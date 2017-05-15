Lana Del Rey: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind” (con testo e traduzione)

Il 15 maggio 2017 Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato una nuova canzone battezzata “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind”, singolo estratto dal quinto album in studio Lust for Life, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una data d’uscita. Nell’atteso disco, la cantante parlerà anche di politica e del clima d’incertezza e instabilità dei nostri tempi.
Dopo Love e la title track ft. The Weeknd, la cantautrice americana ci presenta questo brano prodotto da Kieron Menzies, Dean Reid & Rick Nowels.
Nella canzone la Del Rey parla sia del Coachella Festival, che l’ha vista impegnata anche come performer, sia degli episodi che stanno allarmando il pianera, come la vicenda inerente il conflitto tra la Corea del Nord e gli USA. Una speranzosa Lana, ha deciso di condividere questo suo piccolo contributo, sperando che in futuro la pace regni sovrana e a lungo termine.
Per ascoltare questo pezzo cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere testo e traduzione in italiano.
Lana Del Rey – Coachella Woodstock In My Mind traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Ero al Coachella
Appoggiata sulla tua spalla
Guardando tuo marito oscillare a tempo
Immagino che io fossi dentro
Perché baby per un minuto
Nella mia testa c’era Woodstock
La mattina seguente
Hanno avvisato che
Le tensioni stavano crescendo sul paese
Ho spento la musica
Ho provato a sedermi e usare
Tutto l’amore che ho visto quella notte
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
Perché a proposito di tutti questi bambini
E di tutti i loro genitori
E tutte le corone che indossano
Nei capelli così lunghi tipo i miei
E tutti i loro desideri
Avvolti come ghirlande di rose
Intorno alle loro testoline
Ho pregato per la terza volta
[Ritornello]
Darei tutto per una scala verso il Paradiso (una scala, una scala)
Impiegherei il mio tempo per salire fino in cima (scala)
Darei la fama, la fortuna e la leggenda (scala)
Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda
Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda
[Verso 2]
Ero al Coachella
Appoggiata sulla tua spalla
Guardando tuo marito oscillare e splendere
Direi che era dannatamente fico per conquistarli
Le critiche possono essere così cattive a volte
Era in ginocchio e pensavo che li stava facendo smaterializzare con le sue parole e le sue parole divine
Non ci vuole un genio per sapere quello che hai in mente
Per non volere musica perché hanno perso la testa
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Perché a proposito di tutti questi bambini
E tutti i figli dei loro figli
E perché mi chiedo ancora oggi che
Forse il mio contributo
Potrebbe essere piccolo come una speranza
Quelle parole potrebbero tramutarsi in uccelli e gli uccelli potrebbero trasmetterti (o “inviarti”) i miei pensieri
[Ritornello]
Darei tutto per una scala verso il Paradiso (una scala, una scala)
Impiegherei il mio tempo per salire fino in cima (una scala)
Darei la fama, la fortuna e la leggenda (una scala)
Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda
Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda
[Outro]
Una scala, scala verso il Paradiso
Una scala
Ho un milione di cose che voglio dire
Tipo “a cosa serve tutto questo? Sarà giusto?”
Milioni cose che voglio dire
A cosa serve tutto questo??
Scala, scala verso il Paradiso
Scala
Scala, scala verso il Paradiso
Scala
Coachella Woodstock In My Mind – Lana Del Rey – testo
[Verse 1]
I was at Coachella
Leaning on your shoulder
Watching your husband swing in time
I guess I was in it
Cause baby for a minute
It was Woodstock in my mind
In the next morning
They put out the warning
Tensions were rising over country lines
I turned off the music
Tried to sit and use it
All of the love that I saw that night
[Pre-Chorus 1]
‘Cause what about all these children
And what about all their parents
And what about all their crowns they wear
In hair so long like mine
And what about all their wishes
Wrapped up like garland roses
Round their little heads
I said a prayer for a third time
[Chorus]
I’d trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)
I’d take my time for the climb up to the top of it (stairway)
I’d trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (stairway)
I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
[Verse 2]
I was at Coachella
Leaning on your shoulder
Watching your husband swing and shine
I’d say he was hella, cool to win them over
Critics can be so mean sometimes
He was on his knees and I thought he was breaking ‘em down with his words and his words divine
Doesn’t take a genius to know what you’ve got going
To not want music ‘cause they lost their minds
[Pre-Chorus 2]
‘Cause what about all these children
And all their children’s children
And why am I even wondering that today
Maybe my contribution
Could be as small as hoping
That words could turn to birds and birds would send my thoughts your way
[Chorus]
I’d trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)
I’d take my time for the climb up to the top of it (a stairway)
I’d trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (a stairway)
I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question
[Outro]
A stairway, stairway to heaven
A stairway
Got a million things I wanna say
Like what is it all for? Will it be okay?
Million things I wanna say
Like what is it all for?
Stairway, stairway to heaven
Stairway
Stairway, stairway to heaven
Stairway