregare

Basta, basta

What’s that going down in the Middle East?

Do you really think it’s to keep the peace?

How we love to control a foreign land

Taking all we can is always the plan

Cosa sta succedendo in Medio Oriente?

Pensi davvero che sia per mantenere la pace?

Quanto amiamo avere il controllo di un paese straniero

Il piano è quello di prendere sempre tutto ciò che possiamo

And they know, they know

The Africa is the center





E loro lo sanno, lo sanno

L’Africa è il centro

It’s enough, it’s enough, it’s enough

And the system you cannot trust

It’s enough, it’s enough

When the whole wide world is corrupt

It’s enough, it’s enough

And we all are just getting fucked

It’s enough, it’s enough

Basta, basta, basta

Del sistema di cui non ti puoi fidare

Basta, basta

Quando tutto il mondo è corrotto

Basta, basta

E tutti noi ci stiamo solo facendo fregare

Basta, basta

When will the desire for love

Outweigh the desire for power?

When will we face the truth

And allow our hearts to flower?

Quando il desiderio d’amore

Supererà il desiderio di potere?

Quando affronteremo la verità

E consentiremo ai nostri cuori di fiorire?

For the planet, for the people

For every living thing upon this world, yeah

The destruction, and the hatred

Is about to take us down for good





Per il pianeta, per la gente

Per ogni essere vivente su questo mondo, sì

La distruzione e l’odio

Ci faranno fuori per sempre

What’s in all those trails up there in the sky

Why has all the food become modified

Pushing on your drugs just to keep us high

While the media propagating the lie

Cosa c’è in tutte quelle scie lassù nel cielo?

Perché tutto il cibo è stato modificato?

Imponendoci farmaci solo per stordirci

Mentre i media propagandano la menzogna

And I know, oh yes I know

The all seeing eye is the devil

E lo so, oh si lo so

L’occhio onniveggente è il diavolo

[x3]

It’s enough, it’s enough, it’s enough

And the system you cannot trust

It’s enough, it’s enough

When the whole wide world is corrupt

It’s enough, it’s enough

And we all are just getting fucked

It’s enough, it’s enough

[x3]

Basta, basta, basta

Del sistema di cui non ti puoi fidare

Basta, basta

Quando tutto il mondo è corrotto

Basta, basta

E tutti noi ci stiamo solo facendo fregare

Basta, basta

‘Cause we are living in these [?]

Where the evil [?] come to rob us blind

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah

As people we must understand

That it’s time to wake up and do what we can

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, woo

Perché viviamo in questi [?]

Dove il male [?] Viene a derubarci

Oh, si, si, si

Come persone dobbiamo capire

Che è ora di svegliarci e fare ciò che possiamo

Oh, sì, sì, sì, woo



