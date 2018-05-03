Lauv – Chasing Fire è il nuovo singolo: audio, traduzione del testo e remix





Si intitola Chasing Fire l’ultimo singolo del ventiquattrenne cantautore statunitense Ari Staprans Leff, artisticamente conosciuto come Lauv, pubblicato il 29 marzo 2018.

Nonostante la giovane età, questo talentuoso artista vanta già rilevanti collaborazioni, sia come autore (è stato co-autore di “No Promises” (Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato) e di “Boys” di Charlie XCX) che come cantante, basti pensare al fortunato recente singolo di Dj Snake “A Different Way”, ma anche alcuni brani da solista sono passati tutt’altro che inosservati.

Nella nuova canzone prodotta dallo stesso Lauv, egli parla delle difficoltà che sta avendo nella sua relazione: sembra intenzionato a lasciare la fidanzata, ma pur sapendo che continuare con questa storia è sbagliato, decide sempre di non porne fine.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato di questo orecchiabile ed interessante pezzo, dal 18 aprile è disponibile anche nella versione Robin Schulz Remix. Per ascoltarlo su Youtube cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Chasing Fire – Lauv – Testo e traduzione (Download – Robin Schulz Remix)

I wanna hate you ‘cause I still love you

And it’s weighing on my chest

We keep our bodies tied together

To ignore what’s coming next

Vorrei odiarti perché ti amo ancora

E un peso sul mio petto

Facciamo sesso

Per ignorare cosa succederà dopo

I was driving you home in the middle of the night

but I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye

I was driving you home in the middle of the night

And there’s no good way

Yeah there’s no good way

Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte

ma non riuscivo proprio a dirti addio

Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte

E non c’è un buon modo

Sì, non c’è un buon sistema

I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you

You got that something that I never want to lose, lose, yeah

It’s like dancing when the song’s already over

Moving without getting any closer, ohhh

I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you

Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te

Tu hai quel qualcosa che non vorrei mai perdere, perdere, sì

È come mettersi a ballare appena finisce la canzone

Muovendosi senza avvicinarsi di più, ohhh

Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te

I wanna feel you

Really feel you

Not just hold you close at night

We keep our bodies tied together

To ignore what’s on our minds

Voglio sentirti

Sentirti davvero

Non solo stringendoti forte di notte

Facciamo sesso

Per ignorare quello che ci passa per la testa

I was driving you home in the middle of the night

but I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye

I was driving you home in the middle of the night

And there’s no good, yeah there’s no good way





Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte

ma non riuscivo proprio a dirti addio

Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte

E non c’è un buon, si, non c’è un buon sistema

I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you

You got that something that i never want to lose, lose, yeah

It’s like dancing when the song’s already over

Moving without getting any closer, ohhh

I’m chasing fire when I’m running after you

Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te

Tu hai quel qualcosa che non vorrei mai perdere, perdere, sì

È come mettersi a ballare appena finisce la canzone

Muovendosi senza avvicinarsi di più, ohhh

Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te

Keep chasing fire

No other way

No other way

Keep chasing fire

No other way

No other way

Continuo a rincorrere il fuoco

L’unico modo

L’unico modo





Continuo a inseguire il fuoco

L’unico modo

L’unico modo

I was driving you home in the middle of the night

but I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye

I was driving you home

even if I go, even if I stay

Ti stavo accompagnando a casa nel cuore della notte

ma non riuscivo proprio a dirti addio

Ti stavo accompagnando a casa

anche se me ne andassi, anche se restassi

I’m chasing fire when I am running after you

You got that something that I never want to lose, lose, yeah

It’s like dancing when the song’s already over

Moving without getting any closer

I’m chasing fire when I am running after you

Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te

Tu hai quel qualcosa che non vorrei mai perdere, perdere, sì

È come mettersi a ballare appena finisce la canzone

Muovendosi senza avvicinarsi di più

Sto inseguendo il fuoco quando corro dietro a te

Keep chasing fire

No other way

No other way

Keep chasing fire

No other way

No other way

Continuo a rincorrere il fuoco

L’unico modo

L’unico modo

Continuo a inseguire il fuoco

L’unico modo

L’unico modo



