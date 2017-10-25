Lauv: guarda il video del nuovo singolo Easy Love (testo e traduzione)

Lauv, al secolo Ari Staprans Leff, è un emergente musicista, cantante e autore californiano classe 1994, con all’attivo un paio di EP: Lost in the Light (2015) e l’Extended Play omonimo, che dovrebbe essere rilasciato a giorni.
Nel suo “curriculum” anche i singoli “Question“, “Breathe” (disponibile in diversi remixes), “The Other” (disponibile in diversi remixes), “I Like Me Better“(disponibile in diversi remixes) e la canzone in oggetto, scritta e prodotta dall’inteprete. Per approfondimenti sulla sua musica, vi rimando al canale Youtube di Lauv.
Nell’orecchiabile brano, il cantante parla della sua tribolata love story, con una persona che per lui è come una sorta di vizio: nonostante vorrebbe mandare a monte questa relazione, c’è sempre qualcosa che lo frena, in special mondo quando si trova con lei sotto le coperte…
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Lauv – Easy Love traduzione (Download: Su Amazon – Su iTunes)
[Strofa 1]
Riesci a farmi sentire folle
Come se non potessi fidarmi del mio cervello
A meno che non stia urlando il tuo nome
Non avrei altro modo
Non avrei altro modo
E forse è per questo che resto
Quante volte dobbiamo riprendere la stessa discussione?
Possiamo continuare a strillare tutta la notte
E fare pace finché non fa giorno?
E’ allora che dico che hai ragione
E sento il tuo corpo sul mio
Oh forse è per questo che rimango
[Ritornello]
Potrei essere da qualche parte rilassato in spiaggia
Potrei stare con qualcuno che mi rende felice
Ma sarebbe troppo facile, amore
E non voglio alcun amore semplice
Posso mettere giù il telefono, prendere le chiavi
Potrei lasciarti andare e potremmo lasciar perdere
Ma questo sarebbe troppo semplice, amore
E non voglio alcun amore facile
[Strofa 2]
Continuo a tornare, immagino che tu potresti dire che sono affezionato
L'ultima volta che abbiamo definito "ultima", sono venuto a supplicarti e tutto il resto
Sei come un’abitudine, è un male
Ho un’abitudine, è un male
Oh no, non è che ce l’ho con te
[Ritornello]
Potrei essere da qualche parte rilassato in spiaggia
Potrei stare con qualcuno che mi rende felice
Ma sarebbe troppo facile, amore
E non voglio alcun amore semplice
Posso mettere giù il telefono, prendere le chiavi
Potrei lasciarti andare e potremmo lasciar perdere
Ma questo sarebbe troppo semplice, amore
E non voglio alcun amore facile
[Ponte]
È così che mi tieni sveglio tutta la notte
È così che mi hai fatto perdere la testa
Ogni volta che dico un’altra notte
È così che capisci che sono tuo
È così che capisci che sono tuo per sempre
[Ritornello]
Perché potrei essere da qualche parte rilassato in spiaggia
Potrei stare con qualcuno che mi rende felice
Ma sarebbe troppo facile, amore
E non voglio alcun amore semplice
Posso mettere giù il telefono, prendere le chiavi
Potrei lasciarti andare e potremmo lasciar perdere
Ma questo sarebbe troppo semplice, amore
E non voglio alcun amore facile
Easy Love testo
[Verse 1]
You got a way of makin’ me feel insane
Like I can’t trust my own brain
Unless it’s screaming your name
I’d have it no other way
I’d have it no other way
And maybe that’s why I stay
How many times can we pick up the same fight?
Can we keep screaming all night
And make up until it’s light?
That’s when I say that you’re right
And feel your body on mine
Oh maybe that’s why I stay
[Chorus]
I could be somewhere chillin’ on the beach
I could be with someone makin’ me happy
But that would be too easy, love
And I don’t want no easy love
I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys
I could let you go, and we could let it be
But that would be too easy, love
And I don’t want no easy love
[Verse 2]
Keep comin’ back, guess you could say I’m attached
Last time we called it a wrap, I came beggin’ and all that
You’re like a habit, it’s bad
I got a habit, it’s bad
Oh no, I’m not even mad
[Chorus]
I could be somewhere chillin’ on the beach
I could be with someone makin’ me happy
But that would be too easy, love
And I don’t want no easy love
I could put my phone down, just pick up my keys
I could let you go, and we could let it be
But that would be too easy, love
And I don’t want no easy love
[Bridge]
It’s the way you keep me up all night
It’s the way you make me lose my mind
Every time I’m sayin’ one more night
It’s the way you know I’m yours
It’s the way you know I’m yours for life
[Chorus]
‘Cause I could be somewhere chillin’ on the beach
I could be with someone makin’ me happy
But that would be too easy, love
And I don’t want no easy love
I could put my phone down just pick up my keys
I could let you go, and we could let it be
But that would be too easy, love
And I don’t want no easy love