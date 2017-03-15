Lea Michele: ascolta il nuovo brano Anything’s Possible (con traduzione del testo)

Il 18 aprile 2017 vedrà la luce Places, il secondo studio album di Lea Michele che includerà undici inediti (qui i titoli e l’eventuale pre-order), anticipato dal primo singolo ufficiale Love Is Alive ed ora dal bellissimo promozionale Anything’s Possible, disponibile per il download digitale dal 14 marzo 2017 e per l’ascolto dal giorno prima.
A detta della cantante statunitense, la canzone invita l’ascoltatore ad avere fede in ogni fase della vita, a credere che tutto è realmente possibile in quanto c’è sempre la luce in fondo al tunnel, che alle volte sembra infinito, ma che in realtà non lo è. Le negatività ed il passato, vanno lasciati alle spalle e bisogna andare avanti con forza e fiducia.
Molto carino e significativo il nuovo brano di Lea, che è possibile ascoltare tramite il lyric video a cui accedete cliccando sull’immagine in basso.
A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questa track.
Anything’s Possible – Lea Michele – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Verso 1]
E’ tempo di lasciarsi tutto alle spalle
È tempo di cogliere i pezzi sparpagliati della mia mente
E dopo tutti i miei petali caduti
Sotto di essi posso finalmente trovare la bellezza una volta per tutte
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ho passato troppo tempo giudicando me stessa
Scappando dalla verità (o “realtà”) per finire tra le braccia di un altro
Ma ho smesso, la battaglia è iniziata, la battaglia è iniziata
C’è il fuoco dentro di me, nel profondo delle mie vene
Queste nuvole in testa, non scateneranno pioggia
C’è battaglia nel mio cuore, c’è speranza nei miei occhi
C’è speranza nei miei occhi
[Ritornello]
Mi spingo oltre i limiti, scavalco ogni muro
Continuo a credere che tutto è possibile
Corro finché non ho il fiatone, sto a dieci metri da terra
Continuo a credere che tutto sia possibile
Woah oh oh oh oh oh, tutto è possibile
Woah oh oh oh oh oh
[Verso 2]
E’ tempo di rompere la porta aperta
E’ tempo di lasciare ogni lacrima sul pavimento del bagno
Se ho paura entrerò nel panico
Sì, non ho niente da perdere, si sale soltanto da qui in poi
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ho passato troppo tempo giudicando me stessa
Scappando dalla verità (o “realtà”) per finire tra le braccia di un altro
Ma ho smesso, la battaglia è iniziata, la battaglia è iniziata
[Ritornello]
Mi spingo oltre i limiti, scavalco ogni muro
Continuo a credere che tutto è possibile
Corro finché non ho il fiatone, sto a dieci metri da terra
Continuo a credere che tutto sia possibile
Woah oh oh oh oh oh, tutto è possibile
Woah oh oh oh oh oh
[Ponte]
Sì, la notte è tutta intorno a me, intorno a me
Ma nell’oscurità, le stelle mi hanno trovato, mi hanno trovato
Sono qui, woah, woah, woah
[Ritornello]
Mi spingerò oltre i limiti, scavalcherò ogni muro
Continuerò a credere (credere)
Che tutto è possibile
Correrò finché non avrò il fiatone, starò a dieci metri da terra (continuerò a credere)
Continuerò a credere (Continuerò a credere)
che tutto è possibile
Woah oh oh oh oh oh (oh, ooh, ooh)
Woah oh oh oh oh oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Tutto è possibile
Tutto è possibile
Lea Michele – Anything’s Possible – Testo
[Verse 1]
It’s time to leave it all behind
It’s time to pick up the pieces of my scattered mind
And after all my petals fall
I can finally find beauty beneath once and for all
[Pre-Chorus]
I’ve spent way too long judging myself
Running from truth into someone else’s arms
But I’m done, the battle’s begun, the battle’s begun
There’s fire in me, deep down in my veins
These clouds in my head, they’re not gonna rain
There’s fight in my heart, there’s hope in my eyes
There’s hope in my eyes
[Chorus]
I push through the limits, I climb every wall
I keep on believing anything’s possible
I run ‘til I’m breathless, I stand ten feet tall
I keep on believing anything’s possible
Woah oh oh oh oh oh, anything’s possible
Woah oh oh oh oh oh
[Verse 2]
It’s time to crack the open door
It’s time to leave every teardrop on the bathroom floor
If I’m scared I’ll go in scared
Yeah I’ve got nothing to lose, it’s only up from here
[Pre-Chorus]
I’ve spent way too long judging myself
Running from truth into someone else’s arms
But I’m done, the battle’s begun, the battle’s begun
[Chorus]
I push through the limits, I climb every wall
I keep on believing anything’s possible
I run ‘til I’m breathless, I stand ten feet tall
I keep on believing anything’s possible
Woah oh oh oh oh oh, anything’s possible
Woah oh oh oh oh oh
[Bridge]
Yeah, the night is all around me, ‘round me
But in the dark, the stars they’ve found me, found me
I’m here, woah, woah, woah
[Chorus]
I’m gonna push through the limits, I climb every wall
I keep on believing (believing)
Anything’s possible
I run ‘til I’m breathless, I stand ten feet tall (keep on believing)
I keep on believing (keep on believing)
Anything’s possible
Woah oh oh oh oh oh (oh, ooh, ooh)
Woah oh oh oh oh oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Anything’s possible
Anything’s possible