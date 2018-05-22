Lenny – Enemy: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Enemy è il nuovo singolo della giovane cantautrice ceca Lenny, rilasciato il 20 aprile 2018 e in rotazione radiofonica dal successivo venerdì 25 maggio.
Dopo il successo di “HELL.O”, che lo scorso anno conquistò l’Italia dove il singolo è stato certificato Oro, la bella e talentuosa cantante praghese dalla grintosa voce torna con questa canzone, che dal suo punto di vista parla della competizione nel mondo della musica e la richiesta di avere una star impeccabile più che un vero essere umano.
Anche se la precedente HELL.O, aveva a parer mio qualcosa in più, anche questo brano è niente male e potrebbe far togliere ulteriori soddisfazioni alla cantautrice classe 1993.
Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Pavel Trebukhin ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.
Enemy testo e traduzione (Download)
Who’s gonna get a little piece of your heart
and a piece of your soul
and a piece of your body?
Chi si prenderà un pezzetto del tuo cuore
e della tua anima
e del tuo corpo?
Who’s gonna make it through the finish line first
And spot the flow first before we get there
I always thought that I do better than the rest of them
but there’s a barricade that doesn’t wanna let me in
gonna have to take a step back
gotta fix the slide crack
then I’m gonna lick up the honey
and you can lick up the money
Chi arriverà per primo al traguardo
E individuerà il flusso prima di arrivarci
Ho sempre pensato di fare meglio degli altri
ma c’è una barricata che non vuole lasciarmi entrare
dovrò fare un passo indietro
dovrò aggiustare la crepa dello scivolo
Allora mi leccherò il miele
e tu i soldi
That’s what made ‘em my enemy
and It’s coming after me
the numbers are higher, the street feels fire
you bet all, I check free
I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe
Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici
e vengono a darmi la caccia (o “mi stanno seguendo”)
i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco
tu scommetti tutto, io controllo
Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro
Are you the one who’s gonna fight back
Always on the right track
cleaning up the mess
yeah honey
Sei tu quello che vuole opporsi
Sempre sulla strada giusta
a ripulire il caos
si tesoro
Are you known for having no flaws
Who’s about the right cause
and the others just keep coming
are you always on the bright side
never miss the turn black
calling me a no, you want it
Sei conosciuto per non avere difetti
Che è per la giusta causa
e gli altri continuano a venire
sei sempre dalla parte positiva
non perdere mai la svolta nera
chiamandomi un no, lo vuoi
To make it through the abbreviation
babe, congratulation
american dream, you’ve done it
Per farla breve
baby, congratulazioni
sogno americano, l’hai realizzato
That’s what made ‘em my enemy
and It’s coming after me
the numbers are higher, the street feels fire
you bet all, i check free
I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe
Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici
e vengono a darmi la caccia
i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco
tu scommetti tutto, io controllo
Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro
Cuz I don’t wanna lose my style
I don’t wanna stop for a while
until it gets better
I just wanna you to see
this is me
and I am comfortable with it, comfortable with it, I am comofortbale, babe
Perché non voglio perdere il mio stile
Non voglio prendermi una pausa
finché non andrà meglio
voglio solo farti vedere
che io sono questa
e sono a mio agio, a mio agio, sono a mio agio, baby
That’s what made ‘em my enemy
and It’s coming after me
the numbers are higher, the street feels fire
you bet all, i check free
I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe
Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici
e vengono a darmi la caccia
i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco
tu scommetti tutto, io controllo
Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro
That’s what made ‘em my enemy
and It’s coming after me
the numbers are higher, the street feels fire
you bet all, i check free
I am comfortable, I am comfortable with it, I am comfortable, babe
Ecco cosa li ha resi miei nemici
e vengono a darmi la caccia
i numeri sono più alti, la strada sembra fuoco
tu scommetti tutto, io controllo
Sono a mio agio, sto bene, sono a mio agio, tesoro