Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd nel nuovo singolo Lust For Life dall’album omonimo: audio e traduzione del testo

In questa primavera dovrebbe uscire il quinto album in studio di Lana Del Rey che si intitola Lust For Life, attesissimo progetto anticipato dal singolo Love, che tuttavia non ha ottenuto i risultati auspicati.
Ora la cantautrice americana Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, in arte Lana Del Rey, torna a promuovere il disco rilasciando la title track, disponibile in streaming e nei digital store dal 19 aprile 2017. Per la cronaca, nell’album dovrebbero esserci anche le tracks “Tomorrow Never Came” (feat. Sean Lennon) e “Yosemite”.
Questa nuova canzone vede la collaborazione di uno degli artisti più in voga degli ultimi mesi: sto ovviamente parlando del producer e cantautore canadese Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, artisticamente conosciuto come The Weeknd.
Lust For Life (amore per la vita) è stato co-scritto dagli interpreti, con la collaborazione di Rick Nowels e Max Martin. La cantante l’ha anche co-prodotto insieme a Kieron Menzies e Dean Reid.
Per quel che concerne il significato, in questo bel pezzo la Del Rey si arrampica insieme al collega canadese sulla H della scritta di Hollywood (che sta a significare “il mondo è nostro”), esprimendo la voglia di vivere e continuare a trascorrere bei momenti come quello.
E’ sinteticamente questo il concept della canzone. Per capine ulteriormente il significato vi invito a leggere la traduzione in italiano che trovate appena dopo la cover in basso, insieme alle parole in inglese.
Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1: Lana Del Rey]
Arrampicarsi sulla H
Dell’insegna di Hollywood, sì
In questi attimi rubati
Il mondo è mio (fallo, fallo)
Non c’è nessuno qui
Solo noi, insieme (silenzio, silenzio)
Mi tieni calda
Come luglio per sempre
[Refrain: Lana Del Rey]
Perché siamo gli artefici del nostro fato (o “i padroni del nostro destino”)
Siamo i capitani delle nostre anime
Non possiamo andar via
Perché ragazzo siamo a posto, ragazzo posto
E mi son detta…
[Pre-Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Si suol dire che solo i buoni muoiono giovani
Il che non è per niente giusto
Perché ci stiamo divertendo troppo
Troppo divertimento stanotte, sì
[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
[Verso 2: Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
Poi, balliamo sulla H
Dell’insegna di Hollywood, sì
Finché non rimarremo senza fiato
Dobbiamo ballare finché non moriremo (duwop, duwop)
Il mio fidanzato è ritornato
Ed è più fico che mai (shuwop, shuwop)
Non ci sarà più la notte ma
Un cielo azzurro in eterno
[Refain: The Weeknd]
Perché siamo gli artefici del nostro fato
Siamo i capitani delle nostre anime
Quindi non ci serve esitare
Siamo tutti soli, prendiamo il controllo
E ho pensato…
[Pre-Ritornello: The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey]
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Si suol dire che solo i buoni muoiono giovani
Il che non è per niente giusto
Perché ci stiamo divertendo troppo
Troppo divertimento stanotte, sì
[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
[Ponte: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
Il mio ragazzo è tornato
Ed è più fico che mai (shuwop, shuwop)
Non ci sarà più la notte ma
Un cielo azzurro in eterno
Te l’ho detto due volte
Nella nostra lettera d’amore
Non possiamo fermarci più
Semafori verdi per sempre
E mi son detta…
[Pre-Ritornello: Lana Del Rey]
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
Togliti, togliti
Togliti tutti i vestiti
[Ritornello: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
E un amore per la vita, e la gioia di vivere
Che ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Ci tiene in vita, ci tiene in vita
Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey – testo
[Verse 1: Lana Del Rey]
Climb up the H
Of the Hollywood sign, yeah
In these stolen moments
The world is mine (do it, do it)
There’s nobody here
Just us together (shut up, shut up)
Keepin’ me hot
Like July forever
[Refrain: Lana Del Rey]
‘Cause we’re the masters of our own fate
We’re the captains of our own souls
There’s no way for us to come away
‘Cause boy we’re gold, boy we’re gold
And I was like…
[Pre-Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
They say only the good die young
That just ain’t right
‘Cause we’re having too much fun
Too much fun tonight, yeah
[Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
[Verse 2: Lana Del Rey, Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
Then, we dance on the H
Of the Hollywood sign, yeah
‘Til we run out of breath
Gotta dance ‘til we die (duwop, duwop)
My boyfriend’s back
And he’s cooler than ever (shuwop, shuwop)
There’s no more night
Blue skies forever
[Refain: The Weeknd]
‘Cause we’re the masters of our own fate
We’re the captains of our own souls
So there’s no need for us to hesitate
We’re all alone, let’s take control
And I was like…
[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd & Lana Del Rey]
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
They say only the good die young
That just ain’t right
‘Cause we’re having too much fun
Too much fun tonight, yeah
[Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
[Bridge: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
My boyfriend’s back
And he’s cooler than ever
There’s no more night
Blue skies forever
I told you twice
In our love letter
There’s no stopping now
Green lights forever
And I was like…
[Pre-Chorus: Lana Del Rey]
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all your clothes
Take off, take off
Take off all of your clothes
[Chorus: Lana Del Rey & The Weeknd]
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
And a lust for life, and a lust for life
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive
Keeps us alive, keeps us alive