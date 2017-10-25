Lauv: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Easy Love (testo e traduzione)







Lauv, al secolo Ari Staprans Leff, è un emergente musicista, cantante e autore californiano classe 1994, con all’attivo un paio di EP: Lost in the Light (2015) e l’Extended Play omonimo, che dovrebbe essere rilasciato a giorni.

Nel suo “curriculum” anche i singoli “Question“, “Breathe” (disponibile in diversi remixes), “The Other” (disponibile in diversi remixes), “I Like Me Better“(disponibile in diversi remixes) e la canzone in oggetto, scritta e prodotta dall’inteprete. Per approfondimenti sulla sua musica, vi rimando al canale Youtube di Lauv.





Cliccate sulla cover in basso per ascoltare la traccia su Spotify.

Nell’orecchiabile brano, il cantante parla della sua tribolata love story, con una persona che per lui è come una sorta di vizio: nonostante vorrebbe mandare a monte questa relazione, c’è sempre qualcosa che lo frena, in special mondo quando si trova con lei sotto le coperte…

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Spencer Graves ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull'immagine sottostante.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Lauv – Easy Love traduzione

[Strofa 1]

Riesci a farmi sentire folle

Come se non potessi fidarmi del mio cervello

A meno che non stia urlando il tuo nome

Non avrei altro modo

Non avrei altro modo

E forse è per questo che resto

Quante volte dobbiamo riprendere la stessa discussione?

Possiamo continuare a strillare tutta la notte

E fare pace finché non fa giorno?

E’ allora che dico che hai ragione

E sento il tuo corpo sul mio

Oh forse è per questo che rimango

[Ritornello]

Potrei essere da qualche parte rilassato in spiaggia

Potrei stare con qualcuno che mi rende felice

Ma sarebbe troppo facile, amore

E non voglio alcun amore semplice

Posso mettere giù il telefono, prendere le chiavi

Potrei lasciarti andare e potremmo lasciar perdere

Ma questo sarebbe troppo semplice, amore

E non voglio alcun amore facile

[Strofa 2]

Continuo a tornare, immagino che tu potresti dire che sono affezionato

L’ultima volta che abbiamo definito “ultima”, nuovecanzoni.com sono venuto a supplicarti e tutto il resto

Sei come un’abitudine, è un male

Ho un’abitudine, è un male

Oh no, non è che ce l’ho con te

[Ritornello]

Potrei essere da qualche parte rilassato in spiaggia

Potrei stare con qualcuno che mi rende felice

Ma sarebbe troppo facile, amore

E non voglio alcun amore semplice

Posso mettere giù il telefono, prendere le chiavi

Potrei lasciarti andare e potremmo lasciar perdere

Ma questo sarebbe troppo semplice, amore

E non voglio alcun amore facile

[Ponte]

È così che mi tieni sveglio tutta la notte

È così che mi hai fatto perdere la testa

Ogni volta che dico un’altra notte

È così che capisci che sono tuo

È così che capisci che sono tuo per sempre

[Ritornello]

Perché potrei essere da qualche parte rilassato in spiaggia

Potrei stare con qualcuno che mi rende felice

Ma sarebbe troppo facile, amore

E non voglio alcun amore semplice

Posso mettere giù il telefono, prendere le chiavi

Potrei lasciarti andare e potremmo lasciar perdere

Ma questo sarebbe troppo semplice, amore

E non voglio alcun amore facile

Easy Love testo

[Verse 1]

You got a way of makin’ me feel insane

Like I can’t trust my own brain

Unless it’s screaming your name

I’d have it no other way

I’d have it no other way

And maybe that’s why I stay

How many times can we pick up the same fight?

Can we keep screaming all night

And make up until it’s light?

That’s when I say that you’re right

And feel your body on mine

Oh maybe that’s why I stay

[Chorus]

I could be somewhere chillin’ on the beach

I could be with someone makin’ me happy

But that would be too easy, love

And I don’t want no easy love

I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys

I could let you go, and we could let it be

But that would be too easy, love

And I don’t want no easy love

[Verse 2]

Keep comin’ back, guess you could say I’m attached

Last time we called it a wrap, I came beggin’ and all that

You’re like a habit, it’s bad

I got a habit, it’s bad

Oh no, I’m not even mad

[Chorus]

I could be somewhere chillin’ on the beach

I could be with someone makin’ me happy

But that would be too easy, love

And I don’t want no easy love

I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys

I could let you go, and we could let it be

But that would be too easy, love

And I don’t want no easy love

[Bridge]

It’s the way you keep me up all night

It’s the way you make me lose my mind

Every time I’m sayin’ one more night

It’s the way you know I’m yours

It’s the way you know I’m yours for life

[Chorus]

‘Cause I could be somewhere chillin’ on the beach

I could be with someone makin’ me happy

But that would be too easy, love

And I don’t want no easy love

I could put my phone down just pick up my keys

I could let you go, and we could let it be

But that would be too easy, love

And I don’t want no easy love

















