Lauv – Chasing Fire è il nuovo singolo: audio, traduzione del testo e remix

Si intitola Chasing Fire l’ultimo singolo del ventiquattrenne cantautore statunitense Ari Staprans Leff, artisticamente conosciuto come Lauv, pubblicato il 29 marzo 2018.
Nonostante la giovane età, questo talentuoso artista vanta già rilevanti collaborazioni, sia come autore (è stato co-autore di “No Promises” (Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato) e di “Boys” di Charlie XCX) che come cantante, basti pensare al fortunato recente singolo di Dj Snake “A Different Way”, ma anche alcuni brani da solista sono passati tutt’altro che inosservati.
Nella nuova canzone prodotta dallo stesso Lauv, egli parla delle difficoltà che sta avendo nella sua relazione: sembra intenzionato a lasciare la fidanzata, ma pur sapendo che continuare con questa storia è sbagliato, decide sempre di non porne fine.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato di questo orecchiabile ed interessante pezzo, dal 18 aprile è disponibile anche nella versione Robin Schulz Remix. Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.
Chasing Fire – Lauv – Testo e traduzione (Download – Robin Schulz Remix)
I wanna hate you ‘cause I still love you
And it’s weighing on my chest
We keep our bodies tied together
To ignore what’s coming next
Vorrei odiarti perché ti amo ancora
E un peso sul mio petto
Facciamo sesso
Per ignorare cosa succederà dopo
I was driving you home in the middle of the night
but I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye
I was driving you home in the middle of the night
And there’s no good way
Yeah there’s no good way
Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte
ma non riuscivo proprio a dirti addio
Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte
E non c’è un buon modo
Sì, non c’è un buon sistema
I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you
You got that something that I never want to lose, lose, yeah
It’s like dancing when the song’s already over
Moving without getting any closer, ohhh
I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you
Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te
Tu hai quel qualcosa che non vorrei mai perdere, perdere, sì
È come mettersi a ballare appena finisce la canzone
Muovendosi senza avvicinarsi di più, ohhh
Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te
I wanna feel you
Really feel you
Not just hold you close at night
We keep our bodies tied together
To ignore what’s on our minds
Voglio sentirti
Sentirti davvero
Non solo stringendoti forte di notte
Facciamo sesso
Per ignorare quello che ci passa per la testa
I was driving you home in the middle of the night
but I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye
I was driving you home in the middle of the night
And there’s no good, yeah there’s no good way
Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte
ma non riuscivo proprio a dirti addio
Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte
E non c’è un buon, si, non c’è un buon sistema
I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you
You got that something that i never want to lose, lose, yeah
It’s like dancing when the song’s already over
Moving without getting any closer, ohhh
I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you
Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te
Tu hai quel qualcosa che non vorrei mai perdere, perdere, sì
È come mettersi a ballare appena finisce la canzone
Muovendosi senza avvicinarsi di più, ohhh
Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te
Keep chasing fire
No other way
No other way
Keep chasing fire
No other way
No other way
Continuo a rincorrere il fuoco
L’unico modo
L’unico modo
Continuo a inseguire il fuoco
L’unico modo
L’unico modo
I was driving you home in the middle of the night
but I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye
I was driving you home
even if I go, even if I stay
Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte
ma non riuscivo proprio a dirti addio
Ti stavo accompagnando a casa
anche se me ne andassi, anche se restassi
I’m chasing fire when I am running after you
You got that something that I never want to lose, lose, yeah
It’s like dancing when the song’s already over
Moving without getting any closer
I’m chasing fire when I am running after you
Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te
Tu hai quel qualcosa che non vorrei mai perdere, perdere, sì
È come mettersi a ballare appena finisce la canzone
Muovendosi senza avvicinarsi di più
Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te
Keep chasing fire
No other way
No other way
Keep chasing fire
No other way
No other way
Continuo a rincorrere il fuoco
L’unico modo
L’unico modo
Continuo a inseguire il fuoco
L’unico modo
L’unico modo