Lea Michele: ascolta il nuovo brano Anything’s Possible (con traduzione del testo)







Il 18 aprile 2017 vedrà la luce Places, il secondo studio album di Lea Michele che includerà undici inediti (qui i titoli e l’eventuale pre-order), anticipato dal primo singolo ufficiale Love Is Alive ed ora dal bellissimo promozionale Anything’s Possible, disponibile per il download digitale dal 14 marzo 2017 e per l’ascolto dal giorno prima.

A detta della cantante statunitense, la canzone invita l’ascoltatore ad avere fede in ogni fase della vita, a credere che tutto è realmente possibile in quanto c’è sempre la luce in fondo al tunnel, che alle volte sembra infinito, ma che in realtà non lo è. Le negatività ed il passato, vanno lasciati alle spalle e bisogna andare avanti con forza e fiducia.

Molto carino e significativo il nuovo brano di Lea, che è possibile ascoltare tramite il lyric video a cui accedete cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questa track.

Anything’s Possible – Lea Michele – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Verso 1]

E’ tempo di lasciarsi tutto alle spalle

È tempo di cogliere i pezzi sparpagliati della mia mente

E dopo tutti i miei petali caduti

Sotto di essi posso finalmente trovare la bellezza una volta per tutte

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ho passato troppo tempo giudicando me stessa

Scappando dalla verità (o “realtà”) per finire tra le braccia di un altro

Ma ho smesso, la battaglia è iniziata, la battaglia è iniziata

C’è il fuoco dentro di me, nel profondo delle mie vene

Queste nuvole in testa, non scateneranno pioggia

C’è battaglia nel mio cuore, c’è speranza nei miei occhi

C’è speranza nei miei occhi

[Ritornello]

Mi spingo oltre i limiti, scavalco ogni muro

Continuo a credere che tutto è possibile

Corro finché non ho il fiatone, sto a dieci metri da terra

Continuo a credere che tutto sia possibile

Woah oh oh oh oh oh, tutto è possibile

Woah oh oh oh oh oh

[Verso 2]

E’ tempo di rompere la porta aperta

E’ tempo di lasciare ogni lacrima sul pavimento del bagno

Se ho paura entrerò nel panico

Sì, non ho niente da perdere, si sale soltanto da qui in poi

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ho passato troppo tempo giudicando me stessa

Scappando dalla verità (o “realtà”) per finire tra le braccia di un altro

Ma ho smesso, la battaglia è iniziata, la battaglia è iniziata

[Ritornello]

Mi spingo oltre i limiti, scavalco ogni muro

Continuo a credere che tutto è possibile

Corro finché non ho il fiatone, sto a dieci metri da terra

Continuo a credere che tutto sia possibile

Woah oh oh oh oh oh, tutto è possibile

Woah oh oh oh oh oh

[Ponte]

Sì, la notte è tutta intorno a me, intorno a me

Ma nell’oscurità, le stelle mi hanno trovato, mi hanno trovato

Sono qui, woah, woah, woah

[Ritornello]

Mi spingerò oltre i limiti, scavalcherò ogni muro

Continuerò a credere (credere)

Che tutto è possibile

Correrò finché non avrò il fiatone, starò a dieci metri da terra (continuerò a credere)

Continuerò a credere (Continuerò a credere)

che tutto è possibile

Woah oh oh oh oh oh (oh, ooh, ooh)

Woah oh oh oh oh oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Tutto è possibile

Tutto è possibile

Lea Michele – Anything’s Possible – Testo

[Verse 1]

It’s time to leave it all behind

It’s time to pick up the pieces of my scattered mind

And after all my petals fall

I can finally find beauty beneath once and for all

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve spent way too long judging myself

Running from truth into someone else’s arms

But I’m done, the battle’s begun, the battle’s begun

There’s fire in me, deep down in my veins

These clouds in my head, they’re not gonna rain

There’s fight in my heart, there’s hope in my eyes

There’s hope in my eyes

[Chorus]

I push through the limits, I climb every wall

I keep on believing anything’s possible

I run ‘til I’m breathless, I stand ten feet tall

I keep on believing anything’s possible

Woah oh oh oh oh oh, anything’s possible

Woah oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]

It’s time to crack the open door

It’s time to leave every teardrop on the bathroom floor

If I’m scared I’ll go in scared

Yeah I’ve got nothing to lose, it’s only up from here

[Pre-Chorus]

I’ve spent way too long judging myself

Running from truth into someone else’s arms

But I’m done, the battle’s begun, the battle’s begun

[Chorus]

I push through the limits, I climb every wall

I keep on believing anything’s possible

I run ‘til I’m breathless, I stand ten feet tall

I keep on believing anything’s possible

Woah oh oh oh oh oh, anything’s possible

Woah oh oh oh oh oh

[Bridge]

Yeah, the night is all around me, ‘round me

But in the dark, the stars they’ve found me, found me

I’m here, woah, woah, woah

[Chorus]

I’m gonna push through the limits, I climb every wall

I keep on believing (believing)

Anything’s possible

I run ‘til I’m breathless, I stand ten feet tall (keep on believing)

I keep on believing (keep on believing)

Anything’s possible

Woah oh oh oh oh oh (oh, ooh, ooh)

Woah oh oh oh oh oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Anything’s possible

Anything’s possible

















