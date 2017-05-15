Lana Del Rey: ascolta il nuovo singolo “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind” (con testo e traduzione)







Il 15 maggio 2017 Lana Del Rey ha pubblicato una nuova canzone battezzata “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind”, singolo estratto dal quinto album in studio Lust for Life, che al momento in cui scrivo non ha ancora una data d’uscita. Nell’atteso disco, la cantante parlerà anche di politica e del clima d’incertezza e instabilità dei nostri tempi.

Dopo Love e la title track ft. The Weeknd, la cantautrice americana ci presenta questo brano prodotto da Kieron Menzies, Dean Reid & Rick Nowels.





Nella canzone la Del Rey parla sia del Coachella Festival, che l’ha vista impegnata anche come performer, sia degli episodi che stanno allarmando il pianera, come la vicenda inerente il conflitto tra la Corea del Nord e gli USA. Una speranzosa Lana, ha deciso di condividere questo suo piccolo contributo, sperando che in futuro la pace regni sovrana e a lungo termine.

Per ascoltare questo pezzo cliccate sull’immagine in basso, mentre a seguire potete leggere testo e traduzione in italiano.

Lana Del Rey – Coachella Woodstock In My Mind traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Ero al Coachella

Appoggiata sulla tua spalla

Guardando tuo marito oscillare a tempo

Immagino che io fossi dentro

Perché baby per un minuto

Nella mia testa c’era Woodstock

La mattina seguente

Hanno avvisato che

Le tensioni stavano crescendo sul paese

Ho spento la musica

Ho provato a sedermi e usare

Tutto l’amore che ho visto quella notte

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

Perché a proposito di tutti questi bambini

E di tutti i loro genitori

E tutte le corone che indossano

Nei capelli così lunghi tipo i miei

E tutti i loro desideri

Avvolti come ghirlande di rose

Intorno alle loro testoline

Ho pregato per la terza volta

[Ritornello]

Darei tutto per una scala verso il Paradiso (una scala, una scala)

Impiegherei il mio tempo per salire fino in cima (scala)

Darei la fama, la fortuna e la leggenda (scala)

Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda

Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda

[Verso 2]

Ero al Coachella

Appoggiata sulla tua spalla

Guardando tuo marito oscillare e splendere

Direi che era dannatamente fico per conquistarli

Le critiche possono essere così cattive a volte

Era in ginocchio e pensavo che li stava facendo smaterializzare con le sue parole e le sue parole divine

Non ci vuole un genio per sapere quello che hai in mente

Per non volere musica perché hanno perso la testa

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Perché a proposito di tutti questi bambini

E tutti i figli dei loro figli

E perché mi chiedo ancora oggi che

Forse il mio contributo

Potrebbe essere piccolo come una speranza

Quelle parole potrebbero tramutarsi in uccelli e gli uccelli potrebbero trasmetterti (o “inviarti”) i miei pensieri

[Ritornello]

Darei tutto per una scala verso il Paradiso (una scala, una scala)

Impiegherei il mio tempo per salire fino in cima (una scala)

Darei la fama, la fortuna e la leggenda (una scala)

Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda

Darei via ogni cosa se mi dai un solo giorno per fargli una domanda

[Outro]

Una scala, scala verso il Paradiso

Una scala

Ho un milione di cose che voglio dire

Tipo “a cosa serve tutto questo? Sarà giusto?”

Milioni cose che voglio dire

A cosa serve tutto questo??

Scala, scala verso il Paradiso

Scala

Scala, scala verso il Paradiso

Scala

Coachella Woodstock In My Mind – Lana Del Rey – testo

[Verse 1]

I was at Coachella

Leaning on your shoulder

Watching your husband swing in time

I guess I was in it

Cause baby for a minute

It was Woodstock in my mind

In the next morning

They put out the warning

Tensions were rising over country lines

I turned off the music

Tried to sit and use it

All of the love that I saw that night

[Pre-Chorus 1]

‘Cause what about all these children

And what about all their parents

And what about all their crowns they wear

In hair so long like mine

And what about all their wishes

Wrapped up like garland roses

Round their little heads

I said a prayer for a third time

[Chorus]

I’d trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)

I’d take my time for the climb up to the top of it (stairway)

I’d trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (stairway)

I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question

I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question

[Verse 2]

I was at Coachella

Leaning on your shoulder

Watching your husband swing and shine

I’d say he was hella, cool to win them over

Critics can be so mean sometimes

He was on his knees and I thought he was breaking ‘em down with his words and his words divine

Doesn’t take a genius to know what you’ve got going

To not want music ‘cause they lost their minds

[Pre-Chorus 2]

‘Cause what about all these children

And all their children’s children

And why am I even wondering that today

Maybe my contribution

Could be as small as hoping

That words could turn to birds and birds would send my thoughts your way

[Chorus]

I’d trade it all for a stairway to heaven (a stairway, stairway)

I’d take my time for the climb up to the top of it (a stairway)

I’d trade the fame and the fortune and the legend (a stairway)

I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question

I’d give it all away if you give me just one day to ask him one question

[Outro]

A stairway, stairway to heaven

A stairway

Got a million things I wanna say

Like what is it all for? Will it be okay?

Million things I wanna say

Like what is it all for?

Stairway, stairway to heaven

Stairway

Stairway, stairway to heaven

Stairway

















