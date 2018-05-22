Lenny – Enemy: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Enemy è il nuovo singolo della giovane cantautrice ceca Lenny, rilasciato il 20 aprile 2018 e in rotazione radiofonica dal successivo venerdì 25 maggio.

Dopo il successo di “HELL.O”, che lo scorso anno conquistò l’Italia dove il singolo è stato certificato Oro, la bella e talentuosa cantante praghese dalla grintosa voce torna con questa canzone, che dal suo punto di vista parla della competizione nel mondo della musica e la richiesta di avere una star impeccabile più che un vero essere umano.

Anche se la precedente HELL.O, aveva a parer mio qualcosa in più, anche questo brano è niente male e potrebbe far togliere ulteriori soddisfazioni alla cantautrice classe 1993.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Pavel Trebukhin ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.

Enemy testo e traduzione (Download)

Who’s gonna get a little piece of your heart

and a piece of your soul

and a piece of your body?

Chi si prenderà un pezzetto del tuo cuore

e della tua anima

e del tuo corpo?

Who’s gonna make it through the finish line first

And spot the flow first before we get there

I always thought that I do better than the rest of them

but there’s a barricade that doesn’t wanna let me in

gonna have to take a step back

gotta fix the slide crack

then I’m gonna lick up the honey

and you can lick up the money

Chi arriverà per primo al traguardo

E individuerà il flusso prima di arrivarci

Ho sempre pensato di fare meglio degli altri

ma c’è una barricata che non vuole lasciarmi entrare

dovrò fare un passo indietro

dovrò aggiustare la crepa dello scivolo

Allora mi leccherò il miele

e tu i soldi

That’s what made ‘em my enemy

and It’s coming after me

the numbers are higher, the street feels fire

you bet all, I check free

I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe

Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici

e vengono a darmi la caccia (o “mi stanno seguendo”)

i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco

tu scommetti tutto, io controllo

Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro

Are you the one who’s gonna fight back

Always on the right track

cleaning up the mess

yeah honey





Sei tu quello che vuole opporsi

Sempre sulla strada giusta

a ripulire il caos

si tesoro

Are you known for having no flaws

Who’s about the right cause

and the others just keep coming

are you always on the bright side

never miss the turn black

calling me a no, you want it

Sei conosciuto per non avere difetti

Che è per la giusta causa

e gli altri continuano a venire

sei sempre dalla parte positiva

non perdere mai la svolta nera

chiamandomi un no, lo vuoi

To make it through the abbreviation

babe, congratulation

american dream, you’ve done it

Per farla breve

baby, congratulazioni

sogno americano, l’hai realizzato





That’s what made ‘em my enemy

and It’s coming after me

the numbers are higher, the street feels fire

you bet all, i check free

I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe

Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici

e vengono a darmi la caccia

i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco

tu scommetti tutto, io controllo

Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro

Cuz I don’t wanna lose my style

I don’t wanna stop for a while

until it gets better

I just wanna you to see

this is me

and I am comfortable with it, comfortable with it, I am comofortbale, babe

Perché non voglio perdere il mio stile

Non voglio prendermi una pausa

finché non andrà meglio

voglio solo farti vedere

che io sono questa

e sono a mio agio, a mio agio, sono a mio agio, baby

That’s what made ‘em my enemy

and It’s coming after me

the numbers are higher, the street feels fire

you bet all, i check free

I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe

Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici

e vengono a darmi la caccia

i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco

tu scommetti tutto, io controllo

Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro

That’s what made ‘em my enemy

and It’s coming after me

the numbers are higher, the street feels fire

you bet all, i check free

I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe

Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici

e vengono a darmi la caccia

i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco

tu scommetti tutto, io controllo

Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro



