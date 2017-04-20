Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd nel nuovo singolo Lust For Life dall’album omonimo: audio e traduzione del testo







In questa primavera dovrebbe uscire il quinto album in studio di Lana Del Rey che si intitola Lust For Life, attesissimo progetto anticipato dal singolo Love, che tuttavia non ha ottenuto i risultati auspicati.

Ora la cantautrice americana Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, in arte Lana Del Rey, torna a promuovere il disco rilasciando la title track, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 19 aprile 2017. Per la cronaca, nell’album dovrebbero esserci anche le tracks “Tomorrow Never Came” (feat. Sean Lennon) e “Yosemite”.





Questa nuova canzone vede la collaborazione di uno degli artisti più in voga degli ultimi mesi: sto ovviamente parlando del producer e cantautore canadese Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, artisticamente conosciuto come The Weeknd.

Lust For Life (amore per la vita) è stato co-scritto dagli interpreti, con la collaborazione di Rick Nowels e Max Martin. La cantante l’ha anche co-prodotto insieme a Kieron Menzies e Dean Reid.

Per quel che concerne il significato, in questo bel pezzo la Del Rey si arrampica insieme al collega canadese sulla H della scritta di Hollywood (che sta a significare “il mondo è nostro”), esprimendo la voglia di vivere e continuare a trascorrere bei momenti come quello.

E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone. Per capine ulteriormente il significato vi invito a leggere la traduzione in italiano che trovate appena dopo la cover in basso, insieme alle parole in inglese.

Per accedere all’audio integrale su Youtube cliccate sulla copertina.

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1: Lana Del Rey]

Arrampicarsi sulla H

Dell’insegna di Hollywood, sì

In questi attimi rubati

Il mondo è mio (fallo, fallo)

Non c’è nessuno qui

Solo noi, insieme (silenzio, silenzio)

Mi tieni calda

Come luglio per sempre

[Refrain: Lana Del Rey]

Perché siamo gli artefici del nostro fato (o “i padroni del nostro destino”)

Siamo i capitani delle nostre anime

Non possiamo andar via

Perché ragazzo siamo a posto, ragazzo posto

E mi son detta…

[Pre-Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Si suol dire che solo i buoni muoiono giovani

Il che non è per niente giusto

Perché ci stiamo divertendo troppo

Troppo divertimento stanotte, sì

[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

[Verso 2: Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

Poi, balliamo sulla H

Dell’insegna di Hollywood, sì

Finché non rimarremo senza fiato

Dobbiamo ballare finché non moriremo (duwop, duwop)

Il mio fidanzato è ritornato

Ed è più fico che mai (shuwop, shuwop)

Non ci sarà più la notte ma

Un cielo azzurro in eterno

[Refain: The Weeknd]

Perché siamo gli artefici del nostro fato

Siamo i capitani delle nostre anime

Quindi non ci serve esitare

Siamo tutti soli, prendiamo il controllo

E ho pensato…

[Pre-Ritornello: The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey]

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Si suol dire che solo i buoni muoiono giovani

Il che non è per niente giusto

Perché ci stiamo divertendo troppo

Troppo divertimento stanotte, sì

[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

[Ponte: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

Il mio ragazzo è tornato

Ed è più fico che mai (shuwop, shuwop)

Non ci sarà più la notte ma

Un cielo azzurro in eterno

Te l’ho detto due volte

Nella nostra lettera d’amore

Non possiamo fermarci più

Semafori verdi per sempre

E mi son detta…

[Pre-Ritornello: Lana Del Rey]

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

Togliti, togliti

Togliti tutti i vestiti

[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere

Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita

Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey – testo

[Verse 1: Lana Del Rey]

Climb up the H

Of the Hollywood sign, yeah

In these stolen moments

The world is mine (do it, do it)

There’s nobody here

Just us together (shut up, shut up)

Keepin’ me hot

Like July forever

[Refrain: Lana Del Rey]

‘Cause we’re the masters of our own fate

We’re the captains of our own souls

There’s no way for us to come away

‘Cause boy we’re gold, boy we’re gold

And I was like…

[Pre-Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes

They say only the good die young

That just ain’t right

‘Cause we’re having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah

[Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

[Verse 2: Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

Then, we dance on the H

Of the Hollywood sign, yeah

‘Til we run out of breath

Gotta dance ‘til we die (duwop, duwop)

My boyfriend’s back

And he’s cooler than ever (shuwop, shuwop)

There’s no more night

Blue skies forever

[Refain: The Weeknd]

‘Cause we’re the masters of our own fate

We’re the captains of our own souls

So there’s no need for us to hesitate

We’re all alone, let’s take control

And I was like…

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey]

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes

They say only the good die young

That just ain’t right

‘Cause we’re having too much fun

Too much fun tonight, yeah

[Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

[Bridge: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

My boyfriend’s back

And he’s cooler than ever

There’s no more night

Blue skies forever

I told you twice

In our love letter

There’s no stopping now

Green lights forever

And I was like…

[Pre-Chorus: Lana Del Rey]

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all your clothes

Take off, take off

Take off all of your clothes

[Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

And a lust for life, and a lust for life

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

Keeps us alive, keeps us alive

















